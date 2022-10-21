Read full article on original website
The true story behind Netflix's The Watcher: Here's what really happened (and what didn't)
Warning: This article contains spoilers for The Watcher. Moving is a drag. Getting letters from a stalker the moment you settle into your new home, however, is pure hell. The story at the center of Ryan Murphy's new Netflix series starring Naomi Watts and Bobby Cannavale might sound like a twisted work of fiction, but it's deeply rooted in the actual tale of a wealthy suburban family whose new life in an idyllic Westfield, N.J. home quickly turned into a nightmare after an anonymous person began dropping threatening notes into their mailbox shortly after their arrival.
Where Are ‘The Watcher’ Couple Now? Here’s What Happened to Derek and Maria Broaddus
In this rapidly growing world of OTT, Netflix has chosen true crime documentaries as its weapon of choice. While there is variety in the content on every OTT platform, Netflix is focusing on making brilliantly horrifying true crime documentaries to continue its reign as the OTT Mughal. And boy, is it doing the trick. Adding to its intriguing catalog of true crime documentaries and drama series is The Watcher. The series revolves around the true events that took place with Derek and Maria Broaddus right after they moved into the new house.
Dahmer Dethroned as #1 Netflix Series by New Thriller
Ever since it premiered, the new Netflix original series DAHMER – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story starring Evan Peters has been a monster hit on the streamer. In the time since the show has debuted it has wracked up hundreds of millions of hours of streams and has become the #2 most-watched English-language show of all-time on Netflix. With about three weeks under its belt it's more surprising that it was still the #1 streaming series on Netflix, but now the show has fallen down the official Daily Top 10 with the release of another new series...another Ryan Murphy thriller, The Watcher.
How to Watch ‘American Horror Story: NYC’ — and Binge the Entire Series for Free
Get ready to scream — American Horror Story is back, with an all-new season, a new set of characters and one very creepy location. The 11th season of the series, American Horror Story: NYC, which unlike Double Feature will follow one storyline throughout and feature a new cast members along with AHS mainstays. To make the Season 11 premiere, here’s how you can stream all of American Horror Story in its entirety, from start, to what’s bound to be a terrifying finish. When Is American Horror Story Season 11 Out? American Horror Story Season 11, also known as American Horror Story:...
‘Emancipation’: Why Sergeant Howard, aka Steven Ogg, Looks So Familiar
'Emancipation' star Steven Ogg made his debut in 'The Walking Dead' season 6 finale playing Simon. Now he's acting alongside Will Smith.
‘Virgin River’ Season 5 Is Almost Done Filming
'Virgin River' Season 5 has been filming in Vancouver since July 2022 and now filming is almost done.
‘Dead To Me’: Garret Dillahunt To Investigate A Murder In Netflix Dark Comedy’s Final Season
EXCLUSIVE: Garret Dillahunt (Sprung) has joined the third and final season of Netflix’s acclaimed dark comedy series Dead to Me, debuting on the platform on November 17, as a recurring guest star. With its first season in 2019, Dead to Me introduced viewers to the recently widowed Laguna Beach real estate agent Jen (Christina Applegate) as well as Judy Hale (Linda Cardellini), a free spirit with a shocking secret who came to befriend her via a support group. By the end of the show’s first run (*SPOILERS ahead*), we learned that it was Judy who killed Jen’s husband Ted in a...
HBO Max: What’s Coming and Going in November 2022
Thanksgiving isn’t the only thing to be thankful for in November. The second to last month of the year will see some amazing additions on HBO Max. New titles include seasons of The Sex Lives of College Girls, The Big Brunch and Titans and the original documentary Love, Lizzo, along with all eight Harry Potter movies and 11 Star Trek films.
9 new movies to watch this week on Netflix, HBO Max and more (Oct. 18-22)
The nine top new movies you can stream at home this week feature big stars and bigger true stories.
Following that explosive ‘House of the Dragon’ finale, HBO quietly announced when we can expect ‘Succession’ season 4
While House of the Dragon might be the show in the spotlight right now HBO game audiences a glimpse at another of their most beloved series Succession which is headed back to screens sooner than you may think. As pointed out on social media, a new teaser for the fourth...
'The White Lotus' Stars Aubrey Plaza and Michael Imperioli Promise a 'Volcanic' Season 2 (Exclusive)
The White Lotus, creator Mike White's Emmy-winning HBO social satire, builds on the promise of season 1 and delivers an absorbing second season supported by eccentric, award-worthy performances and character-driven stories that simmer with humor and tension until they boil over in unexpected ways. Echoing that sentiment is a star-studded...
