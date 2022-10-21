Read full article on original website
Austin Statesman recommends readers vote for BetoAsh JurbergAustin, TX
Cowboys Blank PiratesHardin-Simmons UniversityGeorgetown, TX
These three roads are the deadliest in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
HSU Cowboy Football Hit The Road To Take On SouthwesternHardin-Simmons UniversityGeorgetown, TX
What Texas Parents Say About DNA Tests For Their School-Aged ChildrenTom HandyTexas State
WacoTrib.com
Connally's Sibley lights up Salado for 400-plus rushing yards, seven TDs
Have a night, Kiefer Sibley. Sibley and Connally scored so fast and so often Friday night, you could be forgiven if you thought they were getting paid per point or per second in their offensive onslaught over Salado, as they scorched the Eagles, 58-35, in District 11-4A Division II action on Friday night at Mac Peoples Stadium.
kut.org
Austin's F1 weekend is expected to bring record-breaking crowds. Here's what to know about the race.
The U.S. Grand Prix in Austin kicks off Friday. In addition to motor racing, the event will feature performances by artists like Green Day and Ed Sheeran, along with other attractions. What the race means for Austin. Circuit of the Americas brought Formula 1 back to the country in 2012...
Want the Best Buffet in Texas? Head to Austin
Yelp has become one of the biggest, and one of the most trusted, apps out there when it comes to restaurants. Yelp is a great place to check out if you're looking for pizza, or a new favorite place to try out. And now, if you are looking to hit up a buffet while driving through the Lone Star state then you'll want to head to Austin for the best buffet in Texas.
Texas salon ranked among top 10 best in the country for eyebrow services: report
Self-care is important to everyone, trust us, a little tweaking of those eyebrows can also take you from a six to an eight real quick, plus getting services is therapeutic for the body and mind.
KVUE
Bravo reality stars kick off F1 weekend with sips and conversation
AUSTIN, Texas — The first-ever official tequila sponsor of the Formula 1 (F1) Paddock Club, PATRÓN Tequila, is kicking off the 2022 U.S. Grand Prix weekend in Austin with the PATRÓN Pit Stop. The event is a multi-day activation in partnership with Soho House Austin offering select...
fox7austin.com
F1 visitors experience privacy, luxury at Million Air
Those coming in for Formula One on private planes don't have to worry about the long lines and record number of people at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. FOX 7 Austin's Kelly Saberi has a look.
Eater
An Austinite Talks About Filming the Austin Episode of Netflix Show ‘Somebody Feed Phil’
Netflix series Somebody Feed Phil premiered its sixth season earlier this week, and the food-centric show features an entire episode dedicated to Austin, led by host Phil Rosenthal. One of the people who had a hand in shaping and even appearing on the show were Caitlin McFarland and Emily Gipson, the co-founders of the ATX Television Festival.
F1 US Grand Prix feeds millions of dollars back into Austin's economy
AUSTIN, Texas — The Formula 1 U.S. Grand Prix has proved to be one of the busiest weekends in Austin year after year, bringing in millions of dollars in both direct and indirect spending. "It's a great experience. Hospitality is great. Austin is amazing," said Craig Fallick, an F1...
metalinjection
KISS Played A Secret Show For Less Than 100 People Last Night
I can't imagine how much this show must've cost, but Kiss played a private concert for less than 100 people last night. According to writer Michael Cavacini on his website, the show was held in downtown Austin, TX for the multi-national tobacco corporation Philip Morris International Inc. You can watch it in full here. You can also check out a little of the show below, which looks like it was one hell of a party.
wiareport.com
The Next Dean of the Medical School at the University of Texas at Austin
Claudia F. Lucchinetti has been named senior vice president for medical affairs at the University of Texas at Austin and dean of the Dell Medical School, effective December 1. She will hold the Frank and Charmaine Denius Distinguished Dean’s Chair in Medical Leadership. “It’s an honor and an incredible...
fox7austin.com
What to expect with Formula 1 traffic at COTA
AUSTIN, Texas - Formula 1 kicked off Friday at Circuit of the Americas. With people traveling to Austin from all over the world, that also means more traffic. Officials with COTA say there are changes with transportation this year. "The fan experience starts how you arrive," Cady Chow, director of...
thetexastasty.com
Layne’s VS Canes Chicken Battle
Just like UT and A&M, Layne’s and Canes have been fighting each other for the best comfort chicken and fries. Between Austin and College Station there’s a lot of ground to cover but the dispute has been egging on for ages. Rumor has it that Layne’s was the original Canes, so why has Layne’s been left in the dirt? I was inspired by Kate Knauff’s recent head to head comparison and decided to do my own The Layne’s vs. Canes Chicken Battle.
virtualbx.com
Biggest Surf Park Community Development on the Planet Coming to Austin
Austin (Travis County) – The biggest surf park development on the planet is coming to the city. The Broadbeach, Queensland-based Surf Lakes, who use concentric swells to create multiple waves for “surfers”, will be developing a 12-acre project that will be part of a larger community development.
luxury-houses.net
$2,999,999 Absolutely Stunning Home in Austin Boasts Resort Style Backyard with Sweeping Views of The Lake and The Hill Country
13209 Zen Gardens Way Home in Austin, Texas for Sale. 13209 Zen Gardens Way, Austin, Texas is an absolutely stunning home in the heart of Steiner Ranch in the Gated Community with sweeping views of Lake Austin and the hill country. This Home in Austin offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 5,700 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 13209 Zen Gardens Way, please contact Tara Usrey (Phone: 512-635-2731) at Realty Austin for full support and perfect service.
How police tracked down mother, daughter suspected of robbing 4 victims in Austin
Stopping to buy something at a popular Bastrop rest stop ultimately helped police track down a woman and her daughter wanted for a series of Austin robberies, according to newly-obtained court records.
