Portland Public Schools will now allow high school students to attend all games
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Portland Public Schools is adjusting its policy on who can attend athletic events at its high schools. This comes after school leaders banned high school students from Portland and Deering from attending sporting events at the other school because of fights. That decision has now been reversed.
Starting the School Year Right
As we’ve started the new school year, I have enjoyed walking the halls and stopping in classrooms to see the smiling faces of students wrapped up in the fun of learning. Embarking on a new school year is exciting and challenging for students and educators alike. Clover Park School District (CPSD) is passionate about supporting students, and each of our teachers, support staff members and administrators are committed to providing each student with a world-class education and the assistance they need to thrive in the classroom.
River View Board of Education notes
WARSAW − The River View Local Schools Board of Education recently met in regular session to conduct routine business of the district. The district received $20,716 in donations for September, including $5,000 from the River View Schools Foundation for the Steinway Project, $4,200 from the Conesville PTO for 42 students to attend sixth grade camp and $2,500 from the Coshocton Foundation for the Steinway Project.
Harlem Wizards Visit Several Bucks County Elementary, Middle Schools to Teach Kids About Basketball
A world famous basketball team recently went to visit a few schools in the Bucks County area to show students the fun of the game. Staff writers at the Lower Bucks Times wrote about the recent events. The Harlem Wizards recently visited students at several elementary and middle schools within...
Krop magnet HS theater teacher accused of bullying, racism over canceled school trip
MIAMI -- A group of outraged seniors at Dr. Michael M. Krop High School say they are being discriminated against and are blaming their new theater teacher of bullying. "We've been bullied for months now," senior student Jayden Jones said. "And it won't end.""This is our future in her hands, and she's just playing with it," senior Joshua Harper said. "It's not cool or funny."The school has a magnet program for the arts, and students told CBS 4 Thursday that they got a new theater teacher this year. The high school seniors have been looking forward to attending...
Hicksville High School Homecoming 2022
Hicksville High School’s field was buzzing with school spirit as students, staff and the community came together to celebrate homecoming on Oct. 8. Prior to the start of the game, the school hosted its annual Homecoming Fair. Activities, games, spirit wear, gift basket raffles, food and refreshments were offered at various tables, which were operated by students, parents and school community organizations. Children were also able to play on the inflatable slides and bouncy houses.
Elkhart swim school holds fundraiser to help kids learn to swim
Elkhart's Shepard Swim School held a fundraiser Saturday for swimmers to pick their own floating pumpkin. The more than 90 swimmers could also decorate their pumpkin after picking it out. There was also a hay ride, face painting and a silent auction. All proceeds go towards the Shepard Swim School...
