omavs.com
Mavericks Cap Regular Season with Win vs. ORU
TULSA, Okla. - Omaha earned a win in its final regular season match of the season. Marissa Gohr netted the winner for the Mavericks in the 14th minute of action. With the win, the Mavericks improve to 5-8-5 overall, 4-2-3 in the league. How It Happened. Reagan Bourgeois and Grace...
omavs.com
Mavericks Wrap Up Round One In North Carolina
Powells Point, N.C.- The Omaha men's golf team completed the first round of the ODU/OBX Intercollegiate on Sunday. The Mavericks are currently in 13th place after a team score of 306 in round one. Omaha sits two strokes behind St. Francis, who holds 12th place with 304, and Villanova and St. Joseph, who share 10th place with 302.
omavs.com
Volleyball's Win Streak Ends at Eight Following Loss to USD
OMAHA, Neb. - After eight consecutive wins spanning almost an entire month, the Mavericks were finally stopped Saturday afternoon when the University of South Dakota bested them 3-1 at Baxter Arena. Omaha officially ends its incredible run with the second longest winning streak in the program's Division I history, which also included the third longest sweep streak (six matches) in the team's entire history.
pistolsfiringblog.com
Kickoff for Oklahoma State’s Road Game at Kansas State Set
It looks like Saturday(afternoon)s truly are for the (Cow)boys. Oklahoma State will kick off its upcoming road game against Kansas State at 2:30 p.m. CST on FOX. It will be the Cowboys’ fifth-straight afternoon kick. Based on their nonconference trend, the Cowboys looked to be a primetime team. But...
News On 6
Tulsa Oilers Football Hold First Open Try-Outs
Tulsa Oilers Football held its first open try-outs on Saturday. The try-outs allowed aspiring players to work out with the new team and showcase their skills. Those workouts focused on speed, skill and team drills. The Oilers are looking for players to fill all positions.
Undefeated Grove cruises to victory over Oklahoma’s Class 5A State Champions Collinsville
COLLINSVILLE – Grove’s premier running back Emmanuel Crawford churned out 345 yards and scored four touchdowns as Grove carved its way through defending 5A State Champion Collinsville defeated the Cardinals 49-21. Prior to Friday’s game, Grove’s offense was averaging 49.7 points a game and most of that was at the feet of Grove’s workhorse Crawford. […]
Wagoner To Host McLain Football Game, Serve Dinner After
Tulsa’s McLain football team will travel to Wagoner for their game Friday, after a shooting last month outside McLain's stadium ended one student’s life. The Wagoner football team usually eats dinner together at a church before each home game. But this Friday, they are serving dinner for McLain too, after the game.
Everything Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy said after 41-34 win over Texas
STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State football coach Mike Gundy improved to 9-4 in the last 13 games played against Texas following a 41-34 win on Saturday inside a raucous Boone Pickens Stadium. The Cowboys trailed by as many as 14 points late in the first half, but adjustments in the locker room during the break held the Longhorns to just a field goal in the final two quarters. Oklahoma State forced Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers into three interceptions, including two on the Longhorns' final pair of possessions.
KOCO
Stillwater police, other agencies prepare for OSU homecoming weekend
STILLWATER, Okla. — Stillwater police and other agencies are preparing for the Oklahoma State University homecoming weekend. OSU is celebrating the 101st edition of homecoming with events all weekend long. Friday night they are kicking off homecoming weekend with the walkaround event where you can see some of the Greek houses all decorated for everyone to enjoy.
Local couple gets married at Tulsa Oktoberfest
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa couple opened up their big day not just to friends and family, but to everyone who was at Tulsa Oktoberfest. On Saturday afternoon, Robert and Mary Eddy said ‘I do’ in the “Bier Stube” tent at Tulsa Oktoberfest. “It just...
tulsapeople.com
Oklahoma best sellers: Oct. 23
This week's Oklahoma best sellers are based on total number of sales at Tulsa's Magic City Books and indie bookstores across the state. Here are the Oklahoma bestsellers for Sunday, Oct. 23:. Fiction. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central Publishing) “Calling for a Blanket Dance” by Oscar Hokeah (Algonquin...
New affordable housing community to open soon in Owasso
OWASSO, Okla. — A new apartment complex will soon open in Owasso. Township 21, which is located at 8560 North 145th E Ave, offers new 2-and 3-bedroom apartment homes for rent. The apartment complex is able to accommodate residents with fixed or lower incomes by offering rents based on...
news9.com
High Winds Cause Tree To Fall On Tulsa Home
High winds caused a tree to fall on a house in Tulsa, leaving the home with significant damage. Authorities say it happened around noon on Sunday near E. 51st St. and Harvard Avenue. Firefighters say the AC unit, electrical system and garage were all damaged. PSO showed up to take...
Tulsa woman loses everything in house fire
A Tulsa mother lost all of her belongings after a fire at the home she was renovating. Tulsa Fire Department said the fire was incendiary.
Tulsa businesses give their take on recreational marijuana
TULSA, Okla. — Oklahomans will soon decide whether or not to legalize recreational marijuana. FOX23 spoke with local business owners about how this could impact them. Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt declared a special election for March for voters to cast their ballots on legalizing recreational marijuana. This comes after the Oklahoma Supreme Court rejected a petition to get the question on the ballot for Nov. 8.
Tree Crashes Into Tulsa Home
A tree crashed into a Tulsa home Sunday afternoon, according to the Tulsa Fire Department. Firefighters said they responded to a call at around noon at a home near South Pittsburg Avenue and East 15th Street. The tree caused damage to the AC unit, electrical system and garage, according to...
city-sentinel.com
Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt appoints Adam Panter as District Attorney for Pottawatomie and Lincoln Counties
Oklahoma City – Governor Kevin Stitt this week announced the appointment of Adam Panter to serve as district attorney for the 23rd Judicial District, encompassing Pottawatomie and Lincoln Counties. Panter will serve the remainder of the current term, following the vacancy created by the resignation of Allan Grubb. “Adam...
Jury convicts Hunter Hobbs of all charges
A jury convicted Hunter Lee Hobbs on Friday after a week long trial. He is convicted in a double homicide.
Tulsa City Council approves rezoning to make way for new sporting goods store
TULSA, Okla. — The city of Tulsa is one step closer to getting a new sporting goods store. In August, Scheels announced it is considering Tulsa as a future location. Tulsa City Councilors approved the rezoning of the west side of Woodland Hills Mall on Wednesday, which will allow Scheels to start construction after the former Sears building is demolished.
gotodestinations.com
8 of The Best Breakfast Spots in Tulsa, Oklahoma – (With Photos)
Tulsa, Oklahoma is a food lover’s paradise. The breakfast options are endless, and there’s something for everyone. Whether you’re looking for a quick bite or a leisurely meal, you’ll find it here. Here are just a few of the best breakfast spots in Tulsa. Table Of...
