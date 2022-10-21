Read full article on original website
Captain Midnight
1d ago
all of Orlando is unsafe, turn on any news and listen to the crime report. crowded nasty place, and not near a beach!
5
Hot Pot Restaurants in Orlando For a Cozy Date Night
When autumn rolls around, there’s nothing I crave more than a steamy bowl of soup. Hot pot cuisine is one of my favorite ways to get something warm on a chilly fall day. In Orlando, you don’t have to go... The post Hot Pot Restaurants in Orlando For a Cozy Date Night appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
click orlando
Orlando woman killed in rear-end crash in Volusia County, troopers say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – An Orlando woman was killed when the vehicle she was a passenger in was struck from behind in a crash near DeLand, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened at 4:55 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23 along U.S. Highway 92 in...
click orlando
Tropics Watch: Major Hurricane Roslyn makes landfall in Mexico
ORLANDO, Fla. – Hurricane Roslyn made landfall in western Mexico as a Category 3 hurricane early Sunday morning. Hurricane conditions will spread inland through Sunday afternoon. Roslyn will rapidly weaken over the mountainous terrain of Mexico over the next day or two. [TRENDING: State Road 415 reopens after suspect...
click orlando
4, including minor, face charges in FHP pursuit on Orlando International Airport property
ORLANDO, Fla. – Three men and a 17-year-old boy were sent to Orange County’s jail and Juvenile Assessment Center, respectively, following their involvement in a vehicle pursuit early Saturday in Orlando with Florida Highway Patrol troopers, according to a news release. Around 12:40 a.m., a trooper in the...
disneyfoodblog.com
Pete Buttigieg Comments on the Brightline Airport Train Near Disney World
The Brightline train is an exciting new addition for many Florida residents. Earlier this year it was revealed that Disney backed out of the Brightline train deal, but the current train route will still stop near Disney World and run close to Universal Orlando’s new park, Epic Universe. This new train isn’t just for theme park visitors though — it will provide a new method of transportation for many around the area. But how much will the new train really help the state’s infrastructure needs? The U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary had some thoughts to share on the matter.
fox35orlando.com
Winter Park residents hope to "Fix 426", a road prone to crashes
WINTER PARK, Fla. - Photos and videos show the dangerous, sometimes deadly, traffic crashes along State Road 426 in Winter Park. Ahmid Idris lives on lives along the road near downtown Winter Park and says he worries for his children's safety. "You're prone to accidents, especially when you try to...
WESH
Driver killed, 2 pedestrians hurt in morning crash
ORLANDO, Fla. — An 18-year old driver from Orlando was killed, and two female pedestrians were seriously hurt in an early-morning crash on Dallas Boulevard, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The FHP said the driver of a Honda Insight failed to stop at Dallas and Oberly Parkway, hitting...
villages-news.com
Too many accidents in The Villages
Let me first say I love living in The Villages. My kids refer to it as a combination of Disneyland and spring break for seniors. Unfortunately, I think we could do better with increasing our police presence. I rarely ever see an officer stopping a car. Or even see a patrol car anywhere. And on Morse alone, they could be ticketing numerous speeders everyday. If you combine our amenities with our taxes, we’re still not paying that much for all that the Village’s has to offer. So please, go ahead and increase our taxes, if needed to hire more officers. There are way too many accidents here and you can’t put a price on safety or someone’s life.
brevardtimes.com
Brevard County Mugshots October 20, 2022
Brevard County Jail arrest mugshots for Melbourne, Palm Bay, Cocoa, Cocoa Beach, Merritt Island, Titusville, and surrounding communities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Mia Kylie Aschenback. Date of Birth 11/12/2002. Address Palm Bay, Florida. Agg Assault W/Deadly Weapon WO Intent Kill. Robbery...
click orlando
Celebrate National Jerk Day at food festival in Apopka
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – National Jerk Day is practically upon us and what better way to celebrate than experiencing the mouthwatering, perfectly seasoned and grilled cuisine that Jamaica has to offer, right here in Central Florida. The Florida Jerk Festival is returning to the Apopka Amphitheater for a day...
WESH
New I-4 ramp to ease travel for Florida drivers
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Starting Friday, commuters on Interstate 4 will have a new route available to them to avoid the traffic of downtown Orlando. A new off-ramp is opening up and it will allow drivers to go from Sanford all the way to Kissimmee without getting on the interstate.
D-SNAP: New counties added to line-up to apply for food assistance after Hurricane Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Department of Children and Families (DCF) announced that the third phase of the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP) will open tomorrow, Monday, for multiple Central Florida counties. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. On Sunday, DCF Secretary Shevaun Harris said Lake, Osceola,...
click orlando
East River High School student identified as victim in Orange County crash, FHP says
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – An 18-year-old Orlando man was killed and two other people were seriously injured in a crash early Sunday when the man’s pickup truck was hit by a sedan as he tried to pull a vehicle stuck on the side of Dallas Boulevard in Orange County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
WESH
Study: Orlando drivers almost twice as likely to pull up to a green light
ORLANDO, Fla. — Sometimes driving down Colonial, it feels like you hit one red light after another, but a new study says you’re almost twice as likely to pull up to a green light in Orlando. That is part of what this study found looking at 101 areas...
4 Great Burger Places in Florida
If you live in Florida and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh ingredients only.
fox35orlando.com
Driver allegedly involved in street racing, chase in Orlando that left trooper hurt arrested
ORLANDO, Fla. - A 19-year-old driver of a BMW allegedly involved in street racing and a chase that left a trooper hurt in Orlando early Saturday is facing several charges, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Three others who were in the vehicle – including a teenager – were also arrested.
mynews13.com
What does La Niña mean for Central Florida?
It looks like La Niña will stick around for another winter season. This typically means a warmer and drier than average December, January and February for Central Florida. But, have the past two winters been just that for our region? The short answer is yes. In fact, for the...
Disney World surprise turns into nightmare after family's truck is stolen in Florida
A surprise vacation to Walt Disney World turned into a nightmare after a family's white truck was stolen from their hotel's parking lot.
Locally Owned and Operated Churro & Latin Restaurant to Debut in Kissimmee
The food truck has been praised by some local foodies as “the best Venezuelan food in town” and even serves the patacón, a type of Venezuelan sandwich topped off with flattened and fried plantains instead of bread. The post Locally Owned and Operated Churro & Latin Restaurant to Debut in Kissimmee appeared first on What Now Orlando: The Best Source For Orlando News.
orlandoweekly.com
Gorillaz brought their cartoonish, otherworldly spectacle to Orlando's Amway Center
Gorillaz brought their long-anticipated 2D and 3D spectacle to Orlando over the weekend. Check out some of our favorite shots of the world's biggest fake real band.
