The EPVMER2021 committee, again this year, encourages sending a greeting card and/or letter to a veteran or an active service member you know. Or address it "to any veteran" and mail it to your church, or to the Volunteer Office, VA Medical Center, 830 Chalkstone Ave., Providence, RI. 02908. The VA Medical Center welcomes cards (birthday, get well, thinking of you) all year round. Or mail to the RI Veterans Community, 480 Metacom Ave., Bristol, RI 02809. Let them know their military efforts are not forgotten and they are appreciated.

PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 2 DAYS AGO