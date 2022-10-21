ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westfield, NJ

Daily Voice

Stop & Shop Unveils Remodeled Ridgewood Store

Stop & Shop has officially unveiled the interior of its newly remodeled store in Ridgewood. Featuring an expanded produce section, upgraded deli and dairy departments, an enlarged frozen section, diversified International offerings, upgraded front-end and pharmacies, and more, the Franklin Avenue store is described as noticeably brighter and more modern.
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
Travel Maven

This New Jersey Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Buffets in the State

Sundays are the best days of the week for a relaxing meal. A perfect chance to catch up with friends and family, indulging in a scrumptious breakfast is always a great way to end the weekend. While New Jersey is filled with tons of amazing brunch restaurants there are none quite as good as The Cornerstone Restaurant and Bar. This Sunday buffet boasts an incredible assortment of breakfast and lunch dishes, keep reading to learn more.
HILLSDALE, NJ
bestofnj.com

Hot Chikn Kitchn Brings Nashville Chicken to Paramus

Fans of hot and spicy Nashville-style chicken can now get their fix right in Bergen County. The popular Hot Chikn Kitchn chain is expanding nationwide, and their first New Jersey location is in Paramus. The restaurant specializes in Nashville-style chicken and also offers a variety of sandwiches, tenders, and sides.
PARAMUS, NJ
newjerseyisntboring.com

New Jersey Farmer’s Markets for Autumn 2022

It’s Autumn and we are always looking for places to purchase in-season NJ produce! Whether you’re looking for an outdoor activity that supports local farmers and local businesses…you can’t go wrong with stopping by your local NJ Farmer’s Market. I LOVE a farmer’s market.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Comfort Food The Best Chicken Pot Pie in Ocean and Monmouth County, New Jersey

It's comfort food season and that means it's time for certain specialty foods like soup, chili, stew, hot apple pie, and chicken pot pie to name a few. Foods that are hot and hearty are a favorite at this time of year. I'm sure you have some additional foods you would add to this list, but this article is gonna focus on one "comfort food" the chicken pot pie. One of my favorites at this time of year.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
The Infatuation

The Best Greek Restaurants In NYC

There will be days when you look up at the sky and all you see are clouds shaped like lamb chops and big blocks of feta. This could be because you recently fell asleep watching Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again (and now that movie is a part of your brain)—or, more likely, it’s because you want some Greek food. Either way, use this guide to our favorite Greek restaurants in NYC. A lot of the places are in Astoria (due to the fact that Astoria has a lot of excellent Greek food), but there are also a bunch of other great spots all around the city. And no matter where it is, every single one of these restaurants is worth a trip.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Popculture

Peek Inside Neil Patrick Harris' $7.1 Million 5th Avenue New York Home

Actor Neil Patrick Harris proved that life in New York City does not have to be tightly confined. He just recently sold a home in Harlem with a staggering 8,000-square-feet of living space right on 5th Avenue. The real estate listing included photos, which have now been published by TopTenRealEstateDeals.com allowing us to take a tour of the actor's former home.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
essexnewsdaily.com

Lore retires, leaving lasting legacy in Bloomfield

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Bloomfield Health and Human Services Director Karen Lore has retired after 34 years of township service. Born in Jersey City, Lore attended Queen of Peace High School in North Arlington and received her Bachelor of Arts from Kean University. Her master’s degree in social work is from Rutgers University. It was while working at a mental health outpatient facility in East Orange that she read a help-wanted ad for a Bloomfield social service specialist. She applied.
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
oceanhomemag.com

Texture and Tone Add Warmth to a Minimalist Asbury Park Beach Condo

What to do when your clients eschew color, pattern, and contrast? “We focus on playing with textures and tones,” says Deana Della Cioppa, senior designer at Workshop/APD. The owners of this three-bedroom condo in Asbury Park, New Jersey, are a hip couple in their seventies who favor minimalistic design. Since it’s a weekend beach home, they asked for a clean feel and a bright, monochromatic palette. “They were very ‘less is more,’ which was challenging because we typically like to layer,” Della Cioppa says.
ASBURY PARK, NJ
Daily Voice

Blues-Rock Great Billy Gibbons Visits Les Paul Museum, Hangs With Mahwah Mayor

Billy Gibbons was headed to Atlantic City for a ZZ Top show when he made a pilgrimage of sorts to Mahwah. The co-founder of the seminal Texas blues-rock band wanted to visit the Les Paul exhibit at the Mahwah Museum, catch up with township Mayor Jim Wysocki and help his fellow guitarist with a documentary about the mayor's longtime friendship with the legendary Paul.
MAHWAH, NJ
Renna Media

WHAT WHERE AND WHEN IN OLD KENILWORTH: When the Parkway cut through town, Part 2

The residential southside of Kenilworth bore the brunt of the Parkway cutting through town. Many of those homes moved were from the Oak Knolls section of town – roughly the area west of Michigan Ave., then south of Bloomingdale Ave. to Fairfield Ave. A good number were cape cod homes built in 1940-41 that had to be taken away in 1949 and 1950. A bunch were placed on empty lots along Cranford, Faitoute, and Quinton Aves. These relocated cape cods are still identifiable today by the fact that those homes had a front door with double windows on each side of the entry door. Homes on Michigan, Vernon and Union avenues also were uprooted. To help assure that there were sufficient lots in the area to relocate homes, Kenilworth acquired some land on Cranford Ave. from Cranford.
KENILWORTH, NJ
NJ.com

Powerball tickets worth $1M, $2M were sold in Middlesex, Union counties

The $1 million and $2 million Powerball lottery tickets sold in New Jersey for Wednesday’s drawing were purchased in Middlesex and Union counties. The lucky tickets — each of which matched five numbers but not the Powerball — were bought at Krauszer’s Food Store on Central Avenue in Westfield (worth $2 million) and Sunny Mart Food Store & Deli on Port Reading Avenue in the Port Reading section of Woodbridge (worth $1 million), New Jersey Lottery officials announced Thursday.
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ

