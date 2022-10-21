ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

MATCH PREVIEW: vs. Missouri

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M Aggies celebrate Senior Day when they host the Missouri Tigers for Sunday's 4 p.m. match at Ellis Field. Texas A&M head coach G Guerrieri makes his second attempt at landing his 500th career victory. With his next win, Guerrieri becomes the fifth NCAA Division I women's soccer head coach to reach the milestone. He would become the 10th NCAA women's soccer head coach in any of the three divisions to reach the 500-win plateau. Among active NCAA Division I head coaches, only North Carolina's Anson Dorrance and Santa Clara's Jerry Smith have more victories than Guerrieri.
Comeback Falls Short at South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Late big plays on offense and two takeaways on defense weren't enough as Texas A&M's comeback fell short at South Carolina, 30-24, Saturday night at Williams-Brice Stadium. Following a slow start to begin the game, Randy Bond put the Aggies on the scoreboard, splitting the uprights...
Aggies Continue Great Play on Day Two of the Texas A&M Fall Invitational

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas - The Aggies showed consistency again on day two of the Texas A&M Fall Invitational Saturday at the Mitchell Tennis Center. The doubles round saw A&M win three matches against Arkansas, SMU and Rice. Kayal Gownder and Daria Smetannikov opened the day with a shutout, 6-0 versus Whitney Robbins and Morgan McCarthy of Arkansas. Following suit were Elise Robbins and Lizanna Boyer who defeated Winslow Huth and Cambelle Bouchard of SMU, 6-4 and Jeannette Mireles and Gianna Pielet who topped Saara Orav and Marte Lambrecht of Rice, 6-2.
