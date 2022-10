Santa doesn’t always come on a sleigh. In Riverside, he comes by boat! Families are invited to see Santa take a boat ride around Riverside and conclude his journey with a trip around Pomham Rocks Lighthouse on Saturday, November 26. Santa will leave the dock at Haines Park on the Lady Pomham II and will motor around the Terrace, arriving at Sabin Point Park at about 10.30 a.m., before continuing to the lighthouse. In the event of inclement boating weather, the rain/wind date will be Sunday, November 27 at 10:30 a.m. To celebrate Santa’s arrival, members of Friends of Pomham Rocks Lighthouse will greet guests at Sabin Point Park with Munchkins and hot chocolate, courtesy of Dunkin’.

EAST PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 2 DAYS AGO