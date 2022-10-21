Read full article on original website
Cash App Users Ready to Send and Receive Bitcoin LN Payments
Cash App users are now able to send and receive Bitcoin lightning payments. The lightning network (LN) is the most popular Bitcoin scaling solution that lets users send and receive payments in seconds and with almost no fees. In the past, Cash App users were only able to send LN payments but not receive funds. The information was released by the company’s product lead, Michale Rihani, in a recent Twitter post.
Director of Engineering at Ripple Nik Bougalis Leaves the Company
Nik Bougalis, the Director of engineering at Ripple, informed me that he is leaving the company. In a recent Twitter thread, he explained that his decade-long journey at Ripple is now over. He has also mentioned that he will be going to work on another project that he loves and towards a goal that he believes in.
