Berks County Man Gets Almost Three Years for Attacks on January 6th Insurrection at the U.S. CapitolMonica Leigh FrenchBerks County, PA
Fallout from the “Thank You, I’m Sorry” Speech and the Wrath of Jill Biden Because Nobody Stopped HimThe Veracity ReportWashington, DC
Washington DC Council Approved a Bill to Allow Non-citizens the Right to VoteTom HandyWashington, DC
Washington, D.C. Mayor May Have Made a Wrong Call on Handling Texas MigrantsTom HandyWashington, DC
This Day in History: October 19: The United States Government vs MicrosoftWilliam Saint ValWashington, DC
Man spotted with gun on high school football field in Arlington after game, police say
ARLINGTON, Va. — Officers with the Arlington County Police Department were sent to a local high school Saturday afternoon after several teens alerted police to seeing a man with a gun on the football field. Around 2:44 p.m. on Oct. 22, police responded to a late report of a...
fox5dc.com
Friday night lights: Fairfax takes on Lake Braddock in battle of unbeaten teams
It's a battle between two undefeated northern Virginia football teams as Fairfax High School takes on Lake Braddock. FOX 5 contributor Chad Ricardo spoke to some pumped-up students in the stands.
theburn.com
Kailee Horvath is Miss Virginia USA — and a local first responder
For Kailee Horvath, 23, helping protect people runs in the family. Her father, Julius, signed on with the Ashburn Volunteer Fire & Rescue Department more than 20 years ago and served as a rescue chief for a time. Her brother, Alex, is a professional firefighter with the city of Fairfax while also volunteering in Ashburn.
theblackandwhite.net
Brawls erupt between Whitman, B-CC students after rivalry football game despite new security measures
A B-CC student allegedly “jumped” a Whitman senior in downtown Bethesda after last night’s football game between the rival schools, sparking a series of brawls that involved at least eight students and a Montgomery County Police officer. At approximately 7:49 p.m., a B-CC senior struck a Whitman...
247Sports
Locksley reveals staff's thinking on Tagovailoa's injury, talks bowl-eligibility, Hemby, Edwards and more
Maryland football hasn't been bowl-eligible this early in the year since 2001. Mike Locksley was the running backs coach on that team. Now the Terps' head coach, he understand the significance of it. "It's significant for our fan base, it's significant to our you know, our psyche, you know, to...
WHSV
WHSV EndZone - Week 9: Strasburg vs. Luray
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Strasburg and Luray square off in a key Bull Run District matchup in week nine.
worldatlas.com
6 Best Cities to Retire in Maryland
When thinking of retirement, many people think of retirees flocking to Florida. However, Maryland is also a viable destination for those enjoying their golden years. Situated beside Virginia and overlooking the Atlantic Ocean, this Mid-Atlantic state is known for its fishing activities, and booming tourism industry; several cities across Maryland offer an ideal environment and great support network for people looking to retire in comfort.
arlingtonmagazine.com
Take a Weekend Trip to One of These Enchanting Airbnbs
Every now and then, we all need a break—especially if that break comes in the form of a weekend trip. Looking for a new place to go? Let these charming Airbnbs within driving distance of Arlington serve as your next destination or spark some ideas for a future journey.
This Abandoned Virginia Village was Once a Popular Tourist Destination
Virginia is filled with history but perhaps one of the most iconic relics of its storied past are the long-abandoned places that dot its landscape. Covered in overgrown brush, decaying, and sometimes rumored to be haunted, these are some of the creepiest places you'll find within the entire state.
mocoshow.com
Overturned Amazon Truck Closes Several Lanes of I-495
UPDATE: All lanes are now open on the outer loop I-495 after this morning’s crash involving an Amazon truck. An overturned Amazon truck with spill has closed several lanes on the outer loop of I-495 between Georgia Ave (exit 31) and Connecticut Ave (exit 33), according to the Maryland State Highway Administration. The incident occurred around 6am on Sunday morning and as of 12pm, only a single left lane gets by, according to @WTOPTraffic on twitter.
PhillyBite
Where Are the Best Thrift Shops in Virginia?
- Thrift shops in Virginia are a great place to find unique items. These stores accept donations as well. Check out these stores to find out the hours of operation and donation policies. You'll find various store items, from designer clothing to used books. There's also a great selection of jewelry and accessories.
Four armed carjackings reported overnight in DMV
(DC News Now) — A string of armed carjackings was reported across Washington D.C. and Maryland all within the span of just a few hours. There were 4 armed carjackings overnight all reported by our contributor Larry Calhoun at DC Realtime News. The first armed carjacking was reported around 1 a.m. in the District in […]
theburn.com
Persian pastry shop opens today in Old Ashburn
A new Persian-style pastry shop is ready for primetime in Ashburn. It’s called Four Season Pastry and it’s set up shop along Ashburn Road in the Old Ashburn neighborhood. The Burn first told readers about Four Season back in April. A new retail and office building next door to The Wining Butcher had been constructed and the pastry shop was one of the first tenants signed.
popville.com
Shooting in Navy Yard around 12:45pm, Multiple Shots Fired Reported
From MPD: “Shooting Investigation in the 1500 block of South Capitol St. SE. No lookout. “15 or so gun shots in Navy Yard on the intersection of Van St SE and N St. You could hear a car peel out immediately after. Large police presence now.”. “heard about 8-10...
fox5dc.com
Maryland man arrested for killing 28-year-old engaged in 'intimate encounter' inside DC residence
WASHINGTON - Police in D.C. arrested a man from Maryland accused of shooting and killing a 28-year-old, who was engaged in an intimate encounter with someone else, inside a residence in Northeast. The Metropolitan Police Department says Marcus Walker, 22, of Fort Washington, Maryland faces was taken into custody for...
americanmilitarynews.com
Armed guards now stationed at all 9 of Gainesville’s schools
The Gainesville City school board announced Monday that it has hired 10 armed guards to be stationed at its nine schools. Each elementary and middle school will have its own armed guard with two assigned to Gainesville High School. The guards started Oct. 18. “The guards come from varied backgrounds...
popville.com
“$400k car abandoned in Shaw?”
Thanks to Jay for sending: “What a way to walk up? This seemingly abandoned luxury car in Shaw has seen better days. And they got a ticket too!”. Metro Police Looking for suspect “who hit & robbed a women” on escalator entering Columbia Heights Metro 7pm Saturday.
fox5dc.com
Woman claims suspect threw 'gallon of urine' on her in downtown D.C.
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - A suspect has been arrested after a woman reported a gallon of urine was thrown on her as she was walking in downtown D.C., police say. Officers responded to the 1500 block of K Street NW around 9:30 a.m. on Friday in reference to an assault.
mocoshow.com
Former Nike Missile Site in Gaithersburg Not Deemed Historic; Buildings Likely To Be Demolished
The former Nike Missile site at 770 Muddy Branch Road was not deemed historic in an August 24th meeting by the Gaithersburg Historic District Commission (HDC), which allows for the buildings on the site to be demolished in preparation for new development. The property is located next to Muddy Branch Square, which is currently home to Giant Food, Starbucks, Subway, First Watch, and more.
WTOP
2 arrested in attack aboard DC Metrobus
Two people have been arrested for an attack on Metrobus in D.C., in which the victim said passengers and the bus driver did not come to her aid. Metro General Manager and CEO Randy Clarke said two adults have been arrested in the “reprehensible and unacceptable act” on the bus earlier this week.
