Rooftop wind energy innovation claims 50% more energy than solar at same cost
A new bladeless wind energy unit, patented by Aeromine Technologies, is tackling the challenge of competing with rooftop solar as a local source of clean energy that can be integrated with the built environment. The scalable, “motionless” wind energy unit can produce 50% more energy than rooftop solar at the same cost, said the company.
Albemarle wins grant to build lithium facility in North Carolina
Albemarle Corporation, a global specialty chemicals company specializing in lithium, bromine and catalysts, has been awarded a nearly $150 million grant from the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) as part of the first set of projects funded by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The grant is intended to help finance construction of a new, commercial-scale U.S.-based lithium concentrator facility at Albemarle’s facility at Kings Mountain, North Carolina.
Piedmont Lithium selected for $141.7M grant by US DOE for Tennessee lithium project
According to a press release, the funding will support the construction of the company's approximately $600 million Tennessee...
Federal money to boost proposed lithium mine
A plan to reopen a lithium mine in Kings Mountain got a big boost from the federal government this week. A nearly $150 million grant from the U.S. Department of Energy will go to the Albemarle Corporation to expand domestic manufacturing of batteries for electric vehicles and the electrical grid and for materials and components currently imported from other countries, according to a statement from the company with operations in Kings Mountain.
Talon says its battery minerals processing facility selected for $114M grant by US DOE
The company said that on a cost-share basis and subject to final negotiations, the US Department of Energy...
Why seek fusion energy when the sun already provides it?
Billions are being invested, attempting to develop a fusion reactor. Unlike today's atomic fission reactors, fusion would produce no deadly radioactive waste requiring long-term storage. Since the 1950s, we have been told that fusion power might be achieved in the next 10 years. If we wait long enough, this prediction...
Engineered Bacteria Might Help The Dream Of Mixed Plastic Recycling
We’ve all been there—standing by the recycling bin, holding some sort of plastic object, and trying to figure out if it can go in the bin. There are many different types of plastic out there, from the film that wraps the meat at the grocery store, to the plastic in your milk jug. But they all differ in their ability to be recycled, and in the specific procedures and recipes that it takes to process them. Writing in the journal Science, a team of researchers describes a demonstration process that can break down a mixed bag of plastics, even dirty ones, and produce a single chemical output that could be used in industry.
Transparent wood could help us end our reliance on petroleum based plastics
It may not be as eco-friendly as glass but is definitely better than polyethylene.
Engineers Succeeded in Producing Potentially Beneficial Solar Cells for the Environment
Using a vacuum deposition apparatus, a technique for creating organic light-emitting display devices, a research team at UNIST led by Professor Hyesung Park has produced perovskite solar cells (PSCs) that have the potential to be highly efficient, stable, and scalable (OLEDs). According to the research team, such a strategy is...
Industry: Advanced recycling is a solution to plastic crisis
The plastics industry says there is way to help solve the crisis of plastic waste plaguing the planet's oceans, beaches and lands— recycle it, chemically.Chemical recycling typically uses heat or chemical solvents to break down plastics into liquid and gas to produce an oil-like mixture or basic chemicals. Industry leaders say that mixture can be made back into plastic pellets to make new products.“What we are trying to do is really create a circular economy for plastics because we think it is the most viable option for keeping plastic out of the environment,” said Joshua Baca, vice president of...
Advances In Imaging Technologies Provide Exciting Possibilities, But Can Computation Keep Up?
One of the most exciting frontiers in technology in recent years has been advanced imaging in diverse fields from medicine to media and automotive to astronomy. This comes from the marriage of new imaging hardware and rapidly advancing computing technologies that allow for the processing of more and more complex and intensive data, which in turn allows for new and exciting applications.
