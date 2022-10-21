ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

It's almost impossible to find...

.any evidence that Miami is a well-coached team. I tried my best. This team doesn’t make good decisions. They rank 127th in turnovers. The team isn’t disciplined. They rank 93rd in penalties. The scheme is broken. The scoring offense dropped from 30.9 ppg to 22.5 ppg (94th in nation) with largely the same personnel. The team doesn’t play smart. They rank 118th in passing efficiency defense because the DBs make so many mental busts.
MIAMI, FL
calleochonews.com

Advanced Child Tax Credit 2022 deadlines to know

The Advanced Child Tax Credit 2022 deadline is approaching fast, and families are encouraged to apply. Individuals can apply for the Advanced Child Tax Credit 2022 aid that falls under the American Rescue Plan and is initiated to help people who are raising children until November 15. With the deadline...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
miamihighnews.com

Do you know about Jasmine Godoy?

Jasmine Godoy is a sophomore at Miami High. A very bright student, she is in BETA and secretary of the debate team. Jasmine is in BETA and on the debate team at Miami High. She enjoys being in BETA because of the friendships formed. “It feels like a family,” she said.
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Sawgrass Mills hosting job fair, hundreds of positions available

Sunrise, Fla. – Sawgrass Mills, a Simon property and the largest outlet and value retail shopping destination in the U.S., is hosting a hiring event through October 26 for South Floridians who want to work with some of the top brands in fashion. Hundreds of positions are available, and...
SUNRISE, FL
Click10.com

Police in Miami, Coral Springs search for 2 young girls who are missing

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Authorities in Miami-Dade and Broward County are searching for two missing young girls. Miami police are asking for the public’s help in locating 12-year-old Ashley Nicole Garcia. She was last seen Saturday in the Little Havana area of the City of Miami. Garcia is...
MIAMI, FL
caribbeannationalweekly.com

Jamaican arrested after illegally voting in Florida elections

Alford Nelson, a 57-year-old Jamaican was arrested on Wednesday after reportedly voting as an unqualified elector in Broward County, Florida earlier this year by using a counterfeit birth certificate. Nelson voted twice in Broward County using the name Alfred Samuels. He was released from jail without having to post bail...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
NBC Miami

Early Voting Begins Monday in Miami-Dade, Broward, Monroe Counties

The November 8th general election is quickly approaching, but as of Monday, October 24, eligible voters will be able to participate in Early Voting. Only voters who were registered by October 11, are eligible to vote early. As you prepare to head to the polls, here are helpful reminders whether...
MONROE COUNTY, FL
themiamihurricane.com

La Placita Taco Grill brings Mexican cuisine to Little Havana

Last weekend, I visited La Placita Taco Grill, a restaurant that opened this year in Little Havana. A family oriented restaurant with fresh ingredients in all their dishes, La Placita Taco Grill is an excellent place to try authentic Mexican tacos. Upon first glance, the restaurant is a hole in...
MIAMI, FL
Miami New Times

Surfside Collapse Investigators Can't Access Their Evidence

The official investigation into the collapse of the Champlain Towers South building in Surfside has been delayed in part because investigators are having trouble finding adequate storage space for their evidence amid a fraught real estate market in Miami. In an October 19 update on their probe into the condo...
SURFSIDE, FL
NBC Miami

2 Cases of Dengue Fever Confirmed in Broward, DOH Issues Alert

The Florida Department of Health in Broward County issued a mosquito-borne illness alert for Broward County Friday after two local cases of Dengue fever were confirmed. Dengue fever is a virus that spreads through mosquito bites by Aedes mosquitoes which also spread the chikungunya and Zika virus. Most people infected...
caribbeannationalweekly.com

Jamaicans believed to be connected to gang war in Lauderhill, Florida

Two individuals were killed and another was hospitalized following a shootout involving Jamaicans in Lauderhill, Florida. According to police reports, there was a barrage of bullets in the Blueberry Hill Condos, off Northwest 56th Avenue near Oakland Park Boulevard, just after 9 pm on Wednesday. A nearby doorbell camera captured...
LAUDERHILL, FL

