theshafterpress.com
Plans for Wasco Police Department underway
At the City Council meeting on Tuesday, a resolution was unanimously passed to approve police department start-up positions and pay ranges. According to a staff report, the council and staff are moving forward with research, planning and actions leading to establishing a Wasco Police Department. Currently, the city outsources law enforcement to the Kern County Sheriff's Department.
PG&E warning customers across state for potential shutoffs
Safety shutoffs are still possible for approximately 2,000 customers in portions of Kern, Fresno, San Benito, Napa, Lake, Sonoma, Tehama and Butte counties. PG&E has directly notified these customers of the potential shutoffs.
Bakersfield Californian
City of Bakersfield announces temporary road closures
The city of Bakersfield announced several road closures expected to impact local motorists starting Sunday. Nighttime closures have been scheduled for all lanes on the northbound side of Highway 99 between Ming Avenue and Highway 58. The closures will take place between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. from Sunday to Thursday. These closures are needed for the installation of falsework.
TRIP has scheduled overnight highway closures in Bakersfield
The Thomas Roads Improvement Program is continuing to work on the roads of Bakersfield. They’ve announced three overnight road closures beginning on Sunday, October 23rd.
Bakersfield Channel
This weekend's weather: Tracking a gusty Kern County cooldown
Eastern Kern County is under a wind advisory for Saturday. Winds could get up to 40-50 miles per hour within wind-prone areas. We were in the 90s not too long ago and now- 60s and 50s are in our forecast. Bakersfield this weekend is projected to be 76° on Saturday...
Man steals French bulldog as its owner walked in SW Bakersfield neighborhood: BPD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are asking for help to identify a person who stole a French bulldog from its owner while they were walking in a southwest Bakersfield neighborhood. The Bakersfield Police Department said officers were called to the 1200 block of Riverfront Park Drive for a theft at around 10:30 a.m. on Oct. […]
2 arrested in connection to multiple storage unit burglaries: Bakersfield PD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two people have been arrested in connection to multiple storage unit burglaries in Bakersfield, according to police. The Bakersfield Police Department said officers arrested Simon Ford, 42, and Desiree Garza, 38, after serving a search warrant in the 100 block of Roberts Lane on Oct. 20. According to police, investigators found […]
californiaglobe.com
CA High-Speed Rail Authority Awards $35 Million Stations Design Contract
The California High-Speed Rail Authority Board of Directors approved a $35 million design and support services contract for four Central Valley stations on Thursday to Foster + Partners and Arup (F+P Arup), inflating the $113 billion high-speed rail budget even further. Originally estimated to cost $33 billion in 2008, costs...
Bakersfield Now
Police searching for driver accused of deadly hit-and-run
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A man was killed following a hit-and-run crash in south Bakersfield Friday night. The Bakersfield Police Department said the crash happened around 8:12 p.m. in the 700 block of South Hi Street. Investigators said the driver of a gray GMC Yukon or similar vehicle hit...
Driver sustains major injuries after cement truck crash
BUTTONWILLOW, Calif. (KGET) — A driver escaped death but sustained major injuries Thursday after getting pinned inside their vehicle during a crash in Buttonwillow, according to the California Highway Patrol. Deputies received reports of a solo vehicle crash involving a cement truck at 10:07 a.m. on Lerdo Highway west of Scaroni Avenue. Their investigation revealed […]
Pedestrian dies in hit-and-run crash on Edison Highway
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One woman is dead after being struck in a hit-and-run crash Thursday night on Edison Highway, according to the California Highway Patrol. Deputies were dispatched to a report of a traffic crash on Edison Highway, west of State Route 184 just after 11 p.m. Thursday. During their investigation, officers said they […]
Nine exotic birds stolen from pet shop in Oildale
The owner of "For the Birds and More" in Oildale says she has surveillance video of the thieves shoving the birds, some of them still needing to be hand-fed, into backpacks and pillowcases.
bakersfieldobserved.com
Does the restoration of Putah Creek provide a model to bring back the Kern River? Plus the Democratic no-shows at debates, prayers for Pastor Roger Spradlin and three women wanted for setting fire to a Party City
Welcome to Bakersfield Observed. Our mission is to celebrate life in Kern County by focusing on newsmakers and events and the local characters who make this community such a special place. The views expressed here are strictly my own and do not represent any other company or publication. * ......
Pedestrian killed in South H Street crash, driver fled from scene: BPD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A pedestrian was struck and killed Friday night by a hit-and-run driver in central Bakersfield, according to police. The Bakersfield Police Department said the deadly collision happened just before 8:15 p.m. on South H Street just north of Belle Terrace and El Prado Drive. A man was found in the roadway […]
Bakersfield Now
3 sought by KCFD in Party City fire on Rosedale Highway
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Three suspects are sought by the Kern County Fire Department relating to the Party City fire on Rosedale Highway Tuesday night. The KCFD Investigations Unit is looking to identify the three seen on surveillance camera. They are suspected of starting a fire inside the store...
Driver ejected from burning Tesla that lost control
A Tesla crashed outside an outlet mall in Bakersfield, California, ejecting the driver and resulting in a fire Wednesday.
theshafterpress.com
Red Wagon still rolling under new ownership
If you have lived in Shafter any length of time, you probably have a memory or two of chowing down at the Red Wagon. The restaurant, located on Beech Avenue, has been serving the residents of Shafter and Kern County for decades. Starting Tuesday, the restaurant is under new ownership, but holding on to some old traditions.
2 men arrested suspected of thefts from Bakersfield businesses: BPD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department said two men were arrested on suspicion of theft from local businesses. Officials said detectives arrested Johnathan A. Perkins, 51, and Marcus A. Gonzales, 29, during a retail theft operation on Oct. 19. According to police, Perkins was booked into the Kern County Jail on theft-related charges. […]
Bakersfield Now
2 arrested following Bakersfield Police organized retail theft operation
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Two people were arrested following the Bakersfield Police Department’s organized retail theft operation. On Wednesday, October 19, 2022, detectives from the Bakersfield Police Department Street Crimes Unit conducted an organized retail theft operation for local businesses in Bakersfield. During the operation, detectives arrested 51-year-old...
Antelope Valley Press
California City plagued by plethora of potholes
CALIFORNIA CITY — One of the most common complaints to city governments everywhere is the problem of potholes — and California City is no different. The sprawling desert city, however, has a large network of streets, not all of which have been completely paved, with curbs and gutters alongside.
