WSVN-TV
Do the Right Thing program awards 10 Miami-Dade Students who inspired their community
MIAMI (WSVN) - Some South Florida students caught in scary situations were recognized for bravely doing the right thing. The honorees were bestowed their recognitions, Thursday morning. Out of 900 students nominated, the Do the Right Thing program honored 10 Miami-Dade students who have served as an inspiration to the...
Click10.com
Large military hospital ship docks at Port Miami before upcoming humanitarian mission
MIAMI – A big sendoff from South Florida as military officers and crew members onboard one of the U.S. Navy’s largest hospital ships made a stop in Miami before leaving on their next humanitarian mission. The USNS Comfort docked at Port Miami Sunday morning to pick up supplies...
East Valley Tribune
QC school board raises substitute teacher pay
After more than a year since their last raise, substitute teachers in the Queen Creek Unified School District will be paid more to spend a day in the classroom. The school board voted to increase the pay for substitute teachers by $25 a day for certified teachers and by $12 a day for classified ones.
themiamihurricane.com
La Placita Taco Grill brings Mexican cuisine to Little Havana
Last weekend, I visited La Placita Taco Grill, a restaurant that opened this year in Little Havana. A family oriented restaurant with fresh ingredients in all their dishes, La Placita Taco Grill is an excellent place to try authentic Mexican tacos. Upon first glance, the restaurant is a hole in...
iheart.com
This Is The Best Buffet In All Of Arizona
Did you know that America's first buffet began in the 1940s right here in Las Vegas when a restauranteur started the Buckaroo Buffet. Within just a few years, the idea of a buffet spread, becoming an American icon. Yelp released a list of each state's best buffet. The website states,...
HipHopDX.com
Pharrell Opens BBC ICECREAM Miami Flagship Store
Miami, FL – Pharrell has opened a flagship Billionaire Boys Club ICECREAM store in Miami and Skateboard P hosted a launch event earlier this week. On Thursday (October 20) fans got the opportunity to get a first look at the newest trendy addition to Wynwood’s Art District. The 5,000-square foot store will function as one part marketplace giving off art gallery vibes with the other serving as a “canvas” for emerging local artists to experiment.
SignalsAZ
Annual Chandler Chuck Wagon Cook-off
Come and get it! Chandler’s Tumbleweed Ranch will host the Chandler Chuck Wagon Cook-off on November 11-12, 2022. This unique family-friendly event features a Dutch oven cooking competition in which 1880s-style chuck wagon teams cook five courses, meat, potatoes, beans, bread, and dessert, over a wood fire. The Ranch is an event space within Tumbleweed Park, 2250 S. McQueen Road.
WSVN-TV
Turn Back the Clock Shop gets ready to host it’s first Halloween party
This Halloween, you’re invited to a supplies party! Yeah, we found a place that’s supplying the party, the people, and if you need it, even your costume! All you have to supply is you!. Get ready to celebrate vintage style at Turn Back the Clock Shop in Miami.
click orlando
The ultimate destination: Royal Caribbean unveils new Icon of the Seas ship
MIAMI, Fla. – Royal Caribbean International has revealed the first look at the highly anticipated new cruise ship, Icon of the Seas. Arriving in late 2023 ahead of its January 2024 debut in Miami, the first Icon Class ship will be the travel industry’s first-of-its-kind combination of the best of every vacation. From the beach retreat to the resort escape and the theme park adventure, with Icon, every kind of family and adventurer can experience their version of the ultimate family vacation.
KTAR.com
Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from Oct. 21-23
PHOENIX — Maricopa County officials condemned the use of tactical gear and armed weapons at ballot drop boxes, Gov. Doug Ducey filed a lawsuit in federal court defending the state’s use of shipping containers at the southern border and a couple from Mesa filed a complaint with the Secretary of State’s Office accusing a group of filming and following them from a drop box.
miamihighnews.com
Do you know about Jasmine Godoy?
Jasmine Godoy is a sophomore at Miami High. A very bright student, she is in BETA and secretary of the debate team. Jasmine is in BETA and on the debate team at Miami High. She enjoys being in BETA because of the friendships formed. “It feels like a family,” she said.
East Valley Tribune
Default threatens owners’ hold on Bell Bank Park
The organization that built the $280 million, 320-acre youth and amateur sports complex known as Bell Bank Park in southeast Mesa is in default of its loan that covered the project. A formal notice issued Oct. 18 by bond trustee OMB Bank to investors states that Legacy has missed monthly...
AZFamily
Nearly 30 birds all infected with bird flu found dead in a Chandler community
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona’s Family has received reports of nearly thirty birds all found dead. It’s happening around one lake community in Chandler. It’s all because of the bird flu, which means keeping your pets away from the birds. “Since the end of September, we...
WSVN-TV
Coral Gables business gifts groom’s suit to SW Miami-Dade couple targeted by porch pirates; 2 charged
CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - A pair of porch pirates threw a wrench into a South Florida couple’s wedding plans, but a business is helping take them from sad to stunning. 7News cameras on Friday captured Marian Conesa and her fiancé, Robert Garcia, at The House of Suits in Coral Gables.
WSVN-TV
Police searching for missing 12-year-old in Miami
MIAMI (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a 12-year-old girl who went missing in Miami. Ashley Nicole García has been reported missing since Saturday. She’s 5 feet, 1 inch tall, weighs approx. 110 pounds, and has red hair & brown eyes. She...
WSVN-TV
‘Just bring Mimi back’: Yorkie taken from outside SW Miami-Dade home
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Southwest Miami-Dade pet owner is desperate to have his beloved dog back after, he said, a stranger snatched the animal outside their home. Speaking with 7News on Friday, Edgar Fonseca is looking for Mimi, his family’s 6-year-old Yorkie. “[Mimi’s dog tag], this is...
calleochonews.com
Advanced Child Tax Credit 2022 deadlines to know
The Advanced Child Tax Credit 2022 deadline is approaching fast, and families are encouraged to apply. Individuals can apply for the Advanced Child Tax Credit 2022 aid that falls under the American Rescue Plan and is initiated to help people who are raising children until November 15. With the deadline...
This Miami Horror Maze Is The Scare You've Been Looking For
Gore. Horror. Terror. The creeps. Gut-wrenching. Fright. Dread. And so on. While there are endless ways to name that feeling that takes over you when your mind is in panic mode, there are even more ways to induce it in your gut. Fortunately, if you're a fan of goosebumps, we've got the right Halloween haunted maze for you this spooky season, but only if you dare to walk inside a scary hallway and head into the unknown.
WSVN-TV
2 pedestrians hurt in Miami hit-and-run
MIAMI (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a woman to the hospital after she and another person were struck in Miami by a driver who fled the scene, police said. City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the hit-and-run along the 1400 block of Northwest Seventh Avenue, at around 2:30 a.m., Sunday.
