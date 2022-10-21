ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
omavs.com

Mavericks Cap Regular Season with Win vs. ORU

TULSA, Okla. - Omaha earned a win in its final regular season match of the season. Marissa Gohr netted the winner for the Mavericks in the 14th minute of action. With the win, the Mavericks improve to 5-8-5 overall, 4-2-3 in the league. How It Happened. Reagan Bourgeois and Grace...
OMAHA, NE
omavs.com

Mavericks Wrap Up Round One In North Carolina

Powells Point, N.C.- The Omaha men's golf team completed the first round of the ODU/OBX Intercollegiate on Sunday. The Mavericks are currently in 13th place after a team score of 306 in round one. Omaha sits two strokes behind St. Francis, who holds 12th place with 304, and Villanova and St. Joseph, who share 10th place with 302.
OMAHA, NE
omavs.com

Volleyball's Win Streak Ends at Eight Following Loss to USD

OMAHA, Neb. - After eight consecutive wins spanning almost an entire month, the Mavericks were finally stopped Saturday afternoon when the University of South Dakota bested them 3-1 at Baxter Arena. Omaha officially ends its incredible run with the second longest winning streak in the program's Division I history, which also included the third longest sweep streak (six matches) in the team's entire history.
OMAHA, NE
pistolsfiringblog.com

Kickoff for Oklahoma State’s Road Game at Kansas State Set

It looks like Saturday(afternoon)s truly are for the (Cow)boys. Oklahoma State will kick off its upcoming road game against Kansas State at 2:30 p.m. CST on FOX. It will be the Cowboys’ fifth-straight afternoon kick. Based on their nonconference trend, the Cowboys looked to be a primetime team. But...
STILLWATER, OK
News On 6

Tulsa Oilers Football Hold First Open Try-Outs

Tulsa Oilers Football held its first open try-outs on Saturday. The try-outs allowed aspiring players to work out with the new team and showcase their skills. Those workouts focused on speed, skill and team drills. The Oilers are looking for players to fill all positions.
TULSA, OK
Four States Home Page

Undefeated Grove cruises to victory over Oklahoma’s Class 5A State Champions Collinsville

COLLINSVILLE – Grove’s premier running back Emmanuel Crawford churned out 345 yards and scored four touchdowns as Grove carved its way through defending 5A State Champion Collinsville defeated the Cardinals 49-21. Prior to Friday’s game, Grove’s offense was averaging 49.7 points a game and most of that was at the feet of Grove’s workhorse Crawford. […]
COLLINSVILLE, OK
247Sports

Everything Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy said after 41-34 win over Texas

STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State football coach Mike Gundy improved to 9-4 in the last 13 games played against Texas following a 41-34 win on Saturday inside a raucous Boone Pickens Stadium. The Cowboys trailed by as many as 14 points late in the first half, but adjustments in the locker room during the break held the Longhorns to just a field goal in the final two quarters. Oklahoma State forced Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers into three interceptions, including two on the Longhorns' final pair of possessions.
STILLWATER, OK
KOCO

Stillwater police, other agencies prepare for OSU homecoming weekend

STILLWATER, Okla. — Stillwater police and other agencies are preparing for the Oklahoma State University homecoming weekend. OSU is celebrating the 101st edition of homecoming with events all weekend long. Friday night they are kicking off homecoming weekend with the walkaround event where you can see some of the Greek houses all decorated for everyone to enjoy.
STILLWATER, OK
tulsapeople.com

Oklahoma best sellers: Oct. 23

This week's Oklahoma best sellers are based on total number of sales at Tulsa's Magic City Books and indie bookstores across the state. Here are the Oklahoma bestsellers for Sunday, Oct. 23:. Fiction. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central Publishing) “Calling for a Blanket Dance” by Oscar Hokeah (Algonquin...
OKLAHOMA STATE
news9.com

High Winds Cause Tree To Fall On Tulsa Home

High winds caused a tree to fall on a house in Tulsa, leaving the home with significant damage. Authorities say it happened around noon on Sunday near E. 51st St. and Harvard Avenue. Firefighters say the AC unit, electrical system and garage were all damaged. PSO showed up to take...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa businesses give their take on recreational marijuana

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahomans will soon decide whether or not to legalize recreational marijuana. FOX23 spoke with local business owners about how this could impact them. Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt declared a special election for March for voters to cast their ballots on legalizing recreational marijuana. This comes after the Oklahoma Supreme Court rejected a petition to get the question on the ballot for Nov. 8.
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tree Crashes Into Tulsa Home

A tree crashed into a Tulsa home Sunday afternoon, according to the Tulsa Fire Department. Firefighters said they responded to a call at around noon at a home near South Pittsburg Avenue and East 15th Street. The tree caused damage to the AC unit, electