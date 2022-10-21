ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TikTok says it has never been used to target specific people after Forbes reported the app would be used to monitor some individuals' locations

On Friday, TikTok denied that it has ever been used to target specific individuals, such as members of the US government, activists, public figures, or journalists. The social media platform tweeted the denial after Forbes reported on October 20 that ByteDance, TikTok's China-based parent, planned to use the app to monitor the locations of certain Americans.
BBC

TikTok denies it could be used to track US citizens

TikTok has denied a report that a China-based team at its parent company ByteDance planned to use the app to track the locations of US citizens. The social media giant said on Twitter that it has never been used to "target" the American government, activists, public figures or journalists. The...
Benzinga

Elon Musk Says If Putin Dies Or Gets Ousted, His Successor Will 'Unlikely' Be 'Amenable To Peace' With Ukraine

Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk says expecting Vladimir Putin’s successor to be a “nice guy” will be a “misapprehension.”. What Happened: Musk, while replying to a Tweet on Friday, on what would happen if Putin died or was removed from power before the end of the war, said the Russian president's replacement would not be “amenable to peace” either.
Amarie M.

Gaslighting Phrases Manipulators Use Against Their Victims

Both gaslighters and those who get gaslit will recognize these phrases. Fire Photo and Silhouette Photo by Unknown Authors are licensed under CC BY. Chances are either you’ve been a victim of gaslighting or you are somebody who uses gaslighting tactics on others.
techunwrapped.com

This is why you should never upload your photos to Google Photos

One of the greatest uses of the Internet is the fact that it allows us to store large amounts of information. One of the most obvious is the photos taken with mobile phones and professional cameras. The problem? With the capture capabilities of many cameras we find that a simple user can store images with HDR quality and composed of tens of millions of pixels at the same time. Companies like Google offer space to store such photos on their servers, but are increasingly looking for methodologies to save space, including compression and reconstruction algorithms.
Quartz

WhatsApp clone apps are a hacker’s dream

When WhatsApp clone apps such YoWhatsApp (YoWa), WhatsAppGB and FMWhatsapp came into the market, they wowed millions in Africa and beyond with their expanded privacy features, custom fonts, bulk messaging, and the ability to transfer files of up to 700MBs. Now though, there seems to be an additional feature that...
KRMG

US markets point higher ahead of tech-heavy week of earnings

Wall Street is pointing higher ahead of a week thick with earnings reports from major tech companies. Futures for the Dow Jones industrials rose 0.9% Monday while futures for the S&P climbed 0.8%. Investors have been focusing on corporate earnings as they search for clues about how inflation and rising...
The Associated Press

Genes link bipolar, schizophrenia, once thought unrelated

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (AP) — When Chastity Murry had her first psychotic break, she went into her bathroom and downed a whole bottle of pills, hoping to die. Her teenage daughter had to perform CPR to save her life. Around that same time more than a decade ago, the man who would become her husband, Dante Murry, also lost touch with reality and considered suicide. Different illnesses led them down similar paths – bipolar disorder in her case and schizoaffective disorder in his – conditions long considered by many to be distinct and unrelated. But a growing body of research shows that bipolar disorder, schizophrenia and the in-between diagnosis of schizoaffective disorder share common genetic underpinnings as well as overlapping symptoms and signs.
