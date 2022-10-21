ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Medical News Today

Heart explosion: Can it happen? Causes and more

Some conditions can make the heart beat faster than expected, causing pain and making someone feel like their heart might explode. In reality, heart explosions cannot occur, but some conditions may rupture the wall of this organ, though this is rare. According to a 2020 study, cardiac or heart rupture can be serious and survival rates are low.
Healthline

Sleep Apnea: How a Medication Used to Treat Depression May Help

Obstructive sleep apnea is the most common sleep-related breathing disorder. CPAP devices are effective, but many people find them cumbersome and don’t use them consistently. Reboxetine, a depression medication, might help reduce the severity of sleep apnea for some people. The negative effects of consistently poor sleep can’t be...
CNET

How to Check Your Heart Health at Home Without Any Equipment

Your heart plays a key role in your body, delivering oxygen to every other organ and keeping you alive. Heart disease is the leading cause of death for most racial and ethnic groups in the US, per the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and someone in the US has a heart attack every 40 seconds.
shefinds

2 Morning Habits That Can Increase Your Risk Of Heart Disease, According To Cardiologists

The way you choose to start your morning impacts your whole day. And over time, the habits you form can have a major effect on your overall health—both good and bad. Whether it’s waking up early to get a killer workout in and shed pounds faster or eating a high-sugar meal to set you up for more cravings and overeating later in the day, your morning habits are crucial to wellbeing. This is especially true when it comes to the health of your heart.
BGR.com

Soup recall: Check your pantry for this popular soup that could be harmful

People who suffer from milk allergies or sensitivities should avoid certain Bakkavor Tomato Basil Soup products that are part of a new recall. The soup contains undeclared milk, which can cause adverse reactions in people allergic to the ingredient. Moreover, those suffering from severe milk allergies risk death when consuming products containing any dairy.
shefinds

The One Type Of Meat You Should Stop Eating Because It Ruins Your Gut

Gut health is all the rage in the wellness world these days—and with good reason! If you’ve never given much thought to the role your gut plays in your overall health, it’s time to start paying attention. Unfortunately, getting serious about the state of your digestive system usually means cutting out certain foods—including one type of meat that can wreak havoc on your body for multiple reasons. Sorry, red meat lovers: Health experts tell us all that beef may be taking a toll on your gut.
CNET

Flu Shot Side Effects: Here's What to Expect

As many folks start traveling and gathering like they did pre-pandemic, scientists are watching our for what they think might be an especially rough flu season in the US. The good news is we have very safe and effective tools for fighting and preventing the flu, caused by the potentially deadly influenza virus, including the flu vaccine.
The Herald News

More Evidence COVID Vaccination Can Cause Temporary Change in Menstrual Cycle

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 28, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Women may experience a small, but temporary, delay in their menstrual cycle after receiving a COVID shot, a new study finds. The delay was, on average, less than one day and, for most women, it resolved after the first cycle post-vaccination, according to this research funded by the U.S. National Institutes of Health. The results mirrored the findings of an earlier U.S. study.
NIH Director's Blog

Study confirms link between COVID-19 vaccination and temporary increase in menstrual cycle length

A large international study has confirmed the findings of a previous U.S. study that linked COVID-19 vaccination with an average increase in menstrual cycle length of less than one day. The increase was not associated with any change in the number of days of menses (days of bleeding). Funded by the National Institutes of Health, the new study included data from nearly 20,000 people from Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe and other parts of the world who received any of nine different vaccines. For most study participants, the increase resolved in the cycle following vaccination.
MedicineNet.com

What Happens if You Take Too Much Vitamin B12?

Vitamin B12 plays an essential role in many of your body's functions. Because vitamin B12 is important for maintaining your energy levels, some people promote taking high doses of vitamin B12, far beyond the recommended dose, to improve your health. Others say vitamin B12 is water-soluble, so your body just flushes out what it doesn't need.
shefinds

2 Vegetables That Can Actually Damage Your Gut Health, Experts Say

If you frequently struggle with gut issues like gas and bloating, it’s more likely than not that the root of the issue lies somewhere in the beverages you’re drinking or the foods you’re eating. Unfortunately, even foods that are often deemed as great options for your overall health can lead to gut issues and general discomfort—and that includes many otherwise healthy vegetables.

