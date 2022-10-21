ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stevensville, MT

406mtsports.com

Andrew Rush, St. Ignatius make history with individual, team State B championships

MISSOULA — Andrew Rush stretched out his arms in excitement as he ran down the straightaway alone Saturday at the state cross country championships. The St. Ignatius senior erupted with glee when he crossed the line as the first finisher in the Class B boys race at the University of Montana Golf Course. He and the Bulldogs exploded in excitement a little while later when they found out they had won the team championship.
SAINT IGNATIUS, MT
406mtsports.com

Missoula Hellgate girls win 1st State AA crown since 2018, Bozeman boys win 1st since 2019

MISSOULA — Missoula Hellgate was in a somewhat precarious situation with its top runner not being at full strength Saturday at the state cross country championships. The Knights refused to experience much of a drop-off during the Class AA girls race at the University of Montana Golf Course. They displayed their depth as they ran away with the team state championship, their second in five years, despite not having an individual finisher in the top six.
MISSOULA, MT
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Montana

If you happen to live in Montana or plan on traveling there soon and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Montana that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Brrr … Montana mountains, some cities, to get snow this weekend

Put your flip flops away and get your skis waxed. A cold front is moving across Montana, and it’s going to drop snow in the mountains this weekend just as rifle season starts, according to the National Weather Service. Billings and Great Falls could see snow, and more than 12 inches could fall in a […] The post Brrr … Montana mountains, some cities, to get snow this weekend appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Snow levels drop heading into the weekend; travel impacts

WINTER STORM WARNING for the Butte/Blackfoot Region from 6AM Saturday through 6PM Sunday. Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations above 6000 feet of 5 to 9 inches, and 9 to 15 inches above 7000 feet. Valley snow accumulations, including Butte and Anaconda, of 2 to 5 inches, Saturday night through Sunday.
BUTTE, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

Missing 61-year-old Butte woman located

BUTTE, Mont. - A Missing and Endangered Person Advisory has been issued for a 61-year-old woman who is without her medication. Zella Dennis is a white woman who is described as being five feet, eight inches tall, weighs 208 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. Zella was last seen...
BUTTE, MT
NBCMontana

Missoula invites community to participate in public summit

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula County JEDI Network is inviting community members to participate in an inaugural summit. "Be the Change: Resilience Through Equity," is an opportunity to build community resilience through equity-minded approaches to challenging problems. The summit is slated for next Thursday and Friday on the University...
MISSOULA, MT
K96 FM

Montana Historical Society Votes to Send Big Medicine Home

HELENA — Big Medicine, a white bison that was born and raised on the National Bison Range at Moise is going home. The bison bull was born in 1933. Following his death in 1959, his hide was mounted, and has been on display since then, in a climate-controlled display at the Montana Historical Society in Helena.
HELENA, MT
NBCMontana

MEPA issued for missing woman

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Helena Police Department issued a Missing Endangered Person Advisory for 27-year-old Kathryn June Ulrich. Ulrich is a 5-foot-2 white woman with brown hair, hazel eyes and weighs 160 pounds. She has a tattoo of the word "June" and a burn scar located on her left...
HELENA, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

Helena police locate missing 14-year-old

HELENA, Mont. - People are asked to be on the look out for a missing 14-year-old. The Helena Police Department reports Halo Coggins is a white male who is five feet, ten inches tall, weighs 130 pounds with brown hair and blue-green eyes. Halo was last seen wearing a black...
HELENA, MT
montanarightnow.com

Student arrested for having gun on campus

MISSOULA, Mont. - A student at Sentinel high school brought a loaded firearm onto to school property during school hours on Tuesday, October 18. A press release form the Missoula Police Department stated that a student resource officer located the student outside the school and was able to detain and disarm the student without incident.
MISSOULA, MT

