ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Fe, NM

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Mail

Hilaria Baldwin gushes over newborn seventh child Ilaria making her 'tired' but 'happy'... as her husband Alec Baldwin settles wrongful death lawsuit with Hutchins family

Alec Baldwin's second wife Hillary 'Hilaria' Thomas shared three Instastories on Wednesday gushing over their newborn daughter Ilaria Catalina Irena Baldwin. The first post featured the 38-year-old Boston native - who boasts 983K followers - nursing their seventh child 'for the millionth time' early in the morning. In the afternoon,...
VERMONT STATE
Page Six

Hilaria Baldwin shares another sweet snap of all seven children

Hilaria Baldwin posted a sweet shot of all seven of her children on Thursday, two weeks after daughter Ilaria’s birth. The former yoga instructor captioned the cuddly picture of Carmen, 9, Rafael, 7, Leonardo, 6, Romeo, 4, Eduard, 2, Lucia, 1, and Ilaria with a white heart emoji on Instagram. “Who’s luckier than us?” Alec Baldwin commented on his wife’s social media upload. “I love you. All….of you,” he added in a second comment. The Oscar nominee later reposted the picture to his own account, writing, “Um…wow.” Three days prior, Hilaria gave her followers the first glimpse of her family’s growth since Ilaria’s arrival. “What a...
People

Keanu Reeves Jokes About Plans to Become a U.S. Citizen: 'Yeah, Man — Why Not?'

Keanu Reeves is down to become a U.S. citizen. During the 58-year-old John Wick star's Thursday appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Reeves reflected briefly on his journey to Hollywood fame from his roots in Toronto, Canada before Jimmy Kimmel inquired whether Reeves would be interested in becoming a naturalized American citizen.
WashingtonExaminer

Alec Baldwin slammed for post about Rust crew member Halyna Hutchins he shot dead

Alec Baldwin face-planted in a Friday attempt to commemorate the shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. The actor shared a photo of Hutchins behind the camera to his Instagram account with the caption: "One year ago today." While it garnered over 60,000 likes among Baldwin's over 2.5 million followers, it elicited over 3,000 comments ranging in reactions.
NEW MEXICO STATE
WHIO Dayton

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck walk red carpet for 1st time since wedding

SAN MARINO, Calif. — Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have publicly walked the red carpet together for the first time since their wedding. According to “Entertainment Tonight” and People magazine, the newlyweds – who exchanged vows at a Las Vegas chapel in July and celebrated with loved ones a month later at Affleck’s Riceboro, Georgia, estate – attended Ralph Lauren’s spring/summer 2023 runway show Thursday in San Marino, California.
SAN MARINO, CA
thedigitalfix.com

Keanu Reeves went out of his way to make an 80-year-old grandmother’s day

Keanu Reeves is well known for being the nicest Hollywood star, whether he’s helping the crew move heavy equipment up a huge flight of steps on the set of John Wick, or taking a pay cut on movies such as The Matrix to help the crew get paid more, or buying lovely gifts for crew-members.

Comments / 0

Community Policy