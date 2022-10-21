Read full article on original website
Related
CNBC
‘This is serious’: JPMorgan's Jamie Dimon warns U.S. likely to tip into recession in 6 to 9 months
JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon said the U.S. economy was "actually still doing well" at present and consumers were likely to be in better shape compared to the 2008 global financial crisis when the world tips into recession. "But you can't talk about the economy without talking about stuff in...
Larry Summers says the U.S. has to have a recession that takes unemployment to 6% to beat inflation
Summers served as Treasury secretary in the Clinton administration and was director of the National Economic Council under President Barack Obama. A U.S. recession and unemployment hitting 6% are what it will take for surging inflation to be brought under control in America, according to former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers.
A Fed shift from quantitative tightening to 'tinkering' will emerge as a new bull factor for the stock market in 2023, Bank of America says
A Fed shift away from quantitative tightening could be the next bull factor for stocks in 2023, according to Bank of America. The Fed has started to reduce its near $9 trillion balance sheet at a clip of about $95 billion per month. But central banks are "petrified of market...
The 10-year Treasury yield in the United States has risen to its highest level since 2007
(Oct 21): US Treasuries fell Friday, pushing benchmark 10-year yields to their highest since 2007, as policymakers signaled their intention to keep raising rates until inflationis under control.
Former Fed Vice Chairman Roger Ferguson Thinks The Markets Have It Wrong And Rate Hikes Will Continue Into 2023
Roger Ferguson, former vice chairman of the Federal Reserve and former CEO of TIAA, joined CNBC’s ‘Squawk Box’ earlier Monday morning to discuss what he expects to come from the Fed. What Happened: As the markets began to rally last week into Friday, based on the potential...
Elon Musk Sides With Wharton Professor Who Says Fed Being 'Real Tough Guys Until We Crush The Economy'
The U.S. Federal Reserve cast a pall on the financial markets by announcing a third straight 75-basis-point hike in the fed funds rate last week. The U.S. central bank received flak from several quarters, and Wharton Professor of Finance Jeremy Siegel was particularly critical of the Fed in a recent CNBC interview. On Saturday, Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk endorsed the professor’s view.
kitco.com
Gold price in danger as U.S. 10-year Treasury yield breaches 4%
(Kitco News) The gold market is ending the week down nearly $90 from its October highs as investors renew their expectations of a very aggressive Federal Reserve into the year-end. The 10-year U.S. Treasury yields crossed above 4% on Friday, while the U.S. dollar index neared 20-year highs after this...
Nearly 90% of fund managers believe inflation has peaked and will fall from here, BofA’s fund manager survey shows
Traders on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Sept. 13, 2022. Throughout 2022, Wall Street titans and top economists have relentlessly warned Americans that a recession is on the way. They fear that unless inflation goes down, allowing the Federal Reserve to pause its interest rate hikes or...
On The Money — Millions could be eligible for COVID stimulus: report
Millions of Americans may still be entitled to receive a COVID-19 stimulus payment, a new report by the government’s internal watchdog finds. We’ll also look at the risks President Biden faces as the Federal Reserve raises rates and a dour forecast for the global economy. But first, see...
NASDAQ
ANALYSIS-As U.S. Treasuries tumble, some investors say turning point is near
NEW YORK, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Some investors believe Treasury yields are close to peaking, even as markets continue pricing in more hawkishness from a Federal Reserve bent on taming the worst inflation in decades. It's a refrain that has been heard more than once in 2022, as a steep...
Elon Musk says Tesla's value could soar to $4.4 trillion, Twitter might be worth $400 billion, and the Fed should cut rates. Here are his 10 best quotes from a Q3 earnings call.
Elon Musk said Tesla's value could exceed $4.4 trillion, and Twitter could be worth $400 billion. The Tesla CEO said he's not an investor like Warren Buffett, and teased a $10 billion stock buyback. Musk warned he's seeing deflation, and said the Fed has hiked interest rates too much. Elon...
Ex-Treasury chief Larry Summers sees interest rates peaking above 5% - and says markets have priced in most of this hiking cycle
Larry Summers expects the Federal Reserve to keep raising interest rates to north of 5%. A surge in inflation expectations means markets are largely pricing in further rate hikes, he said. The ex-Treasury chief has warned inflation poses a graver threat to the US economy than painful rate hikes. Larry...
NASDAQ
TREASURIES-U.S. 10-year yield climbs to new 14-year peak as Fed to keep hiking rates for some time
NEW YORK, Oct 20 (Reuters) - U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury yields continued surging on Thursday, hitting fresh 14-year peaks as U.S. economic data showing persistent labor tightness reinforced investor bets that the Federal Reserve would keep raising interest rates aggressively. The 10-year Treasury yield US10YT=RR rose to as much as...
Elon Musk accuses Fed of 'looking in the rearview mirror' with rate hikes
Elon Musk issued a stern warning this week to the Federal Reserve as it embarks on one of the most aggressive campaigns in decades to crush out-of-control inflation. The U.S. central bank, he said, is raising interest rates too high, too quickly – even though the Tesla CEO believes the economy has entered a period of deflation.
msn.com
Elon Musk has a new arch-enemy: the Fed
Elon Musk has a new nemesis in the Federal Reserve. The Tesla CEO has slammed the US central bank for soldiering on with interest-rate hikes, despite what he considers growing signs the inflation threat is fading. The comments came after the electric carmaker blamed a historically strong dollar for a quarterly sales miss, and said the currency movements cost it $250 million in operating income.
A midterm election rally in the stock market is unlikely this year as the Fed's rate hikes and recession risk weigh on investors, BlackRock says
Stocks usually rally after midterm elections as political gridlock is often the result, preventing big policy swings that scare investors. But a rally after this midterm cycle is unlikely as the Fed's aggressive rate hikes have raised the odds of a recession, BlackRock said. "We see a bigger problem for...
NASDAQ
FOREX-Dollar sinks vs yen, BOJ intervention suspected ahead of weekend
NEW YORK, Oct 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar tumbled against the yen on Friday, logging its biggest daily drop against the Japanese currency in more than two months as traders and strategists said Japanese authorities may be in the market to stem a slide in their battered currency. The...
US stocks finish lower as Fed official's dour inflation outlook pushes key bond yields to fresh 14-year highs
US stocks fell Thursday, stretching their losses into a second consecutive session. A "disappointing lack of progress on curtailing inflation" will keep the Fed raising interest rates, said Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker. IBM and AT&T rose after their earnings reports while Tesla shares dropped. US stocks fell Thursday, stung...
NASDAQ
U.S. business activity weakens again in October -S&P Global survey
U.S. business activity contracted for a fourth straight month in October, with manufacturers and services firms in a monthly survey of purchasing managers both reporting weaker client demand, the latest evidence of an economy softening in the face of high inflation and rising interest rates. Oct 24 (Reuters) - U.S....
CNBC
Dollar gains with Treasury yields, sterling tumbles on hot inflation
The dollar bounced from two-week lows on Wednesday as benchmark 10-year Treasury yields rose to 14-year highs, while sterling weakened after hotter-than-expected UK consumer price inflation fueled concerns about a deeper recession. The greenback hit a 32-year peak against the yen, approaching the 150 level at which some traders think...
