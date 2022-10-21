In an age of hyper-connectivity, we have lost our capacity for solitude. Driving in a car or walking the dog were once moments of solitude. Even air travel was once a valuable block of time during which one could ruminate, cut off from phones and the rest of the world. However, today, all of these activities are inundated with noise from our various devices, ultimately robbing us of sacred blank space. Technology is encroaching on our organic moments of solitude and we must reclaim them.

