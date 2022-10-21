Read full article on original website
Related
theshafterpress.com
Mystery History - Oct. 20, 2022
Here's this week's challenge, courtesy of the Shafter Historical Society. If you know the location, circumstances, exact or rough date and/or people. in the photo, send your educated (or semieducated) guess to The Press, 455 Kern St., Suite E, Shafter, CA 93263, or e-mail it to [email protected]. The ShafterPress.com....
24th annual Via Arte festival brings artists to Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Italian street painting festival Via Arte is back. The festival kicked off Saturday morning with artists setting up shop at the Marketplace in southwest Bakersfield. Dozens of artists worked for hours to get their pieces completed by the deadline on Saturday. “We have everything from high school pieces where we […]
wascotrib.com
Red Wagon still rolling under new ownership
If you have lived in Shafter any length of time, you probably have a memory or two of chowing down at the Red Wagon. The restaurant, located on Beech Avenue, has been serving the residents of Shafter and Kern County for decades. Starting Tuesday, the restaurant is under new ownership, but holding on to some old traditions.
Bakersfield Californian
Weigh in on Sports Village, MLK Park
The city of Bakersfield's Recreation & Parks Department is holding two events for the community to weigh in on parks, according to a city memo. A community workshop for Kaiser Permanente Sports Village will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Old Wible Fire Hall, 7320 Wible Road. It's an opportunity to give feedback and shape the village's future.
Bakersfield Californian
Bakersfield Christmas Parade entry deadline coming up
You may be thinking about Halloween, but now's the time to think about Christmas — and the Bakersfield Christmas Parade, set for 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 1 in downtown Bakersfield. "We've got space for more entries in all the parade categories," parade coordinator Sylvia Cariker said in a news release. "We're accepting marching or walking groups, dance groups, bands, equestrian groups and of course floats. And those floats can be of any design, but we're hoping most will embrace our parade theme this year of A Hometown Christmas for Over 40 years."
Bakersfield Californian
Feds step in to plug deep, dry oil well in Midway-Sunset
A deep, disappointment of an oil well that has sat idle for eight years near the Kern County border is finally getting some attention following its owner's bankruptcy in 2017. The federal government is preparing to monitor and then plug the 12,000-foot Sevier Well, located a half-mile from the Carrizo Plain National Monument in the prolific Midway-Sunset Oil Field.
wascotrib.com
The Charles Craig Classic returns
The Wasco FFA chapter and Wasco AG Boosters hosted their 3rd annual Charles Craig Classic for Wasco, Shafter, Delano, Taft and McFarland students. The competition was held at the WHS farm laboratory. The event was in honor of the late Dr. Charles Craig, who served as an agriculature instructor for...
Bakersfield Californian
FRIDAY NIGHT REWIND: League titles secured for four schools on big Week 10
With one week left in the regular season, most of Kern County’s high school football league titles have been decided. Liberty, Tehachapi and Golden Valley have each clinched them outright, with Bakersfield Christian assured of at least a share of a title.
Bakersfield Brunch Fest returns Saturday
Bakersfield Brunch Fest is back this weekend and 23ABC's Kallyn Hobmann sat down with one of the many vendors to get a sneak peek.
theshafterpress.com
Church helps feed those in need
Westside Family Fellowship will host its monthly farmer's market on Thursday, Oct. 27, from 8 to 10 a.m. It is free and open to anyone that needs it. The church will distribute fresh vegetables, fruit and other food like canned and dry goods, including rice, bread, oatmeal and other staples.
Nine exotic birds stolen from pet shop in Oildale
The owner of "For the Birds and More" in Oildale says she has surveillance video of the thieves shoving the birds, some of them still needing to be hand-fed, into backpacks and pillowcases.
Bakersfield Californian
Christmas for Seniors is over — or is it?
The question for Ricardo Valderrama isn't whether there will be Christmas for Seniors in Kern County this year, but whether there should be. It seems no one in town is ready to lead the charitable event this year except its founder, Sandy Morris, who stepped down last season shortly before the death of her husband. Now recovering from long COVID and a second knee replacement, she's going in for surgery again Nov. 3.
Antelope Valley Press
Celebrate Sprouts’ grand opening, Friday
PALMDALE — The long-awaited Sprouts Farmers Market will open its doors, Friday, with a celebration that will last throughout the weekend. The new 24,000-square-foot grocery store featuring natural and organic foods is in the former Staples store at 39258 10th St. West, in the Palmdale Marketplace shopping center. The...
birchrestaurant.com
13 Best Restaurants in Palmdale, CA
Located in the scenic Antelope Valley just outside of the Mojave Desert in Southern California, Palmdale is a desert city unlike any other. Heavily freckled with Joshua trees and framed by the beautiful Tehachapi, San Gabriel, and Sierra Peona mountain ranges, the city is small, quaint, and very charming. So it makes sense that the best restaurants in Palmdale match the description of Palmdale itself!
Organization looks to help stray dogs around Bakersfield
If you’re out in the almond orchards you may find a feeding station for abandoned dogs, put there by one of the volunteers who spend four to six hours a day filling them up across Bakersfield.
Man steals French bulldog as its owner walked in SW Bakersfield neighborhood: BPD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are asking for help to identify a person who stole a French bulldog from its owner while they were walking in a southwest Bakersfield neighborhood. The Bakersfield Police Department said officers were called to the 1200 block of Riverfront Park Drive for a theft at around 10:30 a.m. on Oct. […]
sjvsun.com
Breaking down Kern Co.’s school board races
Three seats are up for election on the Kern High School Board in November, some of the most powerful elected positions in Kern County as the district serves over 42,000 students – the largest high school district in the state. The November election comes at a pivotal time for...
Santa Barbara County Fire Department extracts driver from car rollover off highway 101 south of Dos Pueblos Canyon Saturday
The male driver of a pick-up truck had to be extracted by Santa Barbara County Fire officials Saturday morning after their car rolled 20 feet off highway 101 south of Dos Pueblos Canyon. The post Santa Barbara County Fire Department extracts driver from car rollover off highway 101 south of Dos Pueblos Canyon Saturday appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Death notices for Oct. 6-16
– North County death notices for Oct. 6-16, courtesy of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home and Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery:. Donald James McGinnis, age 84, of Paso Robles, passed away on Oct. 6. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. Robert Roebling Muir, age 75, of...
Bakersfield Californian
City of Bakersfield announces temporary road closures
The city of Bakersfield announced several road closures expected to impact local motorists starting Sunday. Nighttime closures have been scheduled for all lanes on the northbound side of Highway 99 between Ming Avenue and Highway 58. The closures will take place between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. from Sunday to Thursday. These closures are needed for the installation of falsework.
Comments / 0