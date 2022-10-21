MIAMI, Fla. – Royal Caribbean International has revealed the first look at the highly anticipated new cruise ship, Icon of the Seas. Arriving in late 2023 ahead of its January 2024 debut in Miami, the first Icon Class ship will be the travel industry’s first-of-its-kind combination of the best of every vacation. From the beach retreat to the resort escape and the theme park adventure, with Icon, every kind of family and adventurer can experience their version of the ultimate family vacation.

