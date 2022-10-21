1 The Team Framingham 2023 program launched on Friday October 21, 2022 with the opening of registration for both runners and charities. Twenty-two lucky Framingham residents and city and school employees will be selected to be part of the 10th annual Team Framingham group of runners who will be able to run the April 17, 2023 Boston Marathon with an entry provided to the City of Framingham by the Boston Athletic Association.

FRAMINGHAM, MA ・ 21 HOURS AGO