ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NH

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thelocalne.ws

185 years ago today: I drive no cattle to Ipswich hills

There is no known written evidence that the noted author Henry David Thoreau (1817-1862) ever set. foot in the center of Ipswich. He did visit the nearby towns of Gloucester, Rockport, Manchester-by-the-Sea, and Newburyport, on some of these occasions to give public lectures. However, he did tread within the town...
IPSWICH, MA
lazytrips.com

Is there a ferry from Boston to Nova Scotia?

Nova Scotia is situated northeast of Boston, on the southeastern tip of Canada. It is a peninsula connected to the province of New Brunswick and mainland Canada. There are several ways to make the journey from Boston to Nova Scotia and the most convenient is to take a ferry. You...
BOSTON, MA
manchesterinklink.com

Kamen: With $44M grant, NH will become the epicenter of a new industry ‘like none other created in our lifetime’

MANCHESTER, NH – When Dean Kamen gives you homework, you should probably get to it – especially when an emergent global industry hangs in the balance. Kamen, who is Executive Director and board chair of Advanced Regenerative Manufacturing Institute/BioFabUSA was the featured speaker during Friday’s Build Back Manchester Community Celebration, acknowledging the game-changing $44 million investment in the city’s biomanufacturing future.
MANCHESTER, NH
CBS Boston

Pedestrian killed on I-93 in Boston

BOSTON - A pedestrian was hit and killed on Route I-93 in Boston, near the South Bay Shopping Center on Saturday night.At 9:40 p.m., the man was hit by a vehicle in the northbound lane. The impact threw the victim into the southbound lane.There is no information on why the man was walking on Route 93, and his name has not been released. Massachusetts State Police are investigating the accident.
BOSTON, MA
nerej.com

Mass General Brigham celebrates new 62,000 s/f Integrated Care Center at at Tuscan Village in Salem, NH

Salem, NH In support of Mass General Brigham’s commitment to improve access to care for patients, Mass General Brigham opened a new Integrated Care center at Tuscan Village. Approximately 200 attendees joined Mass General Brigham for the opening of the new location, which will provide both primary care and specialty treatment for patients in Merrimack Valley and southern New Hampshire.
SALEM, NH
97.5 WOKQ

Dude in New Hampshire Found a Porcupine on His Doorknob

Reddit is an incredible and entertaining time-waster, but once in a while, I stumble upon a real gem. Often times, it is on the New Hampshire subreddit thread. Some dude who goes by electro_mechanicool posted the below photo with some incredible advice: "When in NH, always remember to check your doorknobs for porcupines. Stay safe out there."
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, NH
Q97.9

The One Food People Outside of New England Don’t Get

I moved to New England from upstate New York in the mid-1980s. I was a poor college student with $300 to my name and no budget for fancy food. I did make some lifelong friends who invited me over for dinner. They served up something delicious but completely foreign to me. I called my family to tell them of this new incredible meal I "discovered".
RAYMOND, NH
WMUR.com

Pilot reports laser shined at plane over Lakes Region

GILFORD, N.H. — A pilot reported that their plane was illuminated by a laser over the Lakes Region on Friday night. The Federal Aviation Administration said the pilot of a Cirrus SR22 reported being illuminated by a purple laser southwest of the Laconia Municipal Airport around 7:30 p.m and at 7,000 feet.
LACONIA, NH
worldatlas.com

5 Best Winter Destinations in New Hampshire

Situated in New England, New Hampshire's small-town charms and proximity to the expansive wilderness make it a great state for winter getaways. Avid skiers and winter activity enthusiasts can easily enjoy New Hampshire's winter, especially in regions that encompass the White Mountain National Forest and parts of the Appalachian Trail. Aside from its nature-filled winter activities, select destinations in New Hampshire transform into a winter wonderland during the cold months, inviting visitors to explore their heritage and community. From Keene's charm to Portsmouth's friendly nature, these New Hampshire destinations are some of the best to enjoy the colder months.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
MassLive.com

N.H. man killed in crash on 495 in Chelmsford

One person is dead after a two-car crash on Route 495 in Chelmsford Saturday night, according to Massachusetts State Police. The two cars, a 2018 Toyota C-HR and a 2002 Chevrolet Trailblazer, were both traveling north on 495 at approximately 11:45 p.m. Saturday when the crash occurred. The Toyota was...
CHELMSFORD, MA
WCVB

NH man ejected, killed in rollover crash on I-495 in Chelmsford

CHELMSFORD, Mass. — A New Hampshire man was killed late Saturday night after a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 495, the Massachusetts State Police said. State police responded to a two-car crash on I-495 north in Chelmsford at about 11:45 p.m. Police said it appears a 2018 Toyota C-HR and a 2002 Chevrolet Trailblazer were traveling in the right lane of the three-lane highway and made contact, causing both vehicles to go off the roadway.
CHELMSFORD, MA
msonewsports.com

MSP INVESTIGATING SERIOUS CRASHES IN DANVERS AND TEWKSBURY

Massachusetts State Troopers responded to serious crashes in Danvers this morning and Tewksbury last night. At 9:18 AM today Troopers from the State Police-Danvers Barracks responded to a two-vehicle crash on Route 1 north on the overpass over Route 114 in Danvers. The crash involved a 2012 Ford Escape sport utility vehicle and a 2006 Subaru Forester sport utility vehicle. After the crash, the operator of the Escape, a 34-year-old male from Chelsea, either jumped or fell from the overpass, landing on the roadway of Route 114 approximately 20 feet below. He was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the Forester was also transported to an area hospital with potential injuries. No information on that operator is available at this time. The facts and circumstance of the crash are under investigation.
DANVERS, MA
hot969boston.com

I Can’t Believe I Didn’t Know This About…Everett

The city was named after Edward Everett, who served as U.S. Representative, U.S. Senator, and was the 15th Governor of Massachusetts. He also served as President of Harvard University. Everett is a small yet vibrant city in Middlesex County, Massachusetts. It was first settled in 1630 and incorporated 200 years...
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy