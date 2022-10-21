Read full article on original website
Related
hopeprescott.com
67 Gas & Grill Features Jonathan Barham, Plans Final Show of 2023 With Frank Ross
The 67 Gas & Grill Band welcomed special guest Jonathan Barham Tuesday for the regular bi-monthly program at the Emmet store. Barham recently returned home to take a job at Bluff City and was available to be the special guest. The next and final program of 2022 is set for 6pm November 8th. The Gas & Grill Band and regulars will welcome special guest Frank Ross of Arkadelphia.
hopeprescott.com
Pate Willis of Prescott and Maddie French of Nashville Win First Place in The Bass Federation of Arkansas Youth Trail
High School youth bass anglers team consisting of Pate Willis of Prescott and Maddie French of Nashville took home the 1st place slot of The Bass Federation of Arkansas Youth Trail held this past Saturday on Lake Greeson. The team had the winning total weight of 7.8 pounds with a total of 5 bass. According to Willis conditions on the lake were very windy but he was able to find a sweet spot at the beginning of the tournament and caught 7 bass right away. He was able to start culling within an hour of the start of the tournament. Dennis Kuykendall of Murfeesboro was the boat captain for the winning duo.
hopeprescott.com
City Employees Avert A Possible Bad Situation
Around 10am Tuesday, Hope Animal Control officers noticed a fire burning behind a house at 831 Henry C. Yerger. The officers knew the person that lived at the house had limited mobility and they were also aware of the current burn ban in Hempstead County. Upon entering the backyard, one officer encountered a lady and informed her of the burn ban (which she said she wasn’t aware of) and watched as she extinguished the fire. At the time of the fire, the wind was blowing around 20 to 25 miles per hour so the fire could have easily spread to the house. Residents are reminded despite the rain we received Monday night and Tuesday morning, it was not enough to lift the burn ban and all outside burning is prohibited until sufficient rain is received.
hopeprescott.com
HCHS to hear Jenny Vann story
HOPE – Have you ever heard about the life of Jenny Vann Vaughn of Hempstead County and how she woke up at her own funeral wake in 1866? Come hear about her story and the current funeral exhibit at Historic Washington State Park by HWSP Historian, Chris Adams at the meeting of the Hempstead County Historical Society.
Get Your Wok On at Texarkana’s Newest Eatery Now Open
It's been a long time coming but it's official Texarkana is now the home of Panda Express Chinese Kitchen located on St. Michael Drive and I-30. Panda Express will be serving a full menu of American Chinese Cuisine that includes using only the freshest, real ingredients, prepared every day. Entrees include Orange Chicken, Kung Pao Chicken, Broccoli Beef, Black Pepper Angus Steak, Grilled Teriyaki Chicken, Beijing Beef, Honey Walnut Shrimp, and more.
hopeprescott.com
Kinsmen, Jimmy Cogbill, Gerald Williams Delight Crowd at Calvary
A really nice crowd representing several local churches enjoyed the sounds of The Kinsmen Quartet this past Sunday evening at Calvary Baptist Churchin Hope. This was the quartet’s second time to sing at Calvary. Jimmy Cogbill, a Calvary church member, opened the evening with a song showcasing hissmooth bass voice. The Kinsmen sang a lot of older Southern Gospel selections, including “Give The World A Smile”, much to the delight of theaudience. Without a doubt, much of the crowd came to hear 89 year old bass singer, Gerald Williams, who sings with the Kinsmen. Williams did not disappoint, with several selections featuring his pleasing deep voice. Williams enjoyed striking up conversations with those in attendance, commenting to one that he recently received a good report from his heart doctor, which means he intends to keep on singing with the group!
hopeprescott.com
David Brian Moses, Jr., 37, of Hope
David Brian Moses, Jr., 37 of Hope, gained his wings October 20th. David was born in Baytown, Texas on July 26th, 1985. He was kindhearted, loving, and a ray of sunshine no matter where he was. He was a loving husband, son, brother, and friend. David was preceded in death...
hopeprescott.com
James R. Gilbert, 84, Formerly of Hope
Mr. James Gilbert, age 84 of Texarkana, Texas passed away Sunday October 23, 2022, in Texarkana, Texas. James was born on January 22, 1938, in Hope, Arkansas, to Carl and Mildred Stophs Gilbert. He retired from Cal-Maine as a production supervisor. He was a former member of Calvary Baptist Church and a loving, devoted husband, father and grandfather. He is preceded in death by his parents, two sisters, Mary Felling and Martha Nations.
ktoy1047.com
Wake Village police seeks suspects who shoplifted $400 worth of beer
Police are hoping someone in the community recognizes the suspects. Premier High School in Texarkana, Arkansas, held their ribbon cutting today. McCurtain County is looking to fund a new hospital in Idabel. Texarkana Arkansas police have located a missing juvenile. Ashdown Junior high School is looking for local veterans to...
