The best pumpkin carving tips this Halloween, according to TikTok’s Barbara Costello
A TikToker whose nickname is “Everyone’s Grandmother” has shared her top tips on how to carve a pumpkin and make it last through the Halloween season.According to Barbara Costello, her tips will cut the amount of time it takes to carve a spooky face into a pumpkin.The 73-year-old, who goes by the handle @brunchwithbabs and has more than 2.5 million followers on TikTok, titled her new video “The Do’s and Don’t’s of Pumpkin Carving”.Her first tip is to cut a hole in the bottom of the pumpkin instead of the top where the stem is. This is so the pumpkin...
Halloween's celebration of mingling with the dead has roots in ancient Celtic celebrations of Samhain
As Halloween approaches, people get ready to celebrate the spooky, the scary and the haunted. Ghosts, zombies, skeletons and witches are prominently displayed in yards, windows, stores and community spaces. Festivities center around the realm of the dead, and some believe that the dead might actually mingle with the living on the night of Halloween. Scholars have often noted how these modern-day celebrations of Halloween have origins in Samhain, a festival celebrated by ancient Celtic cultures. In contemporary Irish Gaelic, Halloween is still known as Oíche Shamhna, or Eve of Samhain You can listen to more articles from The Conversation, narrated...
Hobby Lobby doesn't sell Halloween decorations
Hobby Lobby, Michaels, and Joann's Fabrics are three of the biggest arts-and-crafts retailers in the United States. Up until October 7, 2018, all three of those stores sold basically the same things, including spooky Halloween decor. Hobby Lobby is now the exception, and that craft store no longer sells Halloween items of any kind. Instead, Hobby Lobby shelves are filled with autumn-themed products, such as pumpkins, colorful leaves, hay bails, and dried corn. Those items can be used during the entire autumn season.
Leaving the leaves: A pretty sight, but detrimental to your lawn
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - If enjoying the colors of the changing leaves is the bright spot for your fall having to deal with them in your yard is the dark side. The kids and the pets might like playing in them but the blanket of autumn is something your grass does not enjoy. It turns out the rain we've been getting recently has put some urgency into the need to get the leaves off of your yard. As the days get shorter and cooler our trees stop their food production process as the chlorophyll breaks down and the green of summer...
How to make a classic floral fall wreath
This DIY classic floral fall wreath is super easy to make at home with just a few supplies.
A Harvest of Pumpkin Recipes
One of the first fruits of fall, the pumpkin is an emblem of the season’s abundance both on the vine and in the kitchen. Revered for centuries for its al dente texture, earthy flavor, and eye-pleasing color, pumpkin at the table is a sure sign that autumn has come calling. Our collection of recipes flavored with this vibrant gourd will surely delight all season long.
How to Get a Christmas Cactus to Bloom in Time for the Holidays
The Christmas cactus is an iconic plant you’ll see everywhere at the holidays. With their handsome, notched foliage and exotic-looking flowers, these handsome plants can live for decades. (Some up to 100 years.) Native to Brazil, they grow in the rainforest on tree branches as an epiphyte, a type of plant that grows on another plant but isn’t a parasite (air plants and most orchids also are epiphytes, just for reference).
Dollar Tree Hack – Hair Bun Donut Pumpkins
This fall craft shows you how to take a dollar tree hair bun donut and turn it into a festive fall pumpkin. Use these fall pumpkins as decorations or as a centrepiece for your fall or Thanksgiving table.
Embrace the best parts of fall with a DIY sweater pumpkin
This adorable DIY sweater pumpkin can be made in about 45 minutes with just a pumpkin, some hot glue, and your favorite fall paint color!
Tips To Keep Your Pumpkins Fresh Until Halloween
It's pumpkin-carving season, which means you'll want to keep those jack-o-lanterns fresh until Halloween, and you can do that by using a little science. Pumpkin farmers say rubbing some petroleum jelly or olive oil on the carved and scooped out areas of a pumpkin will prevent it from drying out.
Now’s the time to plant spring bulbs
With chimneys belching the smell of oak logs and wet leaves from the maples emitting their autumn aroma, the low sounds of the crickets at twilight and the crows making their last calls of the day, as the sun goes lower on the horizon, there is a cool nip in the autumn air. These are all the signatures of the beauty, color, splendor and majesty of autumn.
Fall in Love with the Story Behind This Enchanting Virginia Greenhouse
Three months after the loss of a pregnancy, Megan Vaughan awoke one morning with a desire to build a greenhouse, much to the surprise of her husband, Mitch. Plants had been of little interest to Megan until she and Mitch received them after their loss. “I was determined to keep those alive,” she says. From then on, her fascination with houseplants grew—as did her collection.
Love rhubarb? Save on grocery bills by growing your own
If you love rhubarb in crumbles, pies, compotes, jams and gin, now’s the time to start growing it yourself.While shop-bought stems are often astronomical in price, if you’re prepared to be a little patient, you’ll be rewarded with more than you can eat of this delicious vegetable – potentially saving you pounds at the till.What’s the cheapest way to grow rhubarb? View this post on Instagram A post shared by Helen Fox (@fromthefoxsgarden)Growing from seed is the cheapest method, but it can...
White Pumpkins Look Cool — And They’re Tasty Too
As Halloween approaches, it’s once again time to pull on our boots and hit the pumpkin patch for photo ops, hay mazes, and maybe even a few pumpkins. But which pumpkins to choose? There are the classic orange pumpkins, big and round and begging to be carved into jack-o’-lanterns, and the bumpy, witches’ nose ornamental gourds for decorating your front stoop, and then there are the new kids on the block, those ghostly white pumpkins, perfect for painting or carving and, it turns out, excellent in your pumpkin pie too.
Pumpkin Carving Tips
It never fails! Every year about this time when the beach toys and temperature are taken over by falling leaves and crisp air, wherever a pumpkin is sold, you will find a “pumpkin carving kit.” It has happened several years in a row. I buy the carving kit only to use it once before tossing it in the junk drawer where it eventually ends up in the garbage. I don’t buy Halloween-specific decorating tools anymore! In reality, your utensil drawer probably houses most of what you’ll need already, and whatever you’re missing you can find from OXO. OXO has great (year-round!) kitchen tools that can make Halloween decorating easy.
