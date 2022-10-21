UNDATED (AP) - Adidas is prepared to lose up to $246 million rather than keep collaborating with Ye, as Kanye West goes by now -- and the company is already losing ground. Shares of Adidas stock lost 3% yesterday. Adidas has stopped production of Yeezy products and stopped payments to Ye and his companies over his anti-Semitic remarks. Forbes reports without the Adidas deal, Ye is no longer a billionaire. Forbes says Adidas accounted for $1.5 billion of Ye’s net worth, and he will now be worth $400 million. Meanwhile, Gap says it is removing Yeezy Gap products from its clothing stores and shutting down www.yeezygap.com because of Ye’s comments. According to the entertainment data company Luminate, Ye’s radio airplay audience has dropped in the past month from 8 million to 5.4 million, and his streaming in the same period has dropped about 9%. Ye told podcaster Lex Fridman on Monday his initial tweet was a mistake and he apologized to “the Jewish community.” Ye was diagnosed with bipolar disorder several years ago.

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO