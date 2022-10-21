ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Roll Call Online

Impeach Biden or investigate Trump? Voters have a choice to make

On election night as the network anchors vamp waiting for meaningful returns, they inevitably will highlight the results from national exit polls about voter preferences on the issues that supposedly will be deciding control of Congress. Although we don’t yet have the precise partisan breakdowns, it is a safe bet...
GEORGIA STATE
Roll Call Online

GOP pans oil reserve sale despite a long and bipartisan history

After the Biden administration announced the latest sale of crude oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to put a damper on pump prices last week, Republican lawmakers called the move a stunt to mollify gasoline price-sensitive voters before the election in November. “The Strategic Petroleum Reserve was built for a...
TEXAS STATE
Roll Call Online

Lawmakers, advocates eye year-end bills for housing credit

Lawmakers and advocates are eyeing year-end legislation as vehicles to expand a low-income housing construction incentive as opportunities dwindle to address a growing affordability crisis before the next Congress. Despite bipartisan support for the low-income housing tax credit, or LIHTC, its expansion in a year-end bill may come down to...
INDIANA STATE
Vice

Trump Just Blew Up His Rape Lawsuit Defense

Former President Donald Trump’s recent online tirade against E. Jean Carroll might have been a really bad idea. That’s because the move appears to have blown a new hole in Trump’s best defense against the magazine columnist’s lawsuit, in which Carroll accuses Trump of defamation by denying her accusation that he raped her in a New York department store over two decades ago.
WASHINGTON STATE
rolling out

White House provides update on status of Brittney Griner coming home

The White House has released an update about Brittney Griner‘s detainment in Russia. On Oct. 25, Jake Sullivan, the National Security Advisor, provided a statement that said the United States is still making efforts to bring home the basketball legend. The statement comes after Griner’s appeal was denied by...
Newsweek

Putin's 'Luck Is Over' in Ukraine War: Former Russian Diplomat

Boris Bondarev, a former Russian diplomat, said in an interview published on Sunday that Russian President Vladimir Putin's "luck is over" amid Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine. Bondarev quit his role in Russia's mission to the United Nations (U.N.) in May over Russia's invasion of the Eastern European country, stating...
Roll Call Online

Administration eyes national hepatitis C treatment plan

The Biden administration is preparing a comprehensive initiative to fight hepatitis C that would streamline testing and treatment and secure an agreement with drugmakers to bring down the cost of treatment of the disease, which has spiked during the pandemic. Francis Collins, special project adviser to President Joe Biden and...
LOUISIANA STATE
Roll Call Online

Climate pins join a long line of Capitol Hill lapel adornments

In optics-obsessed Washington, where a necktie color hints at partisan loyalty and flag pins are de rigueur, the climate-themed lapel pin has arrived. A spectrum that displays through darkening colors how humans have perilously warmed Earth since the 1800s, the warming stripes are found on soccer jerseys, city buses, clothing, shoes, water bottles, face masks, outdoor gear and even a German train station.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Putin ‘increasingly fears attacks by anti-war Russian saboteurs’

Russia’s leadership is increasingly concerned by acts of sabotage carried out against key infrastructure by its own citizens opposing the war in Ukraine, Britain’s Ministry of Defence (MoD) said.The Kremlin will be alarmed that domestic opposition has built to a point where anti-war groups are commiting acts of physical damage, the MoD said, citing the blowing up of a train line in Russia’s Belgorod region on Monday.It comes as Ukraine said Vladimir Putin’s forces are now digging in for the “heaviest of battles” in the strategic southern city of Kherson, which was illegally claimed by Russia in a sham...

