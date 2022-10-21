ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylor Swift goes political with ‘Midnights’

By Judy Kurtz
Taylor Swift describes lawmakers as narcissists who hide their true intentions behind good deeds, in the first single from her new album, “Midnights.”

The 32-year-old singing star released her highly-anticipated new music on Friday.

In “Anti-Hero,” the first single off the album, Swift included a political dig in a pair of lines.

“Did you hear my covert narcissism I disguised as altruism,” Swift sings in the tune. “Like some kind of congressman,” Swift says in the next line of the song.

In a music video for “Anti-Hero” released Friday, written and directed by Swift, the Grammy Award winner is seen solemnly sticking a political pin on her chest with a message reading, “Vote for me for everything” on it.

After mostly remaining mum on politics, Swift broke her silence in 2018 to endorse former Tennessee Gov. Phil Bredesen (D) over Rep. Marsha Blackburn (R) in the state’s Senate race. She’s since been outspoken in her criticism of former President Trump and has advocated for LGBTQ+ rights.

Earlier this week, Swift urged her fans to vote early in the 2022 midterm elections.

