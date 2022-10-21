We are sooooo excited to host Artist Zachary Sweet in a DIY Arts event where participants of any level will be able to create a custom image transfer Halloween Art piece and share some brews at Two Pitchers Brewery. All the supplies will be available to the first 30 participants-ish! Come get spooky with us for holiday. This program benefits Rock Paper Scissors Collective community Arts programming. The art project is free and monetary donations are accepted. One participant will event walk away with a free six pack from the scrumptious Two Pitchers Brewery.

OAKLAND, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO