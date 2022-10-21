Read full article on original website
theadvocate.com
Quin Hillyer: The big diversion is too big a risk
There are better ways to rebuild Louisiana’s wetlands. It’s not too late to stop a long-imagined but misguided $2 billion project to divert up to 75,000 cubic feet per second of the Mississippi River into the Barataria Basin to replenish disappearing marsh. The public comment period with the...
theadvocate.com
‘It’s acts of God’: Mississippi River shrivels, leaving many to pray for rain
Old Man River is shriveling. Barges are running aground. The nation’s shipping industry is concerned. But you wouldn’t know it from Tony DeMarco’s deck overlooking the not-so-mighty Mississippi. He lives on the river side of the levee on the parish line between Orleans and Jefferson – only...
theadvocate.com
Louisiana’s hearing on an abortion exception this week: What you need to know
The Louisiana Department of Health will hold a public hearing Tuesday on an additional exception to the state’s near-total ban on abortion. The state first said it would move to add another exception to the list in August after a Baton Rouge woman was denied the abortion of a fetus without a skull. But the process of adding an exception is lengthy, and officials originally said it likely would not be added before December or January.
pelicanpostonline.com
Louisiana Child ID Program launched
Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry, the Louisiana Sheriff’s Association, and LSU football legend Kevin Faulk today announced a partnership with the National Child ID Program to provide child ID kits to Louisiana students in Kindergarten through Fifth Grades. “As a father, I do anything to protect my child; and...
theadvocate.com
Why does Louisiana have so many trash tires when we pay fees to help recycle them?
In New Orleans East, more than 33,000 old tires piled into unsanctioned dumps. In central Louisiana, 100,000 waste tires caught fire, emitting an acrid plume of smoke for 11 days and forcing a prison to be evacuated. In Scott, tens of millions of pounds worth of chopped-up tires were stuffed...
Louisiana Governor Issues Statement on Four Months in a Row of Record Low Unemployment Rate
Louisiana Governor Issues Statement on Four Months in a Row of Record Low Unemployment Rate. Louisiana – On October 21, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards issued a statement on Louisiana’s fourth straight month of record-breaking low unemployment rates. The unemployment rate is now 3.4%, lower than the national unemployment rate of 3.5%.
theadvocate.com
Most Louisiana casinos are technically 'boats.' Here's why some are moving onto land.
On Tuesday, the Treasure Chest floating casino in Kenner broke ground on a $100 million development that will bring 47,000 square feet of gambling onto land. It's a move that would have been illegal until just a few years ago, when Louisiana legislators eased up on the law mandating that all but one casino in the state be on "riverboats," even if in only in the broadest sense of that term.
NOLA.com
Feds to plug dozens of old, leaky oil wells in these havens for Louisiana wildlife
Many of Louisiana’s most prized and protected natural landscapes are dotted with the leaking, rusty remnants of the oil industry's boom years. A federally-funded program is beginning work this week to plug about 150 of these ‘orphan’ oil and gas wells in five national wildlife refuges in Louisiana. The work is funded with $12.7 million from last year’s Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, a massive bipartisan law that’s putting $1.2 trillion into roads, bridges, ports and other infrastructure.
brproud.com
Group collecting deer donations for Louisiana food banks
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A group of Louisiana hunters is hoping to reach a new goal this year in deer donations for food banks. The group, Hunters For The Hungry (H4H), accepts deer donations from processors during the hunting season and then gives them to food banks. Last year, the group collected over 800 deer but hopes to raise the goal to 1,000 this year, according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF).
houmatimes.com
GALLERY: Rougarou Fest 2022: Nutria Pardoning, Parade, Festival Grounds
The Rougarou Fest returned to its glory the weekend of October 21-23, 2022! The new location on and around the grounds of the new South Louisiana Wetlands Discovery Center in Houma. Saturday’s schedule included the Nutria Pardoning and Krewe Ga Rou parade!. NUTRIA PARDONING:. Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser pardoned...
theadvocate.com
Just how low is the Mississippi River in Baton Rouge? These photos put it in perspective.
The Mississippi River is at its lowest level in the past 10 years, revealing long sunken boats and causing problems for shipping companies. As of last week, the river in Baton Rouge was at just 5.5 feet above gauge zero, the river's lowest stage in 10 years. But what does that really look like?
8 Photos of Abandoned Fort Proctor in St. Bernard Parish, Louisiana
Louisiana is full of historical sites, from run-down barns of long-forgotten farms to the beautiful buildings on the National Registry of Historic Places. A pair of filmmakers have taken their kayaks and a drone to the remnants of what was once a military fort, built to protect New Orleans from another military attack.
NOLA.com
Mudlarking 101 on the Mississippi: Low river levels reveal small buried treasures
On Tuesday afternoon, Tara Titone and her daughter Mia Higgins took advantage of the Mississippi River's low waters to go exploring. The pair walked along the shore, paying special attention to the many items that came from mysterious sources — tiny bits of pottery and glass, large cables and rope, bolts, screws, square-headed nails and more.
Louisiana Man Sentenced to 24 Years After Robbing a Business Across the Street from A Police Station
Louisiana Man Sentenced to 24 Years After Robbing a Business Across the Street from A Police Station. Louisiana – On October 21, 2022, United States Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr. announced that U.S. Chief Judge Shelly D. Dick sentenced Forrest Hardy, age 33, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, to 292 months (24 years, 4 months) in federal prison following his convictions for interference with commerce by robbery. The Court further sentenced Hardy to serve five years of supervised release following his term of imprisonment and ordered that the firearm involved be forfeited.
NOLA.com
Eastern St. Tammany School Board races draw mostly new faces
A raft of first-time candidates are seeking election to four eastern St. Tammany Parish School Board seats, campaigning on issues that range from improving school safety to boosting the system's state ranking and attracting highly qualified teachers. In contrast to previous cycles, where many incumbents returned to office without opposition,...
“They will forever be in our hearts,” 46 years since the George Prince Ferry disaster
On October 20, 1976, 77 lives were lost after a crash on the Mississippi River.
WWL-TV
2022 Louisiana Midterm Elections Guide
NEW ORLEANS — Voter ID requirements:. Voters have to bring their I.D.s to the polls. Any single one of these items can be used as a form of I.D.:. Military identification card that includes a name and picture. Early voting:. Louisiana early voting will take place Tues. Oct. 25...
4 Great Burger Places in Louisiana
If you live in Louisiana and you also happen to love burgers, then keep on reading because this article is definitely for you. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Louisiana that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their absolutely delicious burgers and impeccable service, so if you have never visited any of them, make sure you pay them a visit next time you are craving burgers.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Louisiana early voting for Nov. 8 Congress election begins soon: What to know
Louisiana early voting for the Nov. 8 election begins Oct. 25 in a national referendum on whether Democrats remain in control of Congress or Republicans take over. Republican Louisiana U.S. Sen. John Kennedy is defending his seat against top Democratic contenders Gary Chambers Jr. and Luke Mixon, while five of Louisiana's six House seats are in play.
More than 200 jobs coming to Mississippi River community after $220 million awarded to company making electric battery materials
Syrah Technologies has been awarded $220 million to expand its production of Active Anode Material (AAM) at its Vidalia plant. The award is part of $320 million in U.S. Department of Energy funding coming to two Louisiana projects from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) in order to expand the manufacturing of electric vehicle battery components, announced Gov. John Bel Edwards on Thursday.
