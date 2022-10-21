Story Appointed Deputy Chief

Las Cruces Police Department Chief Miguel Dominguez has announced that Lt. Jeremy Story, who has overseen LCPD’s Law Enforcement Training Academy since 2020, has been appointed Deputy Chief of Operations effective Oct. 23.

As Deputy Chief of Operations, Story will oversee the department’s three patrol shifts along with the Traffic Unit, SWAT team and Police Service Aides.

Story has been a lieutenant with LCPD since 2018 and has served as a commissioned officer since graduating from the department’s 38th Academy in 2007. Story was valedictorian of his graduating class.

In 2012, Story earned his bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from New Mexico State University.

In Story’s 15 years with Las Cruces police, he has overseen the department’s Academy, SWAT team, Traffic Unit, Gang Unit and he served as Commander of LCPD’s Honor Guard.

The Las Cruces Police Department has two deputy chiefs. Kiri Daines oversees Investigations and Support Services that includes the Criminal Investigations Section, Intelligence Unit, the Law Enforcement Training Academy, Community Outreach, Administrative Programs and Metro Narcotics. Daines has served as a Deputy Chief since 2020.

Story replaces Deputy Chief Paul Brock who retired from the Las Cruces Police Department in September.