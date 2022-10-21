ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Nashville Parent

Need Help? Know Your Parenting Style

Are you an attachment parent?An authoritative parent? A jellyfish spineless parent or a just-like-my-dad-did-it parent? If you know your parenting style, you can make adjustments as your kids grow. When your first baby is on the way, you’ve already had the chance to observe other parents with their kids. You may have decided that you don’t want to do it “that way.” Or you may already know that you don’t want to parent the way your parents raised you. Having your own guiding set of principles is helpful for the journey ahead.
psychologytoday.com

Empathy and Its Failures

Self psychology is a branch of psychoanalysis that treats disorders of the self. “Self” means a whole and integrated, stable yet dynamic experience of individuality. We are all vulnerable to narcissistic fluctuations and the dysregulation of self-esteem. Empathy from a caregiver in childhood provides the foundation of healthy narcissism....
psychologytoday.com

Two Essentials for a Stable and Secure Relationship

Commitment and not expressing anger are two essential ingredients in stable and secure intimate relationships. Commitment to the relationship focuses individuals on cooperative solutions rather than threatening abandonment. Expressing pain underlying anger, rather than anger itself, will support the relationship rather than damaging it. Most people seek stability and security...
psychologytoday.com

How a Chaotic, Abusive Childhood Can Lead to Estrangement

Abuse, neglect, and a lack of early attachment experiences in childhood can be a precursor to estrangement in adulthood. Many parents don’t know how to express feelings and negotiate differences; poor communication skills can be at the root of estrangement. Research shows that addictive behavior is tied to isolation...
psychologytoday.com

Preoccupied Attachment and Emotional Circuit Breakers

People with preoccupied styles struggle to turn down the amount of emotional input coming into their brains. Not being able to turn down or tune out negative emotions is like not having a circuit breaker in an electrical system. To cope with relationship ambiguity identify triggers, challenge them with counterevidence,...
psychologytoday.com

Studying Hands to Recognize Basic Emotions

Being able to only view someone’s hands provides greater emotional recognition accuracy than being able to see only arms, torso, or head. The hands are effective at communicating human emotion. There is significant cortical tissue of the brain that is devoted to our hands. The visual and somatosensory lobes...
fashionweekdaily.com

For Alex Only, Success Is More The Result Of Working Smart Rather Than Hard

If you had to choose between working hard and working smart, what would you choose? Its not a difficult choice. None of us in our hearts of hearts would choose strife and toil over ease and comfort. While the choice is easy, whats tough is what comes after making a choice – How does one work smart? In other words, what does working smart really mean? Here are 4 differences between working hard and working smart, according to Alex Only.
themindsjournal.com

Emotional Abuse And Effects

This is also emotional abuse: • Making jokes about your perceived shortcomings or inadequacies. • Patronising you about your naivety, lack of awareness, or outlook. • Belittling your opinions and achievements. Undermining you by frequently contradicting or responding negatively to your opi. READ FULL ARTICLE ⇲. Overlooked...
anash.org

The Soul of Healing

In a yechidus with Dr. Mordechai Shani, director of the Sheba Medical Center near Tel Aviv, the Rebbe underscored the soul’s role in healing and involving the patient in the healing process. Today, that top hospital prides itself in world-class medicine “with a personal touch.”. Between the sichos...

Comments / 0

Community Policy