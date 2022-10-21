ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
westsidenewsny.com

New baseball field at Cornell University to be named in honor of Brockport native

Lled Booth Field, honoring Brockport native Richard L. “Rich” Booth for his leadership and generosity over the years – much of it anonymous. A 1982 graduate of the university, Booth was a pitcher during his playing days. In the four decades since his graduation, Booth has been a major benefactor to Cornell’s athletic department. He endowed the head baseball coaching position, served on the Board of Trustees from 2008 through 2016, led a task force on athletics and financial aid, and served on several board committees. He has also been a member of the Athletics Advisory Council since 2005 and recently joined a new Campaign Committee for Student and Campus Life and Athletics.
BROCKPORT, NY
WETM 18 News

Corning-Painted Post to host 36th annual Bandtoberfest

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — High school bands from across the area will perform this weekend at Corning-Painted Post Highschool for the 36th annual Bandtober fest. Gates will open at 6 p.m. and the show is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. on Saturday, October 22, at the Corning Memorial Stadium. A list of bands performing […]
CORNING, NY
NorthcentralPA.com

Mystery substance left at door of Auto Zone

Mansfield, Pa. — State police at Mansfield are looking for information on a mystery substance that was left on Oct. 13 at the door of Auto Zone in Richmond Township, Tioga County. Police say an unknown person in a white truck dropped off five jugs of an unknown liquid inside the front door of the store. Auto Zone does discard used motor oil, but police determined the liquid inside the jugs was not oil. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Mansfield at 570-662-2151.
MANSFIELD, PA
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Pedestrian Struck by Vehicle in Endicott

A pedestrian in being treated after being struck in Endicott. Endicott police say they responded to a call at 5:27 in the evening on October 21 to a car vs. pedestrian crash in front of the Union-Endicott High School. Police say the pedestrian was conscious upon arrival, and transported to...
ENDICOTT, NY
WETM 18 News

Fire crews respond to fire at Applebee’s in Horseheads

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) — A reported structure fire Sunday afternoon brought multiple fire departments to the Applebee’s in Horseheads. Sometime around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23, a report of a structure fire at the Applebee’s came out. Heavy smoke was soon seen billowing out of the vents towards the rear of the building as […]
HORSEHEADS, NY
owegopennysaver.com

Fire battled at recycling facility in Owego

On Oct. 16, at approximately 5:50 a.m., the Owego Fire Department was toned out for a possible structure fire at the Taylor garbage recycling facility on Route 434 in Apalachin. Follow up communications confirmed a working fire in a large steel building, according to fire officials. The first responding chiefs...
OWEGO, NY
binghamtonhomepage.com

Afton man arrested after torching hospital room

COOPERSTOWN, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – On October 17th, New York State troopers were dispatched to a report of an arson at Bassett Hospital in Cooperstown. Troopers determined that Raymond Sidlauskas, 66 of Afton, intentionally lit a trash can on fire and caused tens of thousands of dollars of damage to his hospital room and surrounding medical equipment.
AFTON, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy