'Team-oriented mentality' | Gerrit Cole talks about facing Astros
For the first time in a postseason game, the Astros will face former Houston pitcher Gerrit Cole. Cole takes the mound Saturday for New York in ALCS Game 3, opposite Cristian Javier for the Astros with Houston up 2-0 in the best-of-seven series. Cole last pitched for the Astros in the 2019 World Series, when Houston fell to the Washington Nationals in a seven-game series.
thecomeback.com
MLB world reacts to Astros sweeping Yankees in ALCS
If the New York Yankees had any chance at overcoming the 3-0 deficit they faced in the American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros, they needed their bats to get going. While New York’s hitters supplied more thump in Game 4 than they had through the first three games, it wasn’t enough. The Astros defeated the Yankees 6-5 to complete the 4-0 sweep.
WGMD Radio
Astros complete sweep of Yankees, will face Phillies in World Series
The Houston Astros have owned the New York Yankees for years, and the American League Championship Series might have just been the most exact example of “big brother-little brother” in this rivalry. The Astros completed their sweep of the Yankees with their 6-5 win on Sunday night. The...
Twitter thread: Reaction videos of Phillies fans celebrating
94WIP’s Jon Johnson asked fans to send their videos of them reacting to the Philadelphia Phillies winning the National League pennant over the San Diego Padres.
What the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros need to do to win the 2022 World Series
Phillies vs. Astros: What has October taught us about each of these teams? What do they need to do to come out on top? And which players could be the difference-makers on both sides?
FOX Sports
2022 MLB Playoffs: Astros' Jeremy Peña is over the Carlos Correa comparisons
HOUSTON — "We don’t miss Carlos Correa — that’s for sure." Those were the words of a Houston-based Uber driver and self-described die-hard Astros fan as we journeyed to Minute Maid Park on Thursday. The sentiment arrived one day after Astros rookie shortstop Jeremy Peña went 3-for-4 with a home run in the team's 4-2 win over the Yankees, giving Houston a 1-0 lead in the best-of-seven ALCS.
MLB Announces Update on Start Time For Yankees-Astros ALCS Game 4
The game will start an hour and a half after originally scheduled.
Lake Charles American Press
Astros on verge of sweep, one win from World Series
NEW YORK — Cristian Javier and Houston’s bullpen combined on a three-hitter, Chas McCormick followed a dropped flyball with an early two-run home run and the Astros beat former teammate Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees 5-0 Saturday night to take a 3-0 AL Championship Series lead.
Bleed Cubbie Blue
2022 MLB League Championship Series: Astros vs. Yankees Game 3, Padres vs. Phillies Game 4
Jean Segura, Kyle Schwarber and Seranthony Dominguez were the heroes for the Phillies Friday night as they took a two games to one lead in the NLCS. That is a sentence you would not have expected to read a month ago, but here we are. The Yankees will spend this...
Astros vs. Yankees Game 4 prediction, odds and news for Sunday, 10/23
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. The Astros have taken a commanding 3-0 lead in the ALCS following their 5-0 win on Saturday. Cristian Javier and the Houston bullpen limited the Yankees to just three hits all game and they look to close out the series on Sunday. Houston starter Lance McCullers Jr. will go for the Astros and he will be countered by Yankees starter Nestor Cortes.
MLB Playoff Tracker: Astros Sweep Yankees to Win ALCS
The 2022 Major League Baseball postseason is set, and you can follow along with the schedule and results all October long.
