Read full article on original website
Related
Nurses discover unique similarity with twins they delivered
Nurses Emma Anderson and Julia Van Marter helped deliver and care for twin girls who are also named Emma and Julia.
Photos: Parade of Trucks for Girl With Leukemia
Just before her fourth birthday, Opal Paad got a surprise gift. Amanda Paad, Opal's mom, had brought her to see a parade of trucks that came to Mills just for her. The big rigs are something Opal likes a lot, which made it all the better that she was able to hop inside and honk the horn and see the flashing lights.
thebossmagazine.com
4 Ways To Support Your Local Cancer Organization
Supporting a cause that’s close to your heart can be a great deal of work – in addition to giving you the opportunity to pay it forward and contribute to something that has tremendous impact on the world, you’re also committing to the time, effort and money it takes to be all-in.
Comments / 0