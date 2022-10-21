Read full article on original website
The many side effects of Xanax and how it impairs your brain, digestion, heart, and much more
Xanax, aka Alprazolam, can help treat short-term anxiety but is highly addictive and comes with many side effects from drowsiness to constipation.
Medical News Today
Heart explosion: Can it happen? Causes and more
Some conditions can make the heart beat faster than expected, causing pain and making someone feel like their heart might explode. In reality, heart explosions cannot occur, but some conditions may rupture the wall of this organ, though this is rare. According to a 2020 study, cardiac or heart rupture can be serious and survival rates are low.
Healthline
Sleep Apnea: How a Medication Used to Treat Depression May Help
Obstructive sleep apnea is the most common sleep-related breathing disorder. CPAP devices are effective, but many people find them cumbersome and don’t use them consistently. Reboxetine, a depression medication, might help reduce the severity of sleep apnea for some people. The negative effects of consistently poor sleep can’t be...
Sleeping Well Can Keep Your Heart Healthy
New research finds that sleep plays an important role in protecting against cardiovascular problems like stroke.
CNET
How to Check Your Heart Health at Home Without Any Equipment
Your heart plays a key role in your body, delivering oxygen to every other organ and keeping you alive. Heart disease is the leading cause of death for most racial and ethnic groups in the US, per the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and someone in the US has a heart attack every 40 seconds.
Scientists found going to bed before 9 p.m. has a 70% higher risk of developing dementia.
In a recent study, scientists found early sleeping had a 70% higher risk of developing dementia. Sleep may impact both physical and mental health and has been linked to various health conditions such as heart disease, stroke, dementia, depression, and obesity.
Sober October warning: As new research suggests abstaining from alcohol might RAISE the risk of dementia, can a drink a day actually be good for you?
You'd be forgiven for assuming Sober October is a positive trend to get involved with for your health — and virtually every doctor would agree with you. But a recent review of available studies indicated that abstaining from alcohol completely may actually raise the risk of dementia. That research,...
2 Morning Habits That Can Increase Your Risk Of Heart Disease, According To Cardiologists
The way you choose to start your morning impacts your whole day. And over time, the habits you form can have a major effect on your overall health—both good and bad. Whether it’s waking up early to get a killer workout in and shed pounds faster or eating a high-sugar meal to set you up for more cravings and overeating later in the day, your morning habits are crucial to wellbeing. This is especially true when it comes to the health of your heart.
Soup recall: Check your pantry for this popular soup that could be harmful
People who suffer from milk allergies or sensitivities should avoid certain Bakkavor Tomato Basil Soup products that are part of a new recall. The soup contains undeclared milk, which can cause adverse reactions in people allergic to the ingredient. Moreover, those suffering from severe milk allergies risk death when consuming products containing any dairy.
The One Type Of Meat You Should Stop Eating Because It Ruins Your Gut
Gut health is all the rage in the wellness world these days—and with good reason! If you’ve never given much thought to the role your gut plays in your overall health, it’s time to start paying attention. Unfortunately, getting serious about the state of your digestive system usually means cutting out certain foods—including one type of meat that can wreak havoc on your body for multiple reasons. Sorry, red meat lovers: Health experts tell us all that beef may be taking a toll on your gut.
Pfizer's Covid drug Paxlovid - which was used to treat Biden - can cause deadly blood clots, study warns
Pfizer’s flagship Covid drug can have dangerous interactions with common medications, a review has found. Paxlovid gained emergency use authorization in the US in December last year as an antiviral drug to treat mild to moderate Covid in high-risk patients. It has been given to millions of vulnerable Americans...
CNET
Flu Shot Side Effects: Here's What to Expect
As many folks start traveling and gathering like they did pre-pandemic, scientists are watching our for what they think might be an especially rough flu season in the US. The good news is we have very safe and effective tools for fighting and preventing the flu, caused by the potentially deadly influenza virus, including the flu vaccine.
More Evidence COVID Vaccination Can Cause Temporary Change in Menstrual Cycle
WEDNESDAY, Sept. 28, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Women may experience a small, but temporary, delay in their menstrual cycle after receiving a COVID shot, a new study finds. The delay was, on average, less than one day and, for most women, it resolved after the first cycle post-vaccination, according to this research funded by the U.S. National Institutes of Health. The results mirrored the findings of an earlier U.S. study.
Blood pressure and heart condition meds recalled. Pills were put in the wrong bottles
Bottles of medication designed to keep blood pressure down contained medication designed to help prevent strokes and blood clots in people with heart conditions, causing a recall of one lot of each. This packaging mixup comes from Golden State Medical Supply, which said in its FDA-posted recall notice that it...
NIH Director's Blog
Study confirms link between COVID-19 vaccination and temporary increase in menstrual cycle length
A large international study has confirmed the findings of a previous U.S. study that linked COVID-19 vaccination with an average increase in menstrual cycle length of less than one day. The increase was not associated with any change in the number of days of menses (days of bleeding). Funded by the National Institutes of Health, the new study included data from nearly 20,000 people from Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe and other parts of the world who received any of nine different vaccines. For most study participants, the increase resolved in the cycle following vaccination.
MedicineNet.com
What Happens if You Take Too Much Vitamin B12?
Vitamin B12 plays an essential role in many of your body's functions. Because vitamin B12 is important for maintaining your energy levels, some people promote taking high doses of vitamin B12, far beyond the recommended dose, to improve your health. Others say vitamin B12 is water-soluble, so your body just flushes out what it doesn't need.
A colonoscopy study has some wondering if they should have the procedure. What you should know
A new European study on colonoscopies -- the largest of its kind -- has complicated results, and it's left some people wondering whether they should have the procedure to screen for colon cancer.
Taking antidepressants long-term ‘increases your risk of killer condition’
TAKING antidepressants long-term could increase your risk of a silent killer, experts have warned. The drugs, used to treat clinical depression, as well as other conditions like OCD and PTSD, are taken by millions of Brits. Now, a new study has found the medication could increase the risk of heart...
2 Vegetables That Can Actually Damage Your Gut Health, Experts Say
If you frequently struggle with gut issues like gas and bloating, it’s more likely than not that the root of the issue lies somewhere in the beverages you’re drinking or the foods you’re eating. Unfortunately, even foods that are often deemed as great options for your overall health can lead to gut issues and general discomfort—and that includes many otherwise healthy vegetables.
