Are you an attachment parent?An authoritative parent? A jellyfish spineless parent or a just-like-my-dad-did-it parent? If you know your parenting style, you can make adjustments as your kids grow. When your first baby is on the way, you’ve already had the chance to observe other parents with their kids. You may have decided that you don’t want to do it “that way.” Or you may already know that you don’t want to parent the way your parents raised you. Having your own guiding set of principles is helpful for the journey ahead.

26 DAYS AGO