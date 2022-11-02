Are Raven and SK From 'Love Is Blind' Still Together Now?

One of the five couples who get engaged in the third season of Love Is Blind has more of a slow burn connection. Though she has an early spark with Bartise Bowden, 29-year-old Pilates instructor Raven Ross ultimately falls in love with—and gets engaged to—Sikiru “SK” Alagbada, with SK proposing at the end of the second episode. "I really want to thank you for letting me love you the Raven way," SK says, before taking a deep breath and proposing. Raven takes a moment to think about it—she paces around the pod and turns to face the wall—before returning to SK and replying, "Yes, sir! Yes, I will."

"It's more than mind-blowing...Something's coming up," Raven says to the camera thereafter. "Maybe it's love, but it might also be vomit. That's me. But I'm also really happy."

Yet things remained a little awkward between the couple—understandably, given the fact they just met and just got engaged—for the majority of the season's first four episodes. Along with the rest of the engaged cast , the couple traveled to Malibu to spend time together, where Raven said in an on-camera interview that she was struggling to connect the SK she knew in the pods with the SK she knew in person. "I'm definitely struggling with attaching the two," she said, concluding, "Does he still like me like he liked me in the pods?"

There was also the lingering issue of Bartise, whose connection with Raven was a focal point of the first two episodes. Bartise, of course, ultimately "chose" Nancy to propose to, but when he met Raven, he started second-guessing his decision. "Raven's like the typical girl that I would go after in the real world," he told Nancy (!), "She's hot as sh*t...I literally cried because of you and Raven. Nancy and Raven. I was like, F***."

Spoilers for Love Is Blind season 3 ahead. That cliffhanger was promptly solved in the second weekly drop, when Raven shut down Bartise's attempts at flirting and said that she made the right decision with SK. She pointed out that Bartise didn't have as much interest in pod-Raven, and that she wasn't interested in him at all. She was interested in SK, as the couple had gotten closer over the getaway. Once they arrived back in Dallas, they seemed much closer.

Then came the real-world issues surrounding the marriage. While SK's family was welcoming of Raven (including his super-sweet mom), Raven's family wouldn't be able to make it to the wedding. The pair also had very different views on their future living situation; Raven didn't want to change her lifestyle after getting married, which meant no relocating to California with SK for grad school. She also wanted him to contribute to her rent in Dallas while he was a student (which is admittedly a lot to ask because, again, he'll be a student).

Were there any hints that Raven and SK had gotten married?

A cursory scan of their Instagram profiles reveals that the duo are not currently following each other, though that could be chalked up to spoiler avoidance rather than any bad blood between the two. SK's feed is full of family picks and dispatches from his time at grad school—he entered the MBA program at UC Berkeley in fall 2021. Meanwhile, Raven has posted tons of Pilates and workout content , as well as some vacation pics. (She also has a YouTube channel full of lessons).

Did Raven and SK get married?

Netflix dropped the third batch of episodes today (8-10), starting off the five wedding ceremonies with Raven and SK's. Ahead of the ceremony, Raven is excited for the big day and appears to be on cloud nine; it's no surprise when she confirms later in the show that she planned to say yes. SK seems more shaken as he and his family prepare for the event, though his mom is very supportive of both him and Raven.

When they make it down the aisle, both Raven and SK say heartfelt vows before the time comes to make their decision. SK goes first and he says...I don't. "We have a very unique and complex set of circumstances. I feel like today is not the best time for us to do this," he tells Raven, as she begins tearing up and leaves the venue while still keeping a smile on her face.

In his interview afterwards, SK goes into more detail about what kept him from saying yes. He brings up the many "unanswered questions" between the two, and mentions her strong stance on not relocating with him to California, as well as his concern with her family not attending the wedding. In the end, he says, "I think I would rather lose her than be in a marriage with her where I will feel lots of shortcomings every day."

In an interview with People , Raven said that she was "really shocked" by SK's decision.

"I feel like the whole time, I was definitely not portrayed as an emotional person. So it was probably shocking for everyone to see me be such a crybaby," she told the outlet.

"But it was a really emotional day," she continued. "I definitely was unprepared. We had gone through this whole experience. I was definitely on cloud nine after our build-up of having a great relationship, so I was a little shocked."

As for SK, he revealed to the outlet that he had hoped to find a partner who would travel with him, especially since he anticipated that in the future, they "could have a possibility of having to move somewhere else, maybe with kids even."

"For me, it was a big deal because I knew that love should lead everywhere, wherever you're going. I don't think we had enough time to be able to get there," he said. "And also, for her to trust me, right? It's been 10 days since we'd known each other and telling someone that you just met in 10 days to leave their own dreams and come pursue your own dreams, it's got to take a lot of gut to be able to do that. And I just don't think we were there yet."