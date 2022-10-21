Read full article on original website
New baseball field at Cornell University to be named in honor of Brockport native
Lled Booth Field, honoring Brockport native Richard L. “Rich” Booth for his leadership and generosity over the years – much of it anonymous. A 1982 graduate of the university, Booth was a pitcher during his playing days. In the four decades since his graduation, Booth has been a major benefactor to Cornell’s athletic department. He endowed the head baseball coaching position, served on the Board of Trustees from 2008 through 2016, led a task force on athletics and financial aid, and served on several board committees. He has also been a member of the Athletics Advisory Council since 2005 and recently joined a new Campaign Committee for Student and Campus Life and Athletics.
Section IV Friday Night Football Scores
Here are the scores from around Section IV on Friday Night of Week 7.
Corning-Painted Post to host 36th annual Bandtoberfest
CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — High school bands from across the area will perform this weekend at Corning-Painted Post Highschool for the 36th annual Bandtober fest. Gates will open at 6 p.m. and the show is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. on Saturday, October 22, at the Corning Memorial Stadium. A list of bands performing […]
Legendary! Historic Kirkwood Dirt Track To Close After 72 Years
As the saying goes, "All good things must come to an end" but in this case, it's a great thing and we are incredibly sad that it is ending after this year. I'm talking about Five Mile Point Speedway in Kirkwood New York. Five Mile Point Speedway Closing After 72...
Latest numbers, October 20th
There has been a small increase in Broome County COVID-19 cases since yesterday, but there has also been a drop in hospitalizations.
Pedestrian hit by car outside of UE High School
There was an accident yesterday, October 21st, in front of Union-Endicott High School.
One person shot at Madame Oars
According to State Police, at approximately 12:50 a.m. this morning, one person was shot at Madame Oars, located at 584 Upper Court Street in the Town of Kirkwood.
Binghamton Coffee Guru Now Roasting Beans in Chenango Bridge
The man widely regarded as Binghamton's foremost coffee aficionado has taken his expertise to a new venue. Coe Young opened Laveggio Roasteria at a downtown site on Court Street in 2007. The coffee house and roasting facility moved to a new location on State Street about a decade later. Laveggio's...
Mystery substance left at door of Auto Zone
Mansfield, Pa. — State police at Mansfield are looking for information on a mystery substance that was left on Oct. 13 at the door of Auto Zone in Richmond Township, Tioga County. Police say an unknown person in a white truck dropped off five jugs of an unknown liquid inside the front door of the store. Auto Zone does discard used motor oil, but police determined the liquid inside the jugs was not oil. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Mansfield at 570-662-2151.
Pedestrian Struck by Vehicle in Endicott
A pedestrian in being treated after being struck in Endicott. Endicott police say they responded to a call at 5:27 in the evening on October 21 to a car vs. pedestrian crash in front of the Union-Endicott High School. Police say the pedestrian was conscious upon arrival, and transported to...
Fire crews respond to fire at Applebee’s in Horseheads
HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) — A reported structure fire Sunday afternoon brought multiple fire departments to the Applebee’s in Horseheads. Sometime around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23, a report of a structure fire at the Applebee’s came out. Heavy smoke was soon seen billowing out of the vents towards the rear of the building as […]
Fire battled at recycling facility in Owego
On Oct. 16, at approximately 5:50 a.m., the Owego Fire Department was toned out for a possible structure fire at the Taylor garbage recycling facility on Route 434 in Apalachin. Follow up communications confirmed a working fire in a large steel building, according to fire officials. The first responding chiefs...
Vehicle Careens Down 1,500 Foot Embankment off I88 at Martin Hill
Broome County Sheriff’s officials are investigating a crash on Interstate 88 near Harpursville where a vehicle careened hundreds of feet down an embankment, rolling over several times and leaving the driver trapped. Officials say the driver of the vehicle that left the road at around 9:45 p.m. Thursday, October...
Over 1,000 people at trunk or treat
Broome County's 4th annual trunk or treat gathering took place today, Sunday, October 23rd at Otsiningo Park from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Johnson City man wanted for menacing
The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Ryan Belleman on an outstanding warrant and is asking for assistance from Broome County residents.
Woman charged after crash in Delaware County
On October 13th, Delaware County Sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a one car motor vehicle accident in the Town of Davenport.
Afton man arrested after torching hospital room
COOPERSTOWN, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – On October 17th, New York State troopers were dispatched to a report of an arson at Bassett Hospital in Cooperstown. Troopers determined that Raymond Sidlauskas, 66 of Afton, intentionally lit a trash can on fire and caused tens of thousands of dollars of damage to his hospital room and surrounding medical equipment.
