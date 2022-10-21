Read full article on original website
PHOTO GALLERY: Flyers Sink Redhawks 98.5-85.5
FRAMINGHAM – It has been a tough season for the Framingham High girls swim & dive team, having no home pool. The team has had practices in Wayland. The Flyers have had seven of their 11 meets away, and home meets are at the Wayland Community Pool. But nothing...
Jami Lee Bradley (Hand), 60
MARLBOROUGH – Jami Lee Bradley (Hand), 60, of Marlborough, former longtime resident of Framingham and Ashland, passed away peacefully on Moday, october 17, 2022 surrounded by her family and closest friends. She was the daughter of Judy (Merget) Hand of Georgia, formerly of Framingham. Jami will be remembered as...
City & CSX Negotiate $5 Million Price For Bruce Freeman Trail
FRAMINGHAM – City of Framingham Mayor Charlie Sisitsky said tonight, October 25, the City has negotiated a $5 million price with CSX to purchase a parcel of land complete the Bruce Freeman Rail Trail in the community. “It was a monumental exercise,” said Mayor Sisitsky. A purchase &...
Meteorologist Harvey Leonard Featured Speaker at November Brown Bag Learning Series at Framingham Library
FRAMINGHAM – Chief meteorologist Harvey Leonard from WCVB-TV is the featured speaker at the Framingham Public Library’s Brown bag Learning Series in November. Leonard will speak about Climate Change & New England Winters on Friday, November 4 from noon to 1 p.m. at the Costin room in the main Framingham Public Library.
5 Things You Need To Know Today in Framingham: Tuesday, October 25, 2022
1 The Team Framingham 2023 program launched on Friday October 21, 2022 with the opening of registration for both runners and charities. Twenty-two lucky Framingham residents and city and school employees will be selected to be part of the 10th annual Team Framingham group of runners who will be able to run the April 17, 2023 Boston Marathon with an entry provided to the City of Framingham by the Boston Athletic Association.
Framingham Girls Defeat Wildcats 95-77
WEYMOUTH – The Framingham High girls swim & dive team defeated the co-ed team from Weymouth High on Friday night, October 21. The Flyers 95-77, on the road in Weymouth. Framingham swept the diving competition. Kat Barry won the event with 217 point. Emily Richardson was second with sophomore Alinne Martins third.
Framingham Flyers Earn Grand Championship Title at Think Pink Pink Invitational
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham High School varsity cheer squad won the Division 1 competition at the “Think Pink “ invitational in Billerica on Sunday, October 24. The team is coached by Sue Pereira and Brandy Chartier. The Flyers were also named the overall grand champion, with the...
Thomas J. Pineau, 60
NATICK – Thomas J. Pineau of Natick. Passed away unexpectedly on October 20, 2022 at the age of 60. Loving father of Joseph W. Pineau & his wife Megan of Natick and Diana M. Pineau & her partner Alex Lee of Upton. Dear brother of Janice L. Reid of Holden and Louis W. Pineau of Bellingham. Loving grandfather of Andrew Bischoff, Chloe Pineau, Lochlan Pineau, Lennox Pineau, & Teddy Lee. Also survived by several nieces & nephews.
Framingham Mayor Sisitsky To Propose A ‘Series of Splash Pads’ in Capital Budget
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Mayor Charlie Sisitsky told the City Council tonight when he submits his capital budget for Fiscal Year 2024, it will include more than one splash pad to be constructed. Framingham families have been advocating for splash pads since Framingham became a City in 2018. The first...
Runners & Organizations For Team Framingham 2023 Through November 10
FRAMINGHAM – The Team Framingham 2023 program launched on Friday October 21, 2022 with the opening of registration for both runners and charities. Twenty-two lucky Framingham residents and city and school employees will be selected to be part of the 10th annual Team Framingham group of runners who will be able to run the April 17, 2023 Boston Marathon with an entry provided to the City of Framingham by the Boston Athletic Association.
MassBay Receives Donation from MetroWest Subaru in Natick
ASHLAND – MassBay Community College has received the first vehicle donation ever given to its new general studies automotive technology program, a van from MetroWest Subaru of Natick. The new General Studies Automotive Technology program is designed to provide students with training from entry-level through advanced-level technical education on...
Framingham Police Cite Driver in Monday Night Crash
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police responded to a 2-vehicle crash at Main Street and Worcester Road last night, just after 6:30 p.m. There were no injuries, said Lt. Rachel Mickens. One driver was “cited for unlicensed operation,” said the Police spokesperson. There was a crash at this intersection...
Framingham Police: Boston Man Smashes Window With Victim Inside Vehicle
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Boston man at 1 a.m. at the Walmart parking lot at 121 Worcester Road on Sunday morning, October 23. Police arrested at 1:12 a.m. Paulus G. Lewis, 34, of 846 Huntington Avenue in Boston. He was charged with malicious destruction of property over $1,200.
Police Arrest Framingham Man After 3-Vehicle Crash
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Framingham man following a 3-car rear-end crash on Monday morning, October 24. The crash happened at 6:09 a.m. at 1 William Welch Way in Framingham. Police arrested at 6:51 a.m. Gerber F. Molina Garcia, 23, of 182 Hollis Street of Framingham. Garcia had...
Framingham High Marching Band Wins Wakefield Competition
WAKEFIELD – The Framingham High marching band & color guard finished first in their division at the New England Scholastic Band Association competition at Wakefield High School today, October 22. The Flyers Marching band scored 90.2 points to win their division.
Wheeler Leads Christa McAuliffe Cross-Country To Victory
BOSTON – The Christa McAuliffe Charter School’s cross-country team traveled to Boston last Wednesday, October 19, to take on Roxbury Prep’s team in an away meet at Franklin Park. The 1.2 mile loop course included trail, asphalt and gravel running, as well as a few small but...
Framingham Police: Car Crashes Into Pole and Tree on Edgell Road
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police, Framingham Fire, and Brewster Ambulance responded to a single-vehicle crash on Edgell Road Sunday night, October 24. Around 5:45 p.m. yesterday, a vehicle was traveling North on Edgell Road, when it “struck a Verizon pole, which was damaged, on the southbound side,” said Framingham Deputy Police Chief Victor Pereira.
Framingham Police Recover Vehicle Stolen From Wellesley
FRAMINGHAM – A vehicle reported stolen out of the Town of Wellesley, was recovered by Framingham Police this weekend. The vehicle was found at 10:27 p.m. on Sunday night at 115 Beaver Street, according to the public police log. No other information was released by Police.
Framingham State University Hires New Vice President For Diversity, Inclusion, & Community Engagement
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham State University announced today, October 25 that Jeffrey Coleman has accepted the position of Vice President for Diversity, Inclusion and Community Engagement at Framingham State University. Coleman will start at the January 3, 2023. He is a diversity, equity, and inclusion higher education educator, scholar, and...
Framingham Police Cite Driver in Grant Street Crash
FRAMINGHAM – A driver was cited by police after the driver struck a vehicle on Grant Street Saturday night and left the scene of the crash. A “motorist struck a parked car and failed to stop,” said Framingham Deputy Police Chief Victor Pereira. The incident was reported...
