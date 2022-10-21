Read full article on original website
Related
Audio of education specialist allegedly touting critical race theory raises concerns in South Carolina
Tarika Sullivan, a Professional Development Specialist, was allegedly recorded explaining how her company teaches concepts related to equity and racial pedagogy.
Afternoon Briefing: City Colleges of Chicago union plans strike
Good afternoon, Chicago. Faculty and staff of City Colleges of Chicago will walk off the job next week if they don’t secure a new contract, their union said. Leaders of the union representing almost 1,500 instructors and other employees of the community colleges said that they’ve set a Nov. 2 strike date amid ongoing negotiations for a new labor agreement. And federal oversight of the Cook ...
Comments / 0