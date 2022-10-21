Winter Wear and Coat Drive for Families in Need - Angels’ Care Closet and Seekonk Schools Collecting Winter Wear for Families in Need

Read full article on original website
Missing In MassachusettsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBoston, MA
Serious Accident Closes Portion of I-395 for HoursQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
You're Invited to the "Zoo Boo Spectacular!"Camilo DíazAttleboro, MA
This Rhode Island Hotel is One of the Most Haunted Places in the CountryTravel MavenProvidence, RI
Local Zoo Invites You to Spooky Festive Halloween Fun!Camilo DíazProvidence, RI
GREAT SEATS STILL AVAILABLE
Tickets for this year’s Blackstone Valley Polar Express. Fridays and Sunday nights in November. The magic is back this holiday season for a three-hour experience at the Blackstone Valley Polar Express!!!. Join us for a 90-minute train ride to view the North Pole that’s filled with singing, games, a...
ABC6.com
‘Finally, we’re here’: Providence family given keys to home through Habitat for Humanity
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) –A Providence family received the keys to a new home in South Providence on Saturday, after 500 volunteers and sponsors worked to build them a home through Habitat for Humanity of Greater Providence. Selmanesh Area and her sons Yosef and Yonai became official homeowners after being...
‘Celebrate the Movement’ 5K held in Cranston
CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — The Special Olympics R.I. “Celebrate the Movement” 5K run and walkathon was held Sunday morning in Cranston. Participants could either do a 5K timed run through the neighborhoods of Garden City, a 5K untimed walk on the same route, or a half-mile stroll through Garden City. 12 News anchor Mike Montecalvo […]
reportertoday.com
Seekonk Animal Shelter News
Meet Owl… she is a short haired, gray and white tabby who is around 2 years old. She was a former feral cat but now enjoys living the good life with a warm bed, daily meals served to her and lots of new friends! Owl is friendly but if you stop petting her she may swat…therefore, we would prefer she be adopted by someone who has previously owned cats and a home with no small children. She gets along with the other cats and she is up to date on vaccines, microchipped and spayed.
independentri.com
In surprise move, Jonnycake Center for Hope announces plans to close thrift store
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The Jonnycake Center Thrift Store, which has provided clothing to thousands of local residents for nearly 50 years, is closing its doors Friday. In its place, Jonnycake plans to open a youth center for the community’s children who “need a safe place to be,” according to Jane Hayward, who is president of the Jonnycake Center for Hope’s Board of Directors.
fallriverreporter.com
Family concerned, police searching, for local man that has gone missing
Family members are concerned, and police have begun searching, after a local man has gone missing. A “be on the lockout” was issued across the Fall River area for an Al Costa who hasn’t been seen since Friday morning. Family says that it is very unlike him.
Valley Breeze
Cumberland man going big with walk-thru Halloween display
CUMBERLAND – Eric Loffredo has always loved Halloween, carrying his joy for it into adulthood, but this year he’ll take that dedication to the fall holiday to another level. Loffredo is inviting area families to walk through the yard of his family’s home at 25 East Barrows St....
theweektoday.com
Wareham High students arrive in style to homecoming dance
Wareham High School students arrived in style to the school Homecoming Dance on Saturday, Oct. 22. The night was an opportunity for students to show off their finest fashions, from trendy prom dresses to glamorous floor-length gowns to goth and alternative looks. Some students took advantage of the Halloween season...
Turnto10.com
Community throws baby shower for Exeter couple who lost home in fire
EXETER, R.I. — A couple in Exeter lost everything in a house fire earlier this year, but they're gaining a true sense of community. In July, Dianna Clapp-Behm and Scott Behm’s home caught on fire on Ted Rod Road in Exeter. "I was in complete shock. I was...
