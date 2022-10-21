You may be thinking about Halloween, but now's the time to think about Christmas — and the Bakersfield Christmas Parade, set for 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 1 in downtown Bakersfield. "We've got space for more entries in all the parade categories," parade coordinator Sylvia Cariker said in a news release. "We're accepting marching or walking groups, dance groups, bands, equestrian groups and of course floats. And those floats can be of any design, but we're hoping most will embrace our parade theme this year of A Hometown Christmas for Over 40 years."

BAKERSFIELD, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO