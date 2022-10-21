ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Elon Musk Sides With Wharton Professor Who Says Fed Being 'Real Tough Guys Until We Crush The Economy'

The U.S. Federal Reserve cast a pall on the financial markets by announcing a third straight 75-basis-point hike in the fed funds rate last week. The U.S. central bank received flak from several quarters, and Wharton Professor of Finance Jeremy Siegel was particularly critical of the Fed in a recent CNBC interview. On Saturday, Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk endorsed the professor’s view.
kitco.com

Gold price in danger as U.S. 10-year Treasury yield breaches 4%

(Kitco News) The gold market is ending the week down nearly $90 from its October highs as investors renew their expectations of a very aggressive Federal Reserve into the year-end. The 10-year U.S. Treasury yields crossed above 4% on Friday, while the U.S. dollar index neared 20-year highs after this...
NASDAQ

ANALYSIS-As U.S. Treasuries tumble, some investors say turning point is near

NEW YORK, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Some investors believe Treasury yields are close to peaking, even as markets continue pricing in more hawkishness from a Federal Reserve bent on taming the worst inflation in decades. It's a refrain that has been heard more than once in 2022, as a steep...
Markets Insider

Elon Musk says Tesla's value could soar to $4.4 trillion, Twitter might be worth $400 billion, and the Fed should cut rates. Here are his 10 best quotes from a Q3 earnings call.

Elon Musk said Tesla's value could exceed $4.4 trillion, and Twitter could be worth $400 billion. The Tesla CEO said he's not an investor like Warren Buffett, and teased a $10 billion stock buyback. Musk warned he's seeing deflation, and said the Fed has hiked interest rates too much. Elon...
Fox Business

Elon Musk accuses Fed of 'looking in the rearview mirror' with rate hikes

Elon Musk issued a stern warning this week to the Federal Reserve as it embarks on one of the most aggressive campaigns in decades to crush out-of-control inflation. The U.S. central bank, he said, is raising interest rates too high, too quickly – even though the Tesla CEO believes the economy has entered a period of deflation.
msn.com

Elon Musk has a new arch-enemy: the Fed

Elon Musk has a new nemesis in the Federal Reserve. The Tesla CEO has slammed the US central bank for soldiering on with interest-rate hikes, despite what he considers growing signs the inflation threat is fading. The comments came after the electric carmaker blamed a historically strong dollar for a quarterly sales miss, and said the currency movements cost it $250 million in operating income.
NASDAQ

FOREX-Dollar sinks vs yen, BOJ intervention suspected ahead of weekend

NEW YORK, Oct 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar tumbled against the yen on Friday, logging its biggest daily drop against the Japanese currency in more than two months as traders and strategists said Japanese authorities may be in the market to stem a slide in their battered currency. The...
NASDAQ

U.S. business activity weakens again in October -S&P Global survey

U.S. business activity contracted for a fourth straight month in October, with manufacturers and services firms in a monthly survey of purchasing managers both reporting weaker client demand, the latest evidence of an economy softening in the face of high inflation and rising interest rates. Oct 24 (Reuters) - U.S....
CNBC

Dollar gains with Treasury yields, sterling tumbles on hot inflation

The dollar bounced from two-week lows on Wednesday as benchmark 10-year Treasury yields rose to 14-year highs, while sterling weakened after hotter-than-expected UK consumer price inflation fueled concerns about a deeper recession. The greenback hit a 32-year peak against the yen, approaching the 150 level at which some traders think...

Comments / 0

Community Policy