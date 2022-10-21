Read full article on original website
Christina Aguilera Releases Powerful New ‘Beautiful’ Music Video Focused On The Impact Of Social Media On Teens
It’s no secret that the current generation is facing obstacles that parents have never faced before, including the complex impacts of social media during the critical teenaged years. Singer Christina Aguilera, who is now a mom herself to Max, 14, and Summer Rain, 8, debuted a new version of...
Need Help? Know Your Parenting Style
Are you an attachment parent?An authoritative parent? A jellyfish spineless parent or a just-like-my-dad-did-it parent? If you know your parenting style, you can make adjustments as your kids grow. When your first baby is on the way, you’ve already had the chance to observe other parents with their kids. You may have decided that you don’t want to do it “that way.” Or you may already know that you don’t want to parent the way your parents raised you. Having your own guiding set of principles is helpful for the journey ahead.
Parenting expert: The No. 1 soft skill that predicts kids' success more than IQ—and how to teach it
Through my research as a child psychologist, I've found that perseverance is the No. 1 soft skill that sets kids who are highly motivated apart from those who give up easily. In fact, studies have supported that it is a stronger predictor of success than IQ. Kids who have perseverance...
Empathy and Its Failures
Self psychology is a branch of psychoanalysis that treats disorders of the self. “Self” means a whole and integrated, stable yet dynamic experience of individuality. We are all vulnerable to narcissistic fluctuations and the dysregulation of self-esteem. Empathy from a caregiver in childhood provides the foundation of healthy narcissism....
You can smile yourself a little happier, scientists suggest
After decades of argument, psychologists finally seem to agree on the ‘facial feedback hypothesis’
Two Essentials for a Stable and Secure Relationship
Commitment and not expressing anger are two essential ingredients in stable and secure intimate relationships. Commitment to the relationship focuses individuals on cooperative solutions rather than threatening abandonment. Expressing pain underlying anger, rather than anger itself, will support the relationship rather than damaging it. Most people seek stability and security...
How a Chaotic, Abusive Childhood Can Lead to Estrangement
Abuse, neglect, and a lack of early attachment experiences in childhood can be a precursor to estrangement in adulthood. Many parents don’t know how to express feelings and negotiate differences; poor communication skills can be at the root of estrangement. Research shows that addictive behavior is tied to isolation...
Preoccupied Attachment and Emotional Circuit Breakers
People with preoccupied styles struggle to turn down the amount of emotional input coming into their brains. Not being able to turn down or tune out negative emotions is like not having a circuit breaker in an electrical system. To cope with relationship ambiguity identify triggers, challenge them with counterevidence,...
Learn to take control of your brain and override sabotaging behaviors
If you’ve ever caught yourself “self-sabotaging” — bingeing on TV when there’s work to do, overeating when you’re already full, getting angry over something that doesn’t really matter — here’s a possible solution readers can put into practice almost immediately.
Studying Hands to Recognize Basic Emotions
Being able to only view someone’s hands provides greater emotional recognition accuracy than being able to see only arms, torso, or head. The hands are effective at communicating human emotion. There is significant cortical tissue of the brain that is devoted to our hands. The visual and somatosensory lobes...
The exact age you start worrying about your weight – and how social media is to blame
TEENS’ weight worries peak at age 15 driven by social media, according to research. Online bullying and photo feeds on smartphones are making youngsters extra self-conscious about their bodies. A study involving Leeds University found more than half of overweight girls – 56 per cent – admitted they were...
For Alex Only, Success Is More The Result Of Working Smart Rather Than Hard
If you had to choose between working hard and working smart, what would you choose? Its not a difficult choice. None of us in our hearts of hearts would choose strife and toil over ease and comfort. While the choice is easy, whats tough is what comes after making a choice – How does one work smart? In other words, what does working smart really mean? Here are 4 differences between working hard and working smart, according to Alex Only.
Cell phone addiction can lead to nomophobia and has been shown to have a negative impact on health
Inquiry: How would no cell phone for a whole month affect your life?. What would it take for you to give up your smartphone for a month and how would you feel with no smartphone access for an entire month?
Emotional Abuse And Effects
This is also emotional abuse: • Making jokes about your perceived shortcomings or inadequacies. • Patronising you about your naivety, lack of awareness, or outlook. • Belittling your opinions and achievements. Undermining you by frequently contradicting or responding negatively to your opi. READ FULL ARTICLE ⇲. Overlooked...
The Soul of Healing
In a yechidus with Dr. Mordechai Shani, director of the Sheba Medical Center near Tel Aviv, the Rebbe underscored the soul’s role in healing and involving the patient in the healing process. Today, that top hospital prides itself in world-class medicine “with a personal touch.”. Between the sichos...
For disability community, dating comes with unique challenges
Dating while disabled comes with a unique set of challenges. Might a new dating app help bridge some gaps?
