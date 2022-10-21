Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fairy Stone Park in Basset: You can find the cross shaped stones outside of the park areaCheryl E PrestonBassett, VA
This Abandoned San Francisco Pool Was the World's Largest Saltwater Swimming Pool in 1896Diana
The Abandoned Town near San Francisco that is Forbidden to VisitDianaSan Francisco, CA
Oakland's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldOakland, CA
Mystery Mercedes-Benz Found Buried at Former Home of Convicted Murderer in AthertonAnthony J LynchAtherton, CA
Related
funcheap.com
2022 Map of San Francisco’s “Store Cats”
Big thanks to Designer Extraordinaire Chris Arvin for sharing their puufect map of San Francisco store cats. The map includes adorable portraits of all the kitties plus denotes which cats are particularly friendly. Be sure to give some extra pets to Toasty at Seven, Dogg at George’s Market, and Kit Kat at Randa’s Market.
funcheap.com
Fists of Improv: LGBTQ+ Leather Bar’s Free Improv Workshop (SF)
Fists of Improv: LGBTQ+ Leather Bar’s Free Improv Workshop (SF) Part of SF Eagle Players initiative to bring independent and experimental theatre to the SoMa. This is an improv workshop in a LGBTQ+ leather bar, expect the topics we explore to be R-Rated. What if Improv is about creating...
funcheap.com
Welcome Hour at the Iyengar Yoga Institute of San Francisco
Join Nicole Leong for this FREE introduction to Iyengar Yoga. Come to have fun, make new friends, and jumpstart your yoga practice. Disclaimer: Please double check event information with the event organizer as events can be canceled, details can change after they are added to our calendar, and errors do occur.
funcheap.com
Royal Oakie 10th Anniversary Music Festival
Royal Oakie Records is hosting a one-day music festival to celebrate our 10th Anniversary on October 23rd at the Balboa Theatre in San Francisco, CA. Featuring a lineup of local and touring acts:. Whiskerman. Sandy’s. Tan Cologne. Michael James Tapscott. Natural Bridges. Go By Ocean. Jeff Moller. Lauren Helene...
funcheap.com
$6 Drive-In Movie Night in Concord & San Jose
One of the most socially-distant ways to have fun, The West Wind Drive-In theaters in both San Jose and Concord are open for good old-fashioned drive-in movie fun. – $9 adults, $2 kids 5-11 (kids 4 and under free) – Tuesday night “Family Fun Night” is $6 per adult (price...
funcheap.com
“Illuminate SF” Light Art Festival: All 62 of SF’s Holiday Light Installations Coming This Winter
Illuminate SF: Festival of Light is making The City a little brighter, November 9 – January 31, 2023 and shines a light on San Francisco’s ever-expanding light art scene. San Francisco’s neighborhoods will transform into a luminous gallery of art at night during the holiday season for the 10th annual Illuminate SF™ Festival of Light. The self-guided tour begins and ends at 5M, a new mixed-use district in SOMA that has transformed four acres of parking lots and underutilized buildings into a vibrant community. 62 temporary and permanent light art installations, many within walking distance of one another, have been designed by acclaimed creators from all over the world.
funcheap.com
Free Comedy Night w/ Danny Dechi & Friends | Outer Richmond
Comedian and the world’s only pencil musician Danny Dechi hosts a night of free laughs at Bazaar Cafe Stand-up Comedy Showcase. Come by every second Friday of the month for a lineup of local comedians. Please note that tjis event will now occur every 2nd Friday of the month...
funcheap.com
Win Tix: Adam Sandler Live at Chase Center (SF)
Adam Sandler Live at Chase Center (SF) > Enter your details below including first/last name for the guestlist. Good Luck!. Contest ends at 5:00 pm on Wednesday, November 30 and winners will be contacted via email. Can't See the Contest Entry Form?. Some evil web browsers and adblocker plug-ins disable...
