Rotary Club’s annual Coat Drive starts Oct. 24, and here’s how you can help
The Rotary Club of Des Moines/Normandy Park will start its annual COATS for KIDS Coat Drive on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, and here’s how YOU can help:
If you would like to help the Rotary keep area kids warm this winter, click here to donate.
You can also donate new or gently-used coats by dropping them off at various locations, including:
- Auntie Irene’s
- B&E Meats
- Grace Lutheran Church
- Highline Public Schools
Comments / 0