Andrew Rush, St. Ignatius make history with individual, team State B championships
MISSOULA — Andrew Rush stretched out his arms in excitement as he ran down the straightaway alone Saturday at the state cross country championships. The St. Ignatius senior erupted with glee when he crossed the line as the first finisher in the Class B boys race at the University of Montana Golf Course. He and the Bulldogs exploded in excitement a little while later when they found out they had won the team championship.
406mtsports.com
Missoula Hellgate girls win 1st State AA crown since 2018, Bozeman boys win 1st since 2019
MISSOULA — Missoula Hellgate was in a somewhat precarious situation with its top runner not being at full strength Saturday at the state cross country championships. The Knights refused to experience much of a drop-off during the Class AA girls race at the University of Montana Golf Course. They displayed their depth as they ran away with the team state championship, their second in five years, despite not having an individual finisher in the top six.
montanasports.com
Class A roundup: Huge rushing output lifts No. 1 Hamilton over No. 4 Columbia Falls
COLUMBIA FALLS — Lucas Lant rushed for two third-quarter touchdowns and No. 1 Hamilton finished its regular-season schedule undefeated with a 23-7 victory over No. 4 Columbia Falls. Lant scored twice on 1-yard runs in the third as the Broncs, the defending Class A state champions, opened up a...
4 Great Steakhouses in Montana
If you happen to live in Montana or plan on traveling there soon and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Montana that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Al's Sporting Goods aquires all Bob Ward & Sons locations
Al’s Sporting Goods announced the acquisition of Bob Ward & Sons and will take over operations of all five Bob Ward & Sons in Montana located in Missoula, Bozeman, Butte, Helena, and Hamilton.
Brrr … Montana mountains, some cities, to get snow this weekend
Put your flip flops away and get your skis waxed. A cold front is moving across Montana, and it’s going to drop snow in the mountains this weekend just as rifle season starts, according to the National Weather Service. Billings and Great Falls could see snow, and more than 12 inches could fall in a […] The post Brrr … Montana mountains, some cities, to get snow this weekend appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Montana Was the Number One Move-to Location During the Pandemic
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - According to a national relocation tech company, moveBuddha, Montana was the number one target location for Americans to relocate during the two pandemic years of 2020 and 2021. KGVO News spoke to moveBuddha’s Content Marketing Specialist Mercedes Martinez, who said the mass exodus of people...
NBCMontana
Snow levels drop heading into the weekend; travel impacts
WINTER STORM WARNING for the Butte/Blackfoot Region from 6AM Saturday through 6PM Sunday. Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations above 6000 feet of 5 to 9 inches, and 9 to 15 inches above 7000 feet. Valley snow accumulations, including Butte and Anaconda, of 2 to 5 inches, Saturday night through Sunday.
On The Move? Top 4 Fastest Growing Cities In Montana
Montana continues to be one of the most popular states to move to. In fact, recent data shows that more folks are moving to Montana than moving out. So which cities are hot spots for new Montana move-ins? It seems almost all of them. According to Move Buddha, every city...
Fairfield Sun Times
Missing 61-year-old Butte woman located
BUTTE, Mont. - A Missing and Endangered Person Advisory has been issued for a 61-year-old woman who is without her medication. Zella Dennis is a white woman who is described as being five feet, eight inches tall, weighs 208 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. Zella was last seen...
NBCMontana
Missoula invites community to participate in public summit
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula County JEDI Network is inviting community members to participate in an inaugural summit. "Be the Change: Resilience Through Equity," is an opportunity to build community resilience through equity-minded approaches to challenging problems. The summit is slated for next Thursday and Friday on the University...
Montana Historical Society Votes to Send Big Medicine Home
HELENA — Big Medicine, a white bison that was born and raised on the National Bison Range at Moise is going home. The bison bull was born in 1933. Following his death in 1959, his hide was mounted, and has been on display since then, in a climate-controlled display at the Montana Historical Society in Helena.
NBCMontana
MEPA issued for missing woman
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Helena Police Department issued a Missing Endangered Person Advisory for 27-year-old Kathryn June Ulrich. Ulrich is a 5-foot-2 white woman with brown hair, hazel eyes and weighs 160 pounds. She has a tattoo of the word "June" and a burn scar located on her left...
Famous Musician Sings About Montana Town In YouTube Video
Some people may wonder why people would ever want to live in Butte, MT. Or they call it "Butt" because they think they're funny (or they're just clueless). However, Butte is beautiful, and home to many famous things and people, including Tim Montana. Born in Kalispell and raised in Butte,...
COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 950 Cases, Three New Deaths
As of Friday morning, Montana has confirmed 313,809 positive COVID-19 cases. Montana's COVID-19 case tracking map shows 950 new confirmed cases. There are currently 1,122 active cases in the state. According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,599,881 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 576,217...
montanarightnow.com
City of Missoula hires new security firm to patrol homeless sites and neighborhoods
MISSOULA, Mont. - The City of Missoula hired a new security firm, Black Knight Security, to replace the current security company, Rogers international, after the closure of the Authorized Campsite. The Missoula City Council voted to extend the contract by one month to extend security until the ACS closure, the...
Fairfield Sun Times
Helena police locate missing 14-year-old
HELENA, Mont. - People are asked to be on the look out for a missing 14-year-old. The Helena Police Department reports Halo Coggins is a white male who is five feet, ten inches tall, weighs 130 pounds with brown hair and blue-green eyes. Halo was last seen wearing a black...
Fairfield Sun Times
Montana State Prison over capacity, shutting down visitation due to staffing shortages
Montana State Prison in Deer Lodge. (Provided by the Montana Department of Corrections.) Visitation for inmates at the over-capacity and short-staffed Montana State Prison will be suspended Oct. 31 until further notice. “The vacancy rates at the facility are holding steady,” Department of Corrections Carolynn Bright said Friday in an...
Missoula Justice of the Peace Candidates Clash on Talk Back
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Running for reelection, Missoula Justice of the Peace Alex Beal appeared on the KGVO Talk Back show this week to take calls from listeners. Beal began by describing the role of a Justice of the Peace. “The process of running for judge is a whole...
montanarightnow.com
Student arrested for having gun on campus
MISSOULA, Mont. - A student at Sentinel high school brought a loaded firearm onto to school property during school hours on Tuesday, October 18. A press release form the Missoula Police Department stated that a student resource officer located the student outside the school and was able to detain and disarm the student without incident.
