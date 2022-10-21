Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
TikTok says it has never been used to target specific people after Forbes reported the app would be used to monitor some individuals' locations
On Friday, TikTok denied that it has ever been used to target specific individuals, such as members of the US government, activists, public figures, or journalists. The social media platform tweeted the denial after Forbes reported on October 20 that ByteDance, TikTok's China-based parent, planned to use the app to monitor the locations of certain Americans.
BBC
TikTok denies it could be used to track US citizens
TikTok has denied a report that a China-based team at its parent company ByteDance planned to use the app to track the locations of US citizens. The social media giant said on Twitter that it has never been used to "target" the American government, activists, public figures or journalists. The...
A new social media app for high schoolers has dethroned TikTok and BeReal in the App Store rankings — and is surprisingly not toxic
The new app called "Gas," co-founded by a former Facebook engineer, lets users send each other pre-written, anonymous compliments to their classmates.
Elon Musk Says If Putin Dies Or Gets Ousted, His Successor Will 'Unlikely' Be 'Amenable To Peace' With Ukraine
Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk says expecting Vladimir Putin’s successor to be a “nice guy” will be a “misapprehension.”. What Happened: Musk, while replying to a Tweet on Friday, on what would happen if Putin died or was removed from power before the end of the war, said the Russian president's replacement would not be “amenable to peace” either.
Flight data reveals Trump's jet has been taking pattern flights
Donald Trump's Boeing 757 has a new paint job and has been seen on the tarmac in West Palm Beach, Florida. CNN's Kate Bennett explains.
Mark Zuckerberg has a $10 billion plan to make it impossible for remote workers to hide from their bosses
During the Meta Connect 2022 live keynote last week, Zuckerberg discussed plans to bring avatars—digital stand-ins for human workers—to video chats. At least digital humanoids don’t get Zoom fatigue—yet. During the Meta Connect 2022 live keynote last week, CEO Mark Zuckerberg discussed his new plans for...
CNBC
The 6 common signs of a sociopath: 'They can be harder to spot than a psychopath,' says psychotherapist
As a psychotherapist, I've spent much of my career studying interpersonal relationships and personality disorders — and even trained personnel in the U.S. military, the FBI and the CIA. One topic I find the most interesting is sociopathy, which is a term used to describe antisocial personality disorder. Sociopaths...
How to make Facebook private and remove your account from search engines
If you want to change your privacy on Facebook, go to the option "Settings & privacy." There, you can chose what of your content is visible to whom.
TikTok's Chinese parent company reportedly intended to use the app to surveil specific Americans' locations
Forbes reported that a China-based team at ByteDance planned to use TikTok to monitor the locations of specific US citizens.
Gaslighting Phrases Manipulators Use Against Their Victims
Both gaslighters and those who get gaslit will recognize these phrases. Fire Photo and Silhouette Photo by Unknown Authors are licensed under CC BY. Chances are either you’ve been a victim of gaslighting or you are somebody who uses gaslighting tactics on others.
techunwrapped.com
This is why you should never upload your photos to Google Photos
One of the greatest uses of the Internet is the fact that it allows us to store large amounts of information. One of the most obvious is the photos taken with mobile phones and professional cameras. The problem? With the capture capabilities of many cameras we find that a simple user can store images with HDR quality and composed of tens of millions of pixels at the same time. Companies like Google offer space to store such photos on their servers, but are increasingly looking for methodologies to save space, including compression and reconstruction algorithms.
Experts grade Facebook, TikTok, Twitter, YouTube on readiness to handle midterm election misinformation
Social media companies have announced plans to deal with misinformation in the 2022 midterm elections, but the companies vary in their approaches and effectiveness.
WhatsApp is getting major new update on Android as Mark Zuckerberg connects it to Metaverse
THERE will now be a crossover between WhatsApp and the Metaverse in a new update for the Android application. WhatsApp beta will officially be bringing the ability for its users to have their Metaverse avatar within the platform, per WABetaInfo. Those who have the WhatsApp beta update 2.22.23.8 and 2.22.23.9...
Millions of Facebook users warned to change setting to stay private on the app
CHECK your Facebook settings today – you might be giving your activity away. Plenty of users may find that they've been accidentally broadcasting their Facebook habits. Your Facebook app has a special alert called the Active Status. This lets you see when your friends and connections are online, or...
Facebook issues major texting warning for every iPhone owner as Mark Zuckerberg slams Apple
FACEBOOK boss Mark Zuckerberg has launched an attack on Apple's iMessage saying WhatsApp is better. The tech billionaire, 38, slammed the iPhone maker as his WhatsApp platform goes on a huge advertising spree aimed at highlighting key security benefits. Zuck posted a shot of one billboard on Facebook and Instagram,...
Quartz
WhatsApp clone apps are a hacker’s dream
When WhatsApp clone apps such YoWhatsApp (YoWa), WhatsAppGB and FMWhatsapp came into the market, they wowed millions in Africa and beyond with their expanded privacy features, custom fonts, bulk messaging, and the ability to transfer files of up to 700MBs. Now though, there seems to be an additional feature that...
Opinion: A Narcissist Does Not Fully Comprehend Love
It is what we tell ourselves in the midst of a relationship that is ridden with manipulation and abuse. It is how we excuse their behavior and constant mood swings. It is how we excuse the horrific way they treat us.
Gizmodo
We're Publishing the Facebook Papers. Here's How Meta Became the Internet's Biggest Hub of Covid-19 Misinformation.
This piece is part of Gizmodo’s ongoing effort to make the Facebook Papers available to the public. See the full directory of documents here. Meta didn’t choose to become a global distributor of medicinal snake oil and dangerous health advice. But it did decide it could tolerate it.
US markets point higher ahead of tech-heavy week of earnings
Wall Street is pointing higher ahead of a week thick with earnings reports from major tech companies. Futures for the Dow Jones industrials rose 0.9% Monday while futures for the S&P climbed 0.8%. Investors have been focusing on corporate earnings as they search for clues about how inflation and rising...
Genes link bipolar, schizophrenia, once thought unrelated
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (AP) — When Chastity Murry had her first psychotic break, she went into her bathroom and downed a whole bottle of pills, hoping to die. Her teenage daughter had to perform CPR to save her life. Around that same time more than a decade ago, the man who would become her husband, Dante Murry, also lost touch with reality and considered suicide. Different illnesses led them down similar paths – bipolar disorder in her case and schizoaffective disorder in his – conditions long considered by many to be distinct and unrelated. But a growing body of research shows that bipolar disorder, schizophrenia and the in-between diagnosis of schizoaffective disorder share common genetic underpinnings as well as overlapping symptoms and signs.
Comments / 1