Roll Call Online
Impeach Biden or investigate Trump? Voters have a choice to make
On election night as the network anchors vamp waiting for meaningful returns, they inevitably will highlight the results from national exit polls about voter preferences on the issues that supposedly will be deciding control of Congress. Although we don’t yet have the precise partisan breakdowns, it is a safe bet...
Roll Call Online
GOP pans oil reserve sale despite a long and bipartisan history
After the Biden administration announced the latest sale of crude oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to put a damper on pump prices last week, Republican lawmakers called the move a stunt to mollify gasoline price-sensitive voters before the election in November. “The Strategic Petroleum Reserve was built for a...
Pelosi, Schumer invite Israeli President Isaac Herzog to address Congress
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer invited Israeli President Isaac Herzog to address a Joint Meeting of Congress as the Middle Eastern nation will soon celebrate the 75th anniversary of i
Roll Call Online
Lawmakers, advocates eye year-end bills for housing credit
Lawmakers and advocates are eyeing year-end legislation as vehicles to expand a low-income housing construction incentive as opportunities dwindle to address a growing affordability crisis before the next Congress. Despite bipartisan support for the low-income housing tax credit, or LIHTC, its expansion in a year-end bill may come down to...
Trump Just Blew Up His Rape Lawsuit Defense
Former President Donald Trump’s recent online tirade against E. Jean Carroll might have been a really bad idea. That’s because the move appears to have blown a new hole in Trump’s best defense against the magazine columnist’s lawsuit, in which Carroll accuses Trump of defamation by denying her accusation that he raped her in a New York department store over two decades ago.
White House provides update on status of Brittney Griner coming home
The White House has released an update about Brittney Griner‘s detainment in Russia. On Oct. 25, Jake Sullivan, the National Security Advisor, provided a statement that said the United States is still making efforts to bring home the basketball legend. The statement comes after Griner’s appeal was denied by...
Putin's 'Luck Is Over' in Ukraine War: Former Russian Diplomat
Boris Bondarev, a former Russian diplomat, said in an interview published on Sunday that Russian President Vladimir Putin's "luck is over" amid Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine. Bondarev quit his role in Russia's mission to the United Nations (U.N.) in May over Russia's invasion of the Eastern European country, stating...
Rotax Engine Found In Iranian Mohajer-6 Drone Downed Over Ukraine
via TwitterReports of Austrian Rotax engines being used in Iranian drones aren't new, but hard proof they are being used in those acquired by Russia is.
Roll Call Online
Administration eyes national hepatitis C treatment plan
The Biden administration is preparing a comprehensive initiative to fight hepatitis C that would streamline testing and treatment and secure an agreement with drugmakers to bring down the cost of treatment of the disease, which has spiked during the pandemic. Francis Collins, special project adviser to President Joe Biden and...
Roll Call Online
Climate pins join a long line of Capitol Hill lapel adornments
In optics-obsessed Washington, where a necktie color hints at partisan loyalty and flag pins are de rigueur, the climate-themed lapel pin has arrived. A spectrum that displays through darkening colors how humans have perilously warmed Earth since the 1800s, the warming stripes are found on soccer jerseys, city buses, clothing, shoes, water bottles, face masks, outdoor gear and even a German train station.
Russia-Ukraine war live: ‘Heaviest of battles’ ahead in Kherson, says Kyiv
Russians are ‘replenishing, strengthening’ in Kherson says adviser to Zelenskiy; Biden and Sunak reaffirm commitment to Ukraine
Ukraine news – live: Putin ‘increasingly fears attacks by anti-war Russian saboteurs’
Russia’s leadership is increasingly concerned by acts of sabotage carried out against key infrastructure by its own citizens opposing the war in Ukraine, Britain’s Ministry of Defence (MoD) said.The Kremlin will be alarmed that domestic opposition has built to a point where anti-war groups are commiting acts of physical damage, the MoD said, citing the blowing up of a train line in Russia’s Belgorod region on Monday.It comes as Ukraine said Vladimir Putin’s forces are now digging in for the “heaviest of battles” in the strategic southern city of Kherson, which was illegally claimed by Russia in a sham...