Fall River grove renamed to honor neglected teen who died
A grove at a Fall River park was renamed to honor the life of David Almond.
whatsupnewp.com
Letter: Fall is coyote “dispersal season” and sightings are on the rise￼￼
By now, the behavior patterns of our local coyotes during courting and pup-rearing seasons have become recognizable to many residents. Mating occurs in the early winter and pup-rearing from spring through the summer months. But fall brings another life-cycle event that should be on everyone’s radar—“dispersal season,” when young coyotes leave their packs to strike out on their own.
rinewstoday.com
A Taste Of Rhode Island: A 5-Star Event – Brendan Higgins
The Ocean State has always been known for night life, culture and especially for great restaurants – from Pawtucket to Westerly, and all points in between. Thursday night at the Crowne Plaza in Warwick, that reputation was on full display at the annual Taste of Rhode Island. Tasting vendors representing a variety of restaurants and bakeries set up shop and allowed a sold-out crowd of around a thousand people to taste the best of the best in menu items and desserts. There were also plenty of specialty drinks to enjoy. In addition, music was provided courtesy of Dr. Slick. This band was hot. They created a fun atmosphere while also featuring outstanding vocalists and musicians.
rinewstoday.com
GriefSPEAK: Losing your human – Mari Nardolillo Dias
Tilly – I know you know that I’m a grief therapy dog. You might remember me running the fence with you at the dog park. We never spent a lot of time hanging out one-on-one because you mostly sat at your human’s feet or under the bench where he always sat. He always made sure we had lots of water and he agreed with my human that walking down the stairs to the park was like walking into another world. A simpler world. A dog’s world.
wglc.net
Pack of coyotes surrounds dog walker in Massachusetts
SWAMPSCOTT, Mass. (AP) — Police north of Boston came to the rescue of a person who was out walking their dog over their weekend when they were surrounded by a pack of coyotes. Police in Swampscott say they received a call around 9:30 p.m. Saturday from the dog walker who said that they were surrounded and that the coyotes were “not backing down.” Responding officers counted at least nine coyotes. They were apparently scared off by the arrival of cruisers and flashing lights. Police escorted the dog walker and their pet to their home with no additional danger.
Multi-alarm fire rips through $2.5 million Andover home
ANDOVER, Mass. — An Andover home was destroyed after a 3-alarm fire ripped through the house on Sunday afternoon. Around 12:13 p.m., fire crews responded to 15 Somerset Drive where a $2.5 million house was shown spewing flames from the second-story windows. When Boston 25 crews arrived on the...
newbedfordguide.com
Look WHOOOs back! Owl makes third visit to New England Wildlife Center after reinjuring himself
“This great horned owl was first admitted to the Cape Branch of the New England Wildlife Centers back in 2021 for a traumatic eye injury that required our veterinary team to have to remove the damaged eye. Fortunately, adult owls can still be released with only one eye if they...
The Giant Bison Head From New Bedford’s Libads Bar Has a New Home in Fall River
If you've ever been to Libads Bar & Grill back in the early 2000s, then get ready for a nostalgic trip down memory lane. On Friday, October 21st, The Michael and Maddie Show finished up restaruant week with our final destination- Dunny's BBQ, Burgers, and More. The Fall River staple had just completed their restoraiton project, turning their popular bar into more of a family dining experience.
newbedfordguide.com
“New Bedford dogs owners: Don’t get mad when I pepper spray your dog! Put them on a leash!!!”
“Just a quick PSA for the people of the south end. These 2 dogs right here are my everything! Whenever I leave the house they are always on a leash! I have never “lost” them or had them run off. In the past 6 months they have gone...
The Best Ghostly Legend near Providence is the ‘House Next to White’s’
If you ask anyone of a certain age what the most haunted house is on the Massachusetts SouthCoast near Providence, they’re not going to mention Fall River’s Lizzie Borden House, Middleboro’s Oliver Estate or even Wareham’s Fearing Tavern. Instead, they’ll bring up a place that is...
eastgreenwichnews.com
Police Log: Valet & Boat Problems
3:32 a.m. – A Pardon’s Wood Lane resident told police someone had just egged their front door. 5:04 p.m. – An EG man told police a resident of Frenchtown Road had yelled at him to slow down, slapping his car as he passed. The Frenchtown Road man told the other man his dog had just been struck by a vehicle. Police went to the Frenchtown Road address and found family members distraught and the dog dead. A witness had told the family a dark pickup truck had hit the dog but the witness left without leaving his contact information. Police obtained surveillance video from a neighbor and could see a dark truck hit the dog but no other identifying details were available.
