KFOR
Well needed rainfall on the way for Oklahoma!
There’s hope for significant rainfall across Oklahoma late Sunday Night, Monday into very early Tuesday Morning. Here’s a look at weather data guidance showing heaviest rainfall central / eastern Oklahoma with less across northwestern OK and Panhandle. Watching!
dequeenbee.com
Record fish caught in Arkansas
Stacker compiled a list of fishing records in Arkansas from Land Big Fish. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Oklahoma’s Favorite Food Is A Side Dish
How in the world does a study get done on what each state's favorite food is, and Oklahoma lands on a throwaway side dish instead of bar-b-que or steak?. Okra... Specifically, fried okra was voted as both the most popular snack to have in the state as well as the favorite overall food.
easttexasradio.com
Hazardous Weather Outlook
A cold front will bring widespread rain to the area on Monday. A few strong to marginally severe storms are possible on Monday evening, mainly along and east of I-35 and south of I-30. Rain will end on Tuesday morning from west to east, clearing skies in the afternoon. Monday’s...
freeweekly.com
LIVE! A Music Calendar featuring Momentous at The Momentary
The William Baker Festival Singers of Kansas City will make three stops in Arkansas as part of their 25th anniversary celebration year. They will sing during the Vigil Mass at St. Mary Catholic Church in Altus at 4 p.m. Oct. 22; at 10 a.m. Oct. 23 at the First United Methodist Church in Morrilton; and at 3:30 p.m. Oct. 23 at Subiaco Abbey. All of the Arkansas tour events will be non-ticketed, free events and open to the public.
KHBS
New flight options from Northwest Arkansas National Airport
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — In just a few months, Breeze Airways will begin traveling to a trio of new destinations out of the Northwest Arkansas National Airport. The first new route from XNA will go to Phoenix, Arizona. Those are scheduled for Mondays and Thursdays, beginning Feb. 17. The other...
talkbusiness.net
Bentonville firm launches recruiting initiative for an apprentice who didn’t attend college
Consumer brand agency The Stable, headquartered in Minnesota with an office in Bentonville, has launched a recruiting initiative in Northwest Arkansas to reward someone who didn’t go to college with an executive apprenticeship. The “No College? No Worries.” initiative seeks candidates in Northwest Arkansas to apply. The company will...
Kait 8
RSV makes early entrance in Arkansas
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A common virus for kids is not only already seeing cases in Arkansas, but it’s coming earlier than expected. RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus, is a respiratory illness that typically sees its peaks during the winter. With the pandemic, RSV saw a change in seasonality. Meaning we are seeing more cases earlier here at home, especially with children.
WFAA
Oklahoma woman recovering after falling into hole
Police say the 32-year-old woman was walking when she fell in a hole. She spent hours screaming for help.
It’s the Most Haunted Town in Oklahoma
At first glance, this picturesque and friendly small town in Oklahoma appears to be just that and nothing more. But if you look below the surface you'll quickly learn that it's the most haunted town in the entire Sooner State. It has more ghost stories, urban legends, and haunted locations than any other town, city, or place in the Sooner State. It's been featured on several TV shows and documentaries throughout the years. People from all over the state, nation, and world come to tour and visit this beautiful yet truly terrifying town.
Person of interest in murders of 4 missing Oklahoma men denied bond in Florida court
“Given the total picture which has come to my attention, think at this point in time for public safety and for Mr. Kennedy's situation, I think no bond is appropriate,” Volusia County Circuit Court Judge Bryan Feigenbaum said.
‘He should have been executed many years ago,’ Oklahoma executes death row inmate Benjamin Cole for 2002 death of 9-month-old daughter
Oklahoma has executed its 6th death-row inmate since the state resumed executions. Benjamin Cole was put to death Thursday morning at 10:22 a.m.
city-sentinel.com
Governor Stitt and Health Commissioner Reed clarify that kids in Oklahoma are not required to get vaccination to attend school
Oklahoma City – The office of Governor Kevin Stitt issued a press release with a statement after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) approved adding the COVID-19 vaccine to childhood immunization schedules. “Regardless of what the CDC in Washington...
5newsonline.com
Arkansas sees a spike in flu cases this month
Almost 400 cases of the flu have been reported in the past week in Arkansas. Health officials are urging everyone to get vaccinated.
You’ve won the $550 million Powerball jackpot: Here’s how you could spend it in Arkansas
With the Powerball jackpot sitting at $550 million, some might be wondering, “What in the world you could even do with all that money?”
kosu.org
Bird flu found in Oklahoma backyard poultry flocks
State agriculture officials have confirmed a highly contagious viral disease in three noncommercial backyard poultry flocks in east-central Oklahoma. The Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry held a town hall meeting Thursday to help inform backyard flock owners how to mitigate the spread of the bird flu. Infections have...
No matter who wins, the next Governor of Arkansas will make history
On Friday morning at 10 a.m., the Arkansas PBS debate series will feature the trio of candidates running to be the next Governor of Arkansas.
KTUL
Could the Native American vote swing race for governor?
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — "I was a supporter of Kevin Stitt when he ran for office. I thought, 'Wow, look at this,'" said Chief Gary Batton of the Choctaw Nation. But it wasn't long before that "wow" turned into disappointment for Chief Batton, and he's not alone. Ten days ago, in no small feat, the five largest tribes in Oklahoma issued a joint statement endorsing his opponent for governor. The Muscogee Nation told NewsChannel 8, "We have joined together in an unprecedented move from tribes in publicly unifying and backing one specific candidate. But, unprecedented times call for unprecedented measures."
Black vultures attacking Oklahoma’s livestock while alive, costing ranchers
INOLA, Okla. — Kirt Thacker owns Circle T Cattle Company in Inola lost 4 calves and a heifer to black vultures. It was only when he made some noise with his shot gun that scared them away. Black Vultures are migratory birds that are protected by the Migratory Bird...
Yikes! Did You Know These Restaurants in Arkansas Are Haunted?
We hear about real haunted houses and hotels. We also hear the urban legends of haunted roads and cemeteries but did you know there are a few restaurants in Arkansas that are haunted too?. Vino's Brewpub in Little Rock. Located in downtown Little Rock at 923 W. 7th St. No...
