Students Get Holiday As Massachusetts Teachers StrikeCadrene HeslopMalden, MA
4 Beautiful but Underrated Beaches in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
The Best Things to Do October 8th and 9thThe Maine WriterBangor, ME
This Massachusetts Deli Serves Some of the Largest Sandwiches in the CountryTravel MavenHaverhill, MA
A Day at Drake Island Beach, Wells, MaineDan PfeiferWells, ME
WCVB
Littleton High School football player gets big surprise when Marine brother runs onto field
LITTLETON, Mass. — A Littleton High School football player got the surprise of her life before Friday's game when her older brother, who serves in the Marines in Arizona, walked onto the field. Jenna Kivlin, 18 plays left guard on the offensive line, opening up lanes for her teammates,...
The Most Popular Trail From Maine to the New Hampshire Border is Adding Even More Trails
We love our trails, don't we? It's always nice to get out and about to hike, bike, jog, and snow shoe with friends and our dogs in that fresh New England air. That's why it's so exciting to learn that additional green space is in the works for one of the most popular trails on the Seacoast and beyond.
I Don’t Think Newington, New Hampshire is a Real Town
My family moved to the Seacoast in 1986. And it dawned on me that in 36 years, I have never met a single person from Newington, New Hampshire. I’ve spent a LOT of time in Newington. Whether it was shopping, going out to eat, or bowling with friends, Newington has always been a part of my life.
thelocalne.ws
185 years ago today: I drive no cattle to Ipswich hills
There is no known written evidence that the noted author Henry David Thoreau (1817-1862) ever set. foot in the center of Ipswich. He did visit the nearby towns of Gloucester, Rockport, Manchester-by-the-Sea, and Newburyport, on some of these occasions to give public lectures. However, he did tread within the town...
lazytrips.com
Is there a ferry from Boston to Nova Scotia?
Nova Scotia is situated northeast of Boston, on the southeastern tip of Canada. It is a peninsula connected to the province of New Brunswick and mainland Canada. There are several ways to make the journey from Boston to Nova Scotia and the most convenient is to take a ferry. You...
manchesterinklink.com
Kamen: With $44M grant, NH will become the epicenter of a new industry ‘like none other created in our lifetime’
MANCHESTER, NH – When Dean Kamen gives you homework, you should probably get to it – especially when an emergent global industry hangs in the balance. Kamen, who is Executive Director and board chair of Advanced Regenerative Manufacturing Institute/BioFabUSA was the featured speaker during Friday’s Build Back Manchester Community Celebration, acknowledging the game-changing $44 million investment in the city’s biomanufacturing future.
Pedestrian killed on I-93 in Boston
BOSTON - A pedestrian was hit and killed on Route I-93 in Boston, near the South Bay Shopping Center on Saturday night.At 9:40 p.m., the man was hit by a vehicle in the northbound lane. The impact threw the victim into the southbound lane.There is no information on why the man was walking on Route 93, and his name has not been released. Massachusetts State Police are investigating the accident.
nerej.com
Mass General Brigham celebrates new 62,000 s/f Integrated Care Center at at Tuscan Village in Salem, NH
Salem, NH In support of Mass General Brigham’s commitment to improve access to care for patients, Mass General Brigham opened a new Integrated Care center at Tuscan Village. Approximately 200 attendees joined Mass General Brigham for the opening of the new location, which will provide both primary care and specialty treatment for patients in Merrimack Valley and southern New Hampshire.
Dude in New Hampshire Found a Porcupine on His Doorknob
Reddit is an incredible and entertaining time-waster, but once in a while, I stumble upon a real gem. Often times, it is on the New Hampshire subreddit thread. Some dude who goes by electro_mechanicool posted the below photo with some incredible advice: "When in NH, always remember to check your doorknobs for porcupines. Stay safe out there."
The One Food People Outside of New England Don’t Get
I moved to New England from upstate New York in the mid-1980s. I was a poor college student with $300 to my name and no budget for fancy food. I did make some lifelong friends who invited me over for dinner. They served up something delicious but completely foreign to me. I called my family to tell them of this new incredible meal I "discovered".
