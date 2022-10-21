Biden rallies on student debt cancellation with eye on younger voters

Read full article on original website
Biden will ‘veto everything Republicans do’ if they win Congress majority and try to ban abortion nationwide
President Joe Biden has vowed to protect women’s right to choose if the Republican Party takes control of Congress and says they have no platform other than to tear down what he has been able to accomplish.Speaking to MSNBC’s Jonathan Capehart in an interview to air on Sunday, Mr Biden was asked how he would protect women if the GOP sees electoral success in next month’s midterms.“Veto anything they do,” the president said.“For them to outlaw Roe, outlaw the right of a woman to make a choice with their doctor, to not make exceptions for rape… the president has...
Conor Kennedy, the grandson of Robert F. Kennedy, says he secretly enlisted to fight in Ukraine
Conor Kennedy, the grandson of former U.S. Senator and Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy, revealed on Instagram that he secretly enlisted to fight in Ukraine. According to Kennedy's post, he is now home after fighting with Ukraine's International Legion. The 28-year-old posted an image on Instagram, apparently showing himself in...
Trump joked that the 'only way' to find the SCOTUS leaker from Roe decision is threaten they will be the 'bride of a prisoner'
Donald Trump said threats of being a "bride of another prisoner" should be used to find the source of the Dobbs leak. The court investigation into the Dobbs leak has not yet produced any publically-shared findings. The leak was reported by Politico's Josh Gerstein and Alexander Ward in May ahead...
New York Times report says Republicans 'seize on crime' to 'appeal to White fears and resentments'
A New York Times article featured in the paper's midterm coverage claimed Republicans had "seized" on crime to appeal to racist fears by White voters.
Michael Moore predicting blue ‘tsunami’ in response to Roe ruling
Filmmaker and activist Michael Moore is forecasting Democrats to keep control of Congress with a blue “tsunami” in this year’s midterms. With Election Day just two weeks away, Moore — who accurately predicted former President Trump’s 2016 win in the face of many pollsters who said otherwise — is anticipating a Democratic wave following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the right to abortion established in Roe v. Wade.
Trump drops attorney-client claims over Mar-a-Lago documents
A special master is reviewing 11,000 documents seized at Mar-a-Lago to determine whether to block Justice Department access. Trump's lawyers claim executive privilege for 3 documents totaling 19 pages. Trump dropped claims of attorney-client privilege for 9 documents totaling 95 pages. U.S. District Judge Raymond Dearie is reviewing 21,792 pages...
CAL THOMAS: Trump: You're not a dictator
Former President Donald Trump says any member of his administration who runs for president against him — should he decide to run again in 2024 — would be engaging in an act of disloyalty. Appearing on Fox Radio’s “Brian Kilmeade Show,” Trump was asked about possible other GOP...
Audio of education specialist allegedly touting critical race theory raises concerns in South Carolina
Tarika Sullivan, a Professional Development Specialist, was allegedly recorded explaining how her company teaches concepts related to equity and racial pedagogy.
Meadows urging judge to block subpoena in Georgia election probe
Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows urged a South Carolina judge on Monday to block a subpoena from a Georgia probe investigating interference in the 2020 election. Meadows claimed in Monday’s filing that the Georgia probe cannot require him, as a South Carolina resident, to testify, since it is not a criminal investigation.
First on CNN: Administration's new Covid-19 vaccine ads target 'high-risk' communities
New ads promoting the Covid-19 vaccines are making their debut this week, targeting specific communities that have had a slow uptake of the updated shots. Black audiences are encouraged to get vaccinated in the "On Point" video, released by the US Department of Health and Human Services on Monday. A...
A New Jersey teacher accused of removing a student's hijab sues Olympic fencer and others
A New Jersey elementary school teacher is suing Olympic medalist Ibtihaj Muhammad for viral social media posts made last year accusing her of forcibly removing a student's hijab, a headscarf worn by some Muslim women and girls. The defamation lawsuit filed on Oct. 5 accuses the American fencer and other...
Early in-person voting starts in Wisconsin amid lawsuits
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — In-person early voting began Tuesday in battleground Wisconsin amid ongoing lawsuits affecting which ballots can be counted or tossed, recently ordered bans on drop boxes, and restrictions on who can return ballots. The opening of the in-person voting period marks the beginning of the final two-week push to Election Day in the swing state where both Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson and Democratic Gov. Tony Evers are on the ballot. Polls have shown the governor’s race between Evers and Republican Tim Michels to be about even, while Johnson has an apparent lead over Democratic Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes in the Senate race. Billy Feitlinger was first in line, 45 minutes before the doors opened Tuesday, at the Madison city office building, a block from the Capitol, to cast his ballot. By the time doors opened, about 12 people were in line.