funcheap.com
25% Off: SF’s Epic Halloween Pub Crawl “Crawloween 2022” (Oct. 28-31)
25% Off: SF’s Epic Halloween Pub Crawl “Crawloween 2022” (Oct. 28-31) 50+ Bars – Over 10,000 Attendees – Cheap Beer, Cocktails and Shots – Free Party Shuttle. If you are looking for the top things to do for Halloween in San Francisco, it doesn’t get much better than Crawloween, also known as The San Francisco Halloween Pub Crawl.
funcheap.com
Vallejo Art Walk | Second Fridays
The monthly Vallejo Art Walk showcases a variety of nationally accomplished and upcoming local creatives in the historic downtown Vallejo arts district from 5-10 pm on the second Friday of every month, on Georgia, Marin, and Virginia streets. Explore over 25 participating galleries and shops, and view the Art Window...
funcheap.com
20th Anniversary “Murder Ballads Bash” (Berkeley)
20th Anniversary of the MURDER Ballads Bash at the Starry Plough Pub. “Suspects will sing!” Sez D.A., Loretta Lynch, The Under Trio, Laura Benitez & Bryan Kilgore, Joe Rut, The Happy Clams, Three Drink Circus, Bunny Pumpkins and the Kill Blow-Up Reaction, Mike Dingle, Out of Town Couple, with M.C Crissy King.
funcheap.com
OMCA’s 28th Annual Día de los Muertos Community Celebration (Oakland)
Join us as OMCA comes alive for the 28th annual community celebration honoring Day of the Dead traditions. Craft activities, tasty food, dance and music groups, colorful ofrendas, and ceremonia bring the community together for this healing tradition. Browse Day of the Dead merchandise by local artisans for your home altar at our mercado. Enjoy performances ranging from contemporary popular music to folkloric dance to mariachi. Join in a procession to open the celebration led by Days of the Dead committee members.
funcheap.com
Black Oakland Tour: Oakanda Forever (2022)
As the home of the original Black Panther Party, we welcome you to join our special rendition of the Black Oakland Tour. This hybrid mobile-walking tour will include aspects of our traditional tour , which will tour historical and culturally significant locations central to the party’s development before ending at the iconic Grand Lake Theatre. The tour will include:
funcheap.com
“Crafts and Drafts” DIY Halloween Art Event (Oakland)
We are sooooo excited to host Artist Zachary Sweet in a DIY Arts event where participants of any level will be able to create a custom image transfer Halloween Art piece and share some brews at Two Pitchers Brewery. All the supplies will be available to the first 30 participants-ish! Come get spooky with us for holiday. This program benefits Rock Paper Scissors Collective community Arts programming. The art project is free and monetary donations are accepted. One participant will event walk away with a free six pack from the scrumptious Two Pitchers Brewery.
funcheap.com
“Fringe” Indie Music Video Party | Madrone Art Bar
Fringe, the indie music video dance party, happens every third Saturday at Madrone Art Bar. Free before 10 pm with an RSVP; otherwise, it’s $5. DJs Blondie K and subOctave will spin your favorite indie music videos plus the latest remixes to create a buzz on the dance floor. Photo Credit Deb Leal courtesy of Fringe.
funcheap.com
“All Souls Day” 2022 A Filipino Afterlife Celebration (SoMa)
All Souls Day is a holiday honoring the dead widely celebrated in the Philippines. It is a public acknowledgment and an opportunity to celebrate those that came before and those that have transitioned on. The “Ancestor Altars” installation art project at Kapwa Gardens will be a healing space for the...
funcheap.com
“Mission Ukraine” Humanitarian After Action Report (Sausalito)
In the summer of 2022, a Sausalito couple traveled to Poland and volunteered with World Central Kitchen feeding refugees from war torn Ukraine. Join us for a multimedia discussion of their life-changing efforts lead by Emmy Award winner Mike Cerre, former foreign correspondent for ABC News Nightline. Mike will lead...
Comments / 0