‘Jeopardy!’ Gives Second Chances, ‘Doc Martin’s Final Season, Leaping to the Wild West, ‘Vow’ Goes to Court
Jeopardy! stages its first-ever Second Chance tournament, giving promising players another shot at the big time. The beloved British dramedy Doc Martin begins streaming its 10th and final season. Quantum Leap sends its time traveler to a late-1800s frontier town. HBO’s docuseries The Vow returns for a six-part conclusion, following the trial of NXIVM cult leader Keith Raniere.
‘The White Lotus’ Season 2 Review: A Resounding Triumph for HBO and Mike White
This week officially marks the triumphant return of one of HBO‘s best-loved franchises and I’m actually not talking about House of the Dragon. Season 2 of ten-time Emmy winning hit The White Lotus will premiere on Sunday, October 30 and it is everything fans of the first season could possibly want. Once again, The White Lotus delivers scathing class satire, brilliant performances, and a murder mystery set in paradise. The White Lotus Season 2 doesn’t just live up to Season 1’s greatness, but doubles down on what made it so great.
‘White Lotus’ Season 2: Everything to Know About the HBO Series
Vacation time! HBO’s White Lotus will return for season 2 in 2022 — but the dark comedy will look and feel a bit different than before. Don’t worry, it will still include a cast of wealthy characters that viewers will love to hate. Creator Mike White is back for another round of the anthology series, […]
‘Fleishman Is In Trouble’ Trailer: Jesse Eisenberg & Claire Danes Star In New FX Series Coming In November
Is there a right way to move on? A recent divorcee faces an entirely new world in “Fleishman Is in Trouble.” The FX on Hulu limited series focuses on one man’s rapidly changing professional and personal life. Navigating the challenges of dating in 2022 takes a backseat after an ex-wife’s surprising decision. ‘Trouble’ is based on the 2019 novel by Taffy Brodesser-Akner and the writer adapts her work for this project. Valerie Faris & Jonathan Dayton are notably executive producers, also helming various episodes.
Raising Kanan Season 2 Finale Recap and Ending, Explained
‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ is a Starz crime drama series that serves as a prequel and spin-off to ‘Power,’ which aired on the same channel from 2014 to 2022. The plot revolves around a young Kanan Stark (Mekai Curtis) long before he became the dreaded drug lord we see in the original series, and his immediate family and friends. Kanan’s mother, Raquel or Raq (Patina Miller), is a brilliant, resourceful, ambitious, and vicious woman. With her brothers, Lou Lou (Malcolm Mays) and Marvin (London Brown), serving as her lieutenants, Raq gradually establishes control over the drug trade in South Jamaica, Queens. The more Kanan grows up, the more he becomes emersed in his family business as if his destiny is guiding him to his fall.
Amazon Prime Cancels Groundbreaking Dramedy Series After Just One Season
Amazon Prime Video's won't get a second season. The eight-episode series premiered in Jan. 2022 and centered on people living on the autism spectrum. The show was favored by viewers, and received a 90 percent average rating and a 98 percent audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. As We See It is based on the Israeli scripted format On The Spectrum, created by Dana Idisis and Yuval Shafferman. The show followed Jack (Rick Glassman), Harrison (Albert Rutecki), and Violet (Sue Ann Pien), 20-something roommates on the autism spectrum, as they strive to get and keep jobs, make friends, fall in love, and navigate a world that eludes them.
Meghan Markle's Handler "Demanded" a "Private Table" at a Restaurant in 2017, New Book Claims
A new book claims that a member of Meghan Markle's staff angrily requested a private table for her at NYC restaurant Le Coucou in 2017, while she looked on silently. In upcoming memoir Your Table is Ready: Tales of a New York City Maitre D, former maître d' Michael Cecchi-Azzolina recalled the time the now-Duchess of Sussex visited the restaurant, and the unpleasant exchange he claims to have had with the Suits alum's handler.
The 28 best shows on Amazon Prime Video to watch right now
The best shows on Amazon Prime Video are all here with our picks of the top TV series available to stream
‘It’s a Tragicomic Project’: Andrea Kleine Talks ‘The End Is Not What I Thought It Would Be’
Andrea Kleine was supposed to perform at The Chocolate Factory Theater in New York when the pandemic put a halt to her plans. Together with her partner, musician Bobby Previte, she decided to move into the venue and continue as planned. This time, without an audience. “When we first moved into the theater, we were so giddy. We were so happy to be doing something, anything. Many of my friends were actually jealous,” she recalls. Now, the filmed account of that adventure, “The End Is Not What I Thought It Would Be,” is heading to Czech documentary fest Ji.hlava. Made with the...
