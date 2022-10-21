Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
vieravoice.com
Downtown Melbourne Trick or Treat
Families and kids, dress in your favorite costume and come trick or treating in Downtown Melbourne. Participating merchants will have a "Treat Stop" sign in their windows, indicating that they are participating in the event and that they will have a treat for the kids, either inside or outside their doors.
fox35orlando.com
Events, fun things to do in Orlando area the weekend of Oct. 28- 30
Here is a roundup of events and festivals taking place in the City Beautiful and the surrounding Central Florida area on Friday, Oct. 28 through Sunday, Oct. 30. Airplay began Oct. 8 and runs through Sunday, Oct. 30. Tickets are $20 for those age 3 and older, and it includes a timed entry to Architects of Air Experience inflatable mazes, sculptures, and much more.
mynews13.com
'Black Voters Matter' encourages local communities to vote
ORLANDO, Fla. — As this year's Election Day quickly approaches, efforts to increase voter turnout are picking up across Central Florida. That was on full display Saturday in several communities across Orlando. What You Need To Know. Voting rights organizations 'Black Voters Matter' spent Saturday reaching out to communities...
Central Florida professor nominated for prestigious United Nations women’s award
WINTER PARK, Fla. — Rollins College professor, Dr. Mary Conway Dato-on, has earned a nomination for the U.N. Women Award. Conway Dato-on is a professor of international business and social entrepreneurship at the George D. and Harriet W. Cornell, Crummer Graduate School of Business. The award recognizes women around...
click orlando
‘The Woman King’ assistant editor, DeLand native brings back experience to teach students new skill
DeLAND, Fla. – Students at the Lacey Family Spring Hill Boys & Girls Club In DeLand got quite the surprise this week, learning a skill many say they otherwise wouldn’t. DeLand native A’sia Horne hosted a 2-day video editing boot camp teaching the kids about video and audio editing and visual effects. Horne told News 6 it’s all about exposure for these kids.
Farm Share distributes food to residents in Mount Dora
MOUNT DORA, Fla. — Florida’s largest food bank distributed food to Floridians in Mount Dora on Saturday. Farm Share helped pass out fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods at the Bethel Independent Free Methodist Church. Residents were required to arrive at the Lake County event in a vehicle...
Early voting starts Monday in most Central Florida counties
ORLANDO, Fla. — Early voting starts in many Central Florida counties starting on Monday and voters are gearing up to make their voices heard. Early voting offers benefits for voters, including flexibility when it comes to when and where citizens can vote. Unlike election day voting, citizens don’t need...
WESH
Gov. Ron DeSantis campaigns, speaks to hundreds in Orlando
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis was in Orlando Saturday for a campaign event. With just over two weeks until election day, DeSantis made a campaign stop in Orlando Saturday, speaking to hundreds of supporters at Central Christian University. "Are you glad to live in the free state...
click orlando
Celebrate National Jerk Day at food festival in Apopka
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – National Jerk Day is practically upon us and what better way to celebrate than experiencing the mouthwatering, perfectly seasoned and grilled cuisine that Jamaica has to offer, right here in Central Florida. The Florida Jerk Festival is returning to the Apopka Amphitheater for a day...
wogx.com
Parents say fights are Orange County middle school a regular occurrence
Parents of students at one Orange County school say on-campus fighting has gotten out of hand. Orange County Public Schools confirmed to FOX 35 News that it is investigating reports of multiple fights at Apopka Memorial Middle School.
Week 9: Football Friday Night on 9
ORLANDO, Fla. — Playoffs positions are on the line as we head into week 9 of high school football. Check out all the highlights from week nine, including our McCoy Federal Credit Union game of the week featuring Oviedo High School and Lyman High School. You can watch WFTV...
fox35orlando.com
'Casper', beloved alpaca of Brevard Zoo, dies: 'He brought so much joy to so many'
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Casper, a barnyard resident of the Brevard Zoo since 2007, has died, zoo officials announced on its blog. The alpaca was humanely euthanized after his life recently took a significant downturn. Casper came to the zoo at about six months old, and at 14 years old,...
D-SNAP: New counties added to line-up to apply for food assistance after Hurricane Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Department of Children and Families (DCF) announced that the third phase of the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP) will open tomorrow, Monday, for multiple Central Florida counties. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. On Sunday, DCF Secretary Shevaun Harris said Lake, Osceola,...
brevardtimes.com
Brevard County Mugshots October 20, 2022
Brevard County Jail arrest mugshots for Melbourne, Palm Bay, Cocoa, Cocoa Beach, Merritt Island, Titusville, and surrounding communities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Mia Kylie Aschenback. Date of Birth 11/12/2002. Address Palm Bay, Florida. Agg Assault W/Deadly Weapon WO Intent Kill. Robbery...
aroundosceola.com
DCF D-SNAP assistance phase including Osceola County opens today (Monday)
The third phase of the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP) will open on Monday, Oc. 24 for Hillsborough, Lake, Osceola, Putnam, Seminole, and Volusia counties. D-SNAP provides food assistance for individuals and families impacted by Hurricane Ian who are not currently receiving food assistance benefits through the regular Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).
Bay News 9
What does La Niña mean for Central Florida?
It looks like La Niña will stick around for another winter season. This typically means a warmer and drier than average December, January and February for Central Florida. But, have the past two winters been just that for our region? The short answer is yes. In fact, for the...
orlandoweekly.com
The most miserable places in Orlando
Whoever said hell is other people was probably an annual pass holder. Orlandoans had one thing on their mind when we took to Reddit to seek out the worst spots in the City Beautiful: traffic. The endless tangle of highways and suburbs that we generously call a city has led to some serious headaches in area hotspots. The end result of car dependency — outside of needless deaths and respiratory problems — is massive traffic snares.
click orlando
Orlando man sentenced to 6 months in prison for Capitol riot
WASHINGTON, D.C. – An Orlando man arrested and charged for his role in the attack on the Capitol was sentenced to six months in prison on Thursday. Robert Flynt Fairchild, 40, was arrested in Orlando by FBI agents in August 2021. He faced 18 federal charges stemming from allegations...
villages-news.com
Man sentenced in gun-related incident at Spanish Springs Town Square
A man has been sentenced in a gun-related incident at Spanish Springs Town Square. Donte Tremayne Albert, 26, of Leesburg, was placed on six months probation, ordered to perform 40 hours of community service and must provide two clean urine screens 30 days apart, according to Lake County Court records. The sentence was handed down earlier this month.
allears.net
Two Things That Need to Happen to Make the Disney World Brightline Train a Reality
It doesn’t seem like long ago that we were getting excited about a train that would connect Orlando International Airport to Disney World. The plan was for a Brightline train to run from the airport to Disney Springs, offering Disney World guests an alternate way to get to the resort.
