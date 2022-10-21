ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
theburn.com

Kailee Horvath is Miss Virginia USA — and a local first responder

For Kailee Horvath, 23, helping protect people runs in the family. Her father, Julius, signed on with the Ashburn Volunteer Fire & Rescue Department more than 20 years ago and served as a rescue chief for a time. Her brother, Alex, is a professional firefighter with the city of Fairfax while also volunteering in Ashburn.
ASHBURN, VA
worldatlas.com

6 Best Cities to Retire in Maryland

When thinking of retirement, many people think of retirees flocking to Florida. However, Maryland is also a viable destination for those enjoying their golden years. Situated beside Virginia and overlooking the Atlantic Ocean, this Mid-Atlantic state is known for its fishing activities, and booming tourism industry; several cities across Maryland offer an ideal environment and great support network for people looking to retire in comfort.
MARYLAND STATE
arlingtonmagazine.com

Take a Weekend Trip to One of These Enchanting Airbnbs

Every now and then, we all need a break—especially if that break comes in the form of a weekend trip. Looking for a new place to go? Let these charming Airbnbs within driving distance of Arlington serve as your next destination or spark some ideas for a future journey.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
mocoshow.com

Overturned Amazon Truck Closes Several Lanes of I-495

UPDATE: All lanes are now open on the outer loop I-495 after this morning’s crash involving an Amazon truck. An overturned Amazon truck with spill has closed several lanes on the outer loop of I-495 between Georgia Ave (exit 31) and Connecticut Ave (exit 33), according to the Maryland State Highway Administration. The incident occurred around 6am on Sunday morning and as of 12pm, only a single left lane gets by, according to @WTOPTraffic on twitter.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
PhillyBite

Where Are the Best Thrift Shops in Virginia?

- Thrift shops in Virginia are a great place to find unique items. These stores accept donations as well. Check out these stores to find out the hours of operation and donation policies. You'll find various store items, from designer clothing to used books. There's also a great selection of jewelry and accessories.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
DC News Now

Four armed carjackings reported overnight in DMV

(DC News Now) — A string of armed carjackings was reported across Washington D.C. and Maryland all within the span of just a few hours. There were 4 armed carjackings overnight all reported by our contributor Larry Calhoun at DC Realtime News. The first armed carjacking was reported around 1 a.m. in the District in […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
theburn.com

Persian pastry shop opens today in Old Ashburn

A new Persian-style pastry shop is ready for primetime in Ashburn. It’s called Four Season Pastry and it’s set up shop along Ashburn Road in the Old Ashburn neighborhood. The Burn first told readers about Four Season back in April. A new retail and office building next door to The Wining Butcher had been constructed and the pastry shop was one of the first tenants signed.
americanmilitarynews.com

Armed guards now stationed at all 9 of Gainesville’s schools

The Gainesville City school board announced Monday that it has hired 10 armed guards to be stationed at its nine schools. Each elementary and middle school will have its own armed guard with two assigned to Gainesville High School. The guards started Oct. 18. “The guards come from varied backgrounds...
GAINESVILLE, GA
popville.com

“$400k car abandoned in Shaw?”

Thanks to Jay for sending: “What a way to walk up? This seemingly abandoned luxury car in Shaw has seen better days. And they got a ticket too!”. Metro Police Looking for suspect “who hit & robbed a women” on escalator entering Columbia Heights Metro 7pm Saturday.
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

Former Nike Missile Site in Gaithersburg Not Deemed Historic; Buildings Likely To Be Demolished

The former Nike Missile site at 770 Muddy Branch Road was not deemed historic in an August 24th meeting by the Gaithersburg Historic District Commission (HDC), which allows for the buildings on the site to be demolished in preparation for new development. The property is located next to Muddy Branch Square, which is currently home to Giant Food, Starbucks, Subway, First Watch, and more.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
WTOP

2 arrested in attack aboard DC Metrobus

Two people have been arrested for an attack on Metrobus in D.C., in which the victim said passengers and the bus driver did not come to her aid. Metro General Manager and CEO Randy Clarke said two adults have been arrested in the “reprehensible and unacceptable act” on the bus earlier this week.
