Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. The Astros have taken a commanding 3-0 lead in the ALCS following their 5-0 win on Saturday. Cristian Javier and the Houston bullpen limited the Yankees to just three hits all game and they look to close out the series on Sunday. Houston starter Lance McCullers Jr. will go for the Astros and he will be countered by Yankees starter Nestor Cortes.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO