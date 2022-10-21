ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
KHOU

'Team-oriented mentality' | Gerrit Cole talks about facing Astros

For the first time in a postseason game, the Astros will face former Houston pitcher Gerrit Cole. Cole takes the mound Saturday for New York in ALCS Game 3, opposite Cristian Javier for the Astros with Houston up 2-0 in the best-of-seven series. Cole last pitched for the Astros in the 2019 World Series, when Houston fell to the Washington Nationals in a seven-game series.
HOUSTON, TX
thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to Astros sweeping Yankees in ALCS

If the New York Yankees had any chance at overcoming the 3-0 deficit they faced in the American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros, they needed their bats to get going. While New York’s hitters supplied more thump in Game 4 than they had through the first three games, it wasn’t enough. The Astros defeated the Yankees 6-5 to complete the 4-0 sweep.
HOUSTON, TX
WGMD Radio

Astros complete sweep of Yankees, will face Phillies in World Series

The Houston Astros have owned the New York Yankees for years, and the American League Championship Series might have just been the most exact example of “big brother-little brother” in this rivalry. The Astros completed their sweep of the Yankees with their 6-5 win on Sunday night. The...
HOUSTON, TX
FOX Sports

2022 MLB Playoffs: Astros' Jeremy Peña is over the Carlos Correa comparisons

HOUSTON — "We don’t miss Carlos Correa — that’s for sure." Those were the words of a Houston-based Uber driver and self-described die-hard Astros fan as we journeyed to Minute Maid Park on Thursday. The sentiment arrived one day after Astros rookie shortstop Jeremy Peña went 3-for-4 with a home run in the team's 4-2 win over the Yankees, giving Houston a 1-0 lead in the best-of-seven ALCS.
HOUSTON, TX
Lake Charles American Press

Astros on verge of sweep, one win from World Series

NEW YORK — Cristian Javier and Houston’s bullpen combined on a three-hitter, Chas McCormick followed a dropped flyball with an early two-run home run and the Astros beat former teammate Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees 5-0 Saturday night to take a 3-0 AL Championship Series lead.
HOUSTON, TX
Syracuse.com

Astros vs. Yankees Game 4 prediction, odds and news for Sunday, 10/23

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. The Astros have taken a commanding 3-0 lead in the ALCS following their 5-0 win on Saturday. Cristian Javier and the Houston bullpen limited the Yankees to just three hits all game and they look to close out the series on Sunday. Houston starter Lance McCullers Jr. will go for the Astros and he will be countered by Yankees starter Nestor Cortes.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy