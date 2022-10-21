ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rotary Club’s annual Coat Drive starts Oct. 24, and here’s how you can help

The Rotary Club of Des Moines/Normandy Park will start its annual COATS for KIDS Coat Drive on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, and here’s how YOU can help:

If you would like to help the Rotary keep area kids warm this winter, click here to donate.

You can also donate new or gently-used coats by dropping them off at various locations, including:

  • Auntie Irene’s
  • B&E Meats
  • Grace Lutheran Church
  • Highline Public Schools