WMUR.com
Pilot reports laser shined at plane over Lakes Region
GILFORD, N.H. — A pilot reported that their plane was illuminated by a laser over the Lakes Region on Friday night. The Federal Aviation Administration said the pilot of a Cirrus SR22 reported being illuminated by a purple laser southwest of the Laconia Municipal Airport around 7:30 p.m and at 7,000 feet.
worldatlas.com
5 Best Winter Destinations in New Hampshire
Situated in New England, New Hampshire's small-town charms and proximity to the expansive wilderness make it a great state for winter getaways. Avid skiers and winter activity enthusiasts can easily enjoy New Hampshire's winter, especially in regions that encompass the White Mountain National Forest and parts of the Appalachian Trail. Aside from its nature-filled winter activities, select destinations in New Hampshire transform into a winter wonderland during the cold months, inviting visitors to explore their heritage and community. From Keene's charm to Portsmouth's friendly nature, these New Hampshire destinations are some of the best to enjoy the colder months.
manchesterinklink.com
Beauty school dropout: Vacant trade school remains a fixture in Manchester’s downtown in the midst of rapid change
MANCHESTER, NH – The building at 533 Elm St. is a fixture in Downtown Manchester, and not in a good way. The former location for Michael’s School of Hair Design and Esthetics and Coiffures offers premium event parking next to the SNHU arena. That’s about it. The...
N.H. man killed in crash on 495 in Chelmsford
One person is dead after a two-car crash on Route 495 in Chelmsford Saturday night, according to Massachusetts State Police. The two cars, a 2018 Toyota C-HR and a 2002 Chevrolet Trailblazer, were both traveling north on 495 at approximately 11:45 p.m. Saturday when the crash occurred. The Toyota was...
WCVB
NH man ejected, killed in rollover crash on I-495 in Chelmsford
CHELMSFORD, Mass. — A New Hampshire man was killed late Saturday night after a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 495, the Massachusetts State Police said. State police responded to a two-car crash on I-495 north in Chelmsford at about 11:45 p.m. Police said it appears a 2018 Toyota C-HR and a 2002 Chevrolet Trailblazer were traveling in the right lane of the three-lane highway and made contact, causing both vehicles to go off the roadway.
State Police investigating fatal crash on Interstate 495 in Chelmsford
CHELMSFORD, Mass. — Massachusetts State Police are investigating a fatal crash that killed one person on I-495 in Chelmsford. According to police, a Toyota C-HR and Chevrolet Trailblazer made contact on the northbound side of the highway just after 11:30 p.m. Saturday, sending both vehicles off the road. The...
msonewsports.com
MSP INVESTIGATING SERIOUS CRASHES IN DANVERS AND TEWKSBURY
Massachusetts State Troopers responded to serious crashes in Danvers this morning and Tewksbury last night. At 9:18 AM today Troopers from the State Police-Danvers Barracks responded to a two-vehicle crash on Route 1 north on the overpass over Route 114 in Danvers. The crash involved a 2012 Ford Escape sport utility vehicle and a 2006 Subaru Forester sport utility vehicle. After the crash, the operator of the Escape, a 34-year-old male from Chelsea, either jumped or fell from the overpass, landing on the roadway of Route 114 approximately 20 feet below. He was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the Forester was also transported to an area hospital with potential injuries. No information on that operator is available at this time. The facts and circumstance of the crash are under investigation.
whdh.com
State Police: All lanes of 495 north & south closed in Chelmsford due to downed power lines
CHELMSFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - All of I-495 going north and south through Chelmsford is closed to traffic as crews respond to reports of downed power lines in the area, according to officials. MassDOT said that the lines were down near exit 88 on 495 southbound. The agency asked drivers to...
hot969boston.com
I Can’t Believe I Didn’t Know This About…Everett
The city was named after Edward Everett, who served as U.S. Representative, U.S. Senator, and was the 15th Governor of Massachusetts. He also served as President of Harvard University. Everett is a small yet vibrant city in Middlesex County, Massachusetts. It was first settled in 1630 and incorporated 200 years...
Police: Suspect in New Hampshire couple’s death lived in woods for months
CONCORD, N.H. (AP/Boston 25) — A man charged with shooting a New Hampshire couple to death on a hiking trail in April had spent months living in nearby woods but disappeared after lying to police just before the bodies were discovered, according to court documents released Thursday. The New...