Texas Abandoned Hotel: The McCartney Hotel
The McCartney Hotel. Built in 1929 in Texarkana, Texas. This massive once beautiful 10 story hotel was built by W.A McCartney. Built on Main St. across from the Historic Union Station. This hotel housed important people and war time soldiers too. Sadly this hotel has been abandoned since the 1970’s. When trains for people traveling became less popular. This hotel is still standing in the same exact city that a serial killer was once running loose. Known as the Phantom Killer and also the Texarkana Moonlight Murders of the 1940’s. They even made a Hollywood movie called “The Town That Dreaded Sundown”.
hopeprescott.com
Grass Fire On Highway 73 West
Firemen from the Guernsey and Cross Roads Volunteer Fire Departments responded to a large fire Friday around 3:30pm. The fire was burning a wooded area near at least one occupied house. The fire was in the 160th block of Highway 73 west. Burning cinders and ash at one point was blowing across highway 73 and heavy smoke on both 73 and US 278 was impeding traffic. Gusty winds were driving the fire.
hopeprescott.com
UP donates to Arkansas Single Parent fund
LITTLE ROCK — The Union Pacific Community Ties Giving Program awarded the Arkansas Single Parent Scholarship Fund, or ASPSF, a $7,000 Grant to create the 2023 Union Pacific Scholarship Project. The project will fund scholarships and wraparound services for 10 single parent students in Camden, Hope, Hoxie, Jonesboro, Little...
hopeprescott.com
Church members enjoy steak dinner
SUTTON – Members of the Harmony Church on the Sutton Community in Nevada County had the annual steak supper in the church’s pavilion Saturday. the members dined on steak, baked potatoes, salads, casseroles and an assortment of desserts. About 25 attended the event.
hopeprescott.com
Barbara Odom
Mrs. Barbara Odom age 90 of Hope, Arkansas passed away Thursday October 20, 2022, at her home. Graveside service will be 10:00AM Thursday October 27, 2022, at Bowen Cemetery Delight, Arkansas. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of BRAZZEL/Oakcrest The Funeral Home of Hope, Eddie Brazzel Director. Online condolences: www.brazzelfuneralhomes.com.
magnoliareporter.com
Columbia Count final divorce decrees through Friday, October 21, 2022
Final divorce decrees in Columbia County during October 2022 filed with the Columbia County Circuit Clerk. The name listed first is the plaintiff. Most recent decrees are listed first. Amy Lee Ussery v. Joseph Earl Ussery. October 21. Leanora Elizabeth Hope Stiles v. Justin Stiles. October 21. Plaintiff is restored...
ktoy1047.com
Bicyclist hit by vehicle on New Boston Road
An ambulance responded to the scene. According to witnesses, the cyclist may not have been wearing appropriate safety reflectors. No word yet on the condition of the cyclist. Premier High School in Texarkana, Arkansas, held their ribbon cutting today. McCurtain County is looking to fund a new hospital in Idabel.
KSLA
Construction apparently paused on Texarkana hospital
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - A multimillion-dollar construction project on Wadley Regional Medical Center appears to be on hold; however, officials aren’t saying why. The fence remains up but there is no visible activity at the location. “I saw them cut down some trees and they done some land clearing....
ktoy1047.com
Police respond to report of toddler in roadway
Traffic came to a standstill around 2:00 p.m. in front of the apartments as the diaper-clad toddler was removed from the roadway by a man and his wife until police could arrive. No report from police yet on whether or not the parents have been located. Premier High School in...
The tour against Marijuana Issue 4 arrives in Camden, Arkansas
CAMDEN, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — Family Council Action Committee spokesman, Luke McCoy, spoke in Camden, Ark. on Monday, October 17, 2022, as part of a statewide, 26-city leadership tour against Marijuana Issue 4 in Arkansas. Issue 4 would legalize recreational Marijuana in Arkansas and would allow for the possession, personal use, and consumption of Cannabis by […]
Arkansas man accused of shooting estranged daughter-in-law in the face; arrested
On Friday, October 21, 2022, shortly before 7 PM, the Ouachita County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to a home on Fairview Road in reference to a disturbance. Upon arrival, deputies made contact with a woman who had been shot in the face.
Comments / 0