Portland Public Schools will now allow high school students to attend all games
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Portland Public Schools is adjusting its policy on who can attend athletic events at its high schools. This comes after school leaders banned high school students from Portland and Deering from attending sporting events at the other school because of fights. That decision has now been reversed.
River View Board of Education notes
WARSAW − The River View Local Schools Board of Education recently met in regular session to conduct routine business of the district. The district received $20,716 in donations for September, including $5,000 from the River View Schools Foundation for the Steinway Project, $4,200 from the Conesville PTO for 42 students to attend sixth grade camp and $2,500 from the Coshocton Foundation for the Steinway Project.
This week’s 850Strong Student of the Week is...
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Jayshawn Conerly is a senior at Bay High School in Panama City. For Jayshawn, Bay High was always in his blood. “I just love it. my mom went here so I’m really familiar with the place. the coaches, all the new staff,” Conerly said. “It’s a really good school.”
PHOTOS: BHS Homecoming Assembly with Bonus Cheer Video
The BHS Homecoming Assembly brought introduction of the 2022 Homecoming Court, student performances, fun and games, and enthusiasm. See photos in the gallery below, as well as a video of the Indian Cheerleaders in action.
Pittsfield Public Schools Implores Good Behavior, Responsibility At Tonight’s High School Football Game
Listeners of "Slater and Marjo In The Morning" may have caught us talking about the lengthy robocall that Superintendent Joe Curtis sent to all families within the Pittsfield Public Schools on Thursday night. The message: abide by the rules!. This year's PHS vs. Taconic football game is tonight at 5...
Elkhart swim school holds fundraiser to help kids learn to swim
Elkhart's Shepard Swim School held a fundraiser Saturday for swimmers to pick their own floating pumpkin. The more than 90 swimmers could also decorate their pumpkin after picking it out. There was also a hay ride, face painting and a silent auction. All proceeds go towards the Shepard Swim School...
