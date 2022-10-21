ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jami Lee Bradley (Hand), 60

MARLBOROUGH – Jami Lee Bradley (Hand), 60, of Marlborough, former longtime resident of Framingham and Ashland, passed away peacefully on Moday, october 17, 2022 surrounded by her family and closest friends. She was the daughter of Judy (Merget) Hand of Georgia, formerly of Framingham. Jami will be remembered as...
5 Things You Need To Know Today in Framingham: Tuesday, October 25, 2022

1 The Team Framingham 2023 program launched on Friday October 21, 2022 with the opening of registration for both runners and charities. Twenty-two lucky Framingham residents and city and school employees will be selected to be part of the 10th annual Team Framingham group of runners who will be able to run the April 17, 2023 Boston Marathon with an entry provided to the City of Framingham by the Boston Athletic Association.
Framingham Girls Defeat Wildcats 95-77

WEYMOUTH – The Framingham High girls swim & dive team defeated the co-ed team from Weymouth High on Friday night, October 21. The Flyers 95-77, on the road in Weymouth. Framingham swept the diving competition. Kat Barry won the event with 217 point. Emily Richardson was second with sophomore Alinne Martins third.
Thomas J. Pineau, 60

NATICK – Thomas J. Pineau of Natick. Passed away unexpectedly on October 20, 2022 at the age of 60. Loving father of Joseph W. Pineau & his wife Megan of Natick and Diana M. Pineau & her partner Alex Lee of Upton. Dear brother of Janice L. Reid of Holden and Louis W. Pineau of Bellingham. Loving grandfather of Andrew Bischoff, Chloe Pineau, Lochlan Pineau, Lennox Pineau, & Teddy Lee. Also survived by several nieces & nephews.
Runners & Organizations For Team Framingham 2023 Through November 10

MassBay Receives Donation from MetroWest Subaru in Natick

ASHLAND – MassBay Community College has received the first vehicle donation ever given to its new general studies automotive technology program, a van from MetroWest Subaru of Natick. The new General Studies Automotive Technology program is designed to provide students with training from entry-level through advanced-level technical education on...
Framingham Police Cite Driver in Monday Night Crash

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police responded to a 2-vehicle crash at Main Street and Worcester Road last night, just after 6:30 p.m. There were no injuries, said Lt. Rachel Mickens. One driver was “cited for unlicensed operation,” said the Police spokesperson. There was a crash at this intersection...
Police Arrest Framingham Man After 3-Vehicle Crash

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Framingham man following a 3-car rear-end crash on Monday morning, October 24. The crash happened at 6:09 a.m. at 1 William Welch Way in Framingham. Police arrested at 6:51 a.m. Gerber F. Molina Garcia, 23, of 182 Hollis Street of Framingham. Garcia had...
Framingham Police: Car Crashes Into Pole and Tree on Edgell Road

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police, Framingham Fire, and Brewster Ambulance responded to a single-vehicle crash on Edgell Road Sunday night, October 24. Around 5:45 p.m. yesterday, a vehicle was traveling North on Edgell Road, when it “struck a Verizon pole, which was damaged, on the southbound side,” said Framingham Deputy Police Chief Victor Pereira.
Framingham State University Hires New Vice President For Diversity, Inclusion, & Community Engagement

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham State University announced today, October 25 that Jeffrey Coleman has accepted the position of Vice President for Diversity, Inclusion and Community Engagement at Framingham State University. Coleman will start at the January 3, 2023. He is a diversity, equity, and inclusion higher education educator, scholar, and...
