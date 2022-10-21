Read full article on original website
Related
canesinsight.com
It's almost impossible to find...
.any evidence that Miami is a well-coached team. I tried my best. This team doesn’t make good decisions. They rank 127th in turnovers. The team isn’t disciplined. They rank 93rd in penalties. The scheme is broken. The scoring offense dropped from 30.9 ppg to 22.5 ppg (94th in nation) with largely the same personnel. The team doesn’t play smart. They rank 118th in passing efficiency defense because the DBs make so many mental busts.
Oktoberfest Draws Locals to Celebrate Bavarian Culture in Coral Springs
The City of Coral Springs estimates thousands of South Florida residents attended its Oktoberfest Celebration at the Great Lawn of City Hall on October 15. The event featured Bavarian food and drink, food trucks on-site, and contests for all ages. Contests included a stein race, stein-holding, yodeling, and the first-ever...
Click10.com
Sunrise woman celebrates 108th birthday at Bingo Hall in Pompano Beach
Pompano Beach, Fla. – Friends and family of Josephine “Josie” Amorosi are set to gather at the Four Corners Bingo Hall in Pompano Beach to celebrate her birthday. But it isn’t just any ordinary birthday celebration because Amorosi turned 108-years-old on Saturday. Amorosi’s friend of 9...
calleochonews.com
Advanced Child Tax Credit 2022 deadlines to know
The Advanced Child Tax Credit 2022 deadline is approaching fast, and families are encouraged to apply. Individuals can apply for the Advanced Child Tax Credit 2022 aid that falls under the American Rescue Plan and is initiated to help people who are raising children until November 15. With the deadline...
miamihighnews.com
Do you know about Jasmine Godoy?
Jasmine Godoy is a sophomore at Miami High. A very bright student, she is in BETA and secretary of the debate team. Jasmine is in BETA and on the debate team at Miami High. She enjoys being in BETA because of the friendships formed. “It feels like a family,” she said.
Click10.com
Sawgrass Mills hosting job fair, hundreds of positions available
Sunrise, Fla. – Sawgrass Mills, a Simon property and the largest outlet and value retail shopping destination in the U.S., is hosting a hiring event through October 26 for South Floridians who want to work with some of the top brands in fashion. Hundreds of positions are available, and...
Click10.com
Police in Miami, Coral Springs search for 2 young girls who are missing
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Authorities in Miami-Dade and Broward County are searching for two missing young girls. Miami police are asking for the public’s help in locating 12-year-old Ashley Nicole Garcia. She was last seen Saturday in the Little Havana area of the City of Miami. Garcia is...
Halloween Extravaganza at Gulfstream Park Village
The Hallandale Beach destination will transform into Sleepy Hollow for its annual nighttime fright fest October 29 The post Halloween Extravaganza at Gulfstream Park Village appeared first on Fort Lauderdale Illustrated.
This Restaurant Serves The Most Delicious Chicken And Waffles In Florida
LoveFOOD found the best chicken and waffles dish in every state.
Click10.com
Large military hospital ship docks at Port Miami before upcoming humanitarian mission
MIAMI – A big sendoff from South Florida as military officers and crew members onboard one of the U.S. Navy’s largest hospital ships made a stop in Miami before leaving on their next humanitarian mission. The USNS Comfort docked at Port Miami Sunday morning to pick up supplies...
Coral Springs Says Water District Broke Law, ‘Misled’ Customers on Ballot Question
Vice Mayor Joshua Simmons at Wednesday’s commission meeting. “The President of Coral Springs Improvement District decided to falsely accuse me of violating a state law all because I dared to ask people to vote ‘Yes’ on the November 8th ballot…”. The Coral Springs Improvement District,...
caribbeannationalweekly.com
Jamaican arrested after illegally voting in Florida elections
Alford Nelson, a 57-year-old Jamaican was arrested on Wednesday after reportedly voting as an unqualified elector in Broward County, Florida earlier this year by using a counterfeit birth certificate. Nelson voted twice in Broward County using the name Alfred Samuels. He was released from jail without having to post bail...
Enjoy Outdoor Movie Nights Under the Stars
All Saints Episcopal Church and Ballyhoo Media will launch Floating Films by Starlight with a screening of Encanto October 22 The post Enjoy Outdoor Movie Nights Under the Stars appeared first on Fort Lauderdale Illustrated.
Cuban defector lands Soviet-era biplane on Everglades airstrip
MIAMI — A Cuban defector flew a Soviet-era biplane from the communist island on Friday and landed it safely at an isolated airstrip in the Everglades west of Miami, authorities said. The pilot radioed the control tower at the Dade-Collier Training and Transition Airport, located in the Big Cypress...
travelawaits.com
6 Fabulous Reasons You Need To Visit Fort Lauderdale’s Newest Food Hall
Sistrunk Marketplace is a way to sample almost every ethnic food you can imagine while listening to music and dining either inside or on the patio. Opened in 2020, it combines a food hall, brewery, and distillery with shopping, music, and art. The 40,000-square-foot, multi-use complex is Fort Lauderdale’s first food hall.
NBC Miami
Early Voting Begins Monday in Miami-Dade, Broward, Monroe Counties
The November 8th general election is quickly approaching, but as of Monday, October 24, eligible voters will be able to participate in Early Voting. Only voters who were registered by October 11, are eligible to vote early. As you prepare to head to the polls, here are helpful reminders whether...
themiamihurricane.com
La Placita Taco Grill brings Mexican cuisine to Little Havana
Last weekend, I visited La Placita Taco Grill, a restaurant that opened this year in Little Havana. A family oriented restaurant with fresh ingredients in all their dishes, La Placita Taco Grill is an excellent place to try authentic Mexican tacos. Upon first glance, the restaurant is a hole in...
Miami New Times
Surfside Collapse Investigators Can't Access Their Evidence
The official investigation into the collapse of the Champlain Towers South building in Surfside has been delayed in part because investigators are having trouble finding adequate storage space for their evidence amid a fraught real estate market in Miami. In an October 19 update on their probe into the condo...
NBC Miami
2 Cases of Dengue Fever Confirmed in Broward, DOH Issues Alert
The Florida Department of Health in Broward County issued a mosquito-borne illness alert for Broward County Friday after two local cases of Dengue fever were confirmed. Dengue fever is a virus that spreads through mosquito bites by Aedes mosquitoes which also spread the chikungunya and Zika virus. Most people infected...
caribbeannationalweekly.com
Jamaicans believed to be connected to gang war in Lauderhill, Florida
Two individuals were killed and another was hospitalized following a shootout involving Jamaicans in Lauderhill, Florida. According to police reports, there was a barrage of bullets in the Blueberry Hill Condos, off Northwest 56th Avenue near Oakland Park Boulevard, just after 9 pm on Wednesday. A nearby doorbell camera captured...
Comments / 0