canesinsight.com

It's almost impossible to find...

.any evidence that Miami is a well-coached team. I tried my best. This team doesn’t make good decisions. They rank 127th in turnovers. The team isn’t disciplined. They rank 93rd in penalties. The scheme is broken. The scoring offense dropped from 30.9 ppg to 22.5 ppg (94th in nation) with largely the same personnel. The team doesn’t play smart. They rank 118th in passing efficiency defense because the DBs make so many mental busts.
MIAMI, FL
HipHopDX.com

Pharrell Opens BBC ICECREAM Miami Flagship Store

Miami, FL – Pharrell has opened a flagship Billionaire Boys Club ICECREAM store in Miami and Skateboard P hosted a launch event earlier this week. On Thursday (October 20) fans got the opportunity to get a first look at the newest trendy addition to Wynwood’s Art District. The 5,000-square foot store will function as one part marketplace giving off art gallery vibes with the other serving as a “canvas” for emerging local artists to experiment.
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Police in Miami, Coral Springs search for 2 young girls who are missing

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Authorities in Miami-Dade and Broward County are searching for two missing young girls. Miami police are asking for the public’s help in locating 12-year-old Ashley Nicole Garcia. She was last seen Saturday in the Little Havana area of the City of Miami. Garcia is...
MIAMI, FL
southbeachtopchefs.com

Jeffrey Soffer’s Fontainebleau Miami Beach getting new event center

Fontainebleau Development plans a five-story building with nearly 50K of new ballroom space and an underground garage. In an effort to boost business conference bookings at Fontainebleau Miami Beach, Jeffrey Soffer’s firm has begun construction on a new five-story event center on a former surface parking lot adjacent to his iconic oceanfront resort.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
themiamihurricane.com

La Placita Taco Grill brings Mexican cuisine to Little Havana

Last weekend, I visited La Placita Taco Grill, a restaurant that opened this year in Little Havana. A family oriented restaurant with fresh ingredients in all their dishes, La Placita Taco Grill is an excellent place to try authentic Mexican tacos. Upon first glance, the restaurant is a hole in...
MIAMI, FL
tamaractalk.com

Review: ‘Spill the Beans’ Comedy Show in Tamarac

Hosted by New York comedy transplant Fasil Malik, the comedy “Spill The Beans” comedy show is bringing big laughs to Tamarac. Walking in, there were familiar faces from the Florida comedy scene. Perry Sak, a 14-year veteran comic, was the feature act for the night. Representing Boston, he...
TAMARAC, FL
secretmiami.com

10 Best Spots To Grab Fresh Stone Crab Claws In Miami

Stone crab season is finally here which means that it’s time to roll our sleeves up and get crackin’ on some fresh claws. That’s why we’ve put together a list of the best spots in town to grab stone crab so that you’re ready to dig in. Bon appetit!
MIAMI, FL
miamirealtors.com

Miami Real Estate on Pace for Second-Biggest Sales Year Ever; Single-Family Home Inventory Rises for Fifth Consecutive Month

MIAMI — The Miami-Dade County real estate market is on pace to have its second biggest sales year ever as the resilient market slowly inches toward equilibrium in the wake of rising mortgage rates, according to September 2022 statistics from the MIAMI Association of Realtors (MIAMI) and the Multiple Listing Service (MLS) system.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
mitchandmeltakemiami.com

La Santa Taqueria: Authentic Mexican tacos and beverages

La Santa Taqueria began as a simple food truck – a personal project for Chef Omar Montero of Mexico. Chef Omar received an early introduction to authentic Mexican cuisine courtesy of his family’s catering business. It was that business that sparked his interest in the culinary arts. He...
MIAMI, FL
click orlando

The ultimate destination: Royal Caribbean unveils new Icon of the Seas ship

MIAMI, Fla. – Royal Caribbean International has revealed the first look at the highly anticipated new cruise ship, Icon of the Seas. Arriving in late 2023 ahead of its January 2024 debut in Miami, the first Icon Class ship will be the travel industry’s first-of-its-kind combination of the best of every vacation. From the beach retreat to the resort escape and the theme park adventure, with Icon, every kind of family and adventurer can experience their version of the ultimate family vacation.
MIAMI, FL

