iheart.com
Leslie Jordan, Beloved Actor & Comedian, Dead At 67
Leslie Jordan, beloved actor and comedian, has died at 67 years old. The Will & Grace star died Monday (October 24) morning following a car crash in Hollywood, TMZ reports. Law enforcement told the outlet Jordan was driving his BMW when he suffered some sort of medical emergency that caused him to crash into a building.
This Is The Best Horror Movie About Nebraska
Horror is one of the most enduring popular film genres. The consistently do well at the box office, and the most iconic characters, like Jason Voorhees, Michael Myers, and Freddy Krueger, often live on in our cultural zeitgeist. One horror scholar, Mathias Clasen, suggests the reason why people love horror movies so much is because they are "a risk-free way to vicariously experience threats and rehearse one's responses to those threats."
New Details Revealed Following Leslie Jordan's Death
Leslie Jordan was experiencing health issues in the weeks leading up to his death on Monday, October 24th. According to TMZ, the actor had also made an appointment with a cardiologist. Sources close to Jordan told the outlet that he had been experiencing shortness of breath for the last three...
Lookin' At Girlzzz: Britney, Katy Perry, Madonna, Margot, Ciara, Mariah
Britney Spears was back on Instagram Sunday with a racy topless shot, just ten days after deactivating her account. "Dark Horse," "Firework," "Part of Me," and "Wide Awake." Carly Pearce was asked about her favorite and least favorite Halloween candy. I think you'll agree with both choices. Margot Robbie sleeps...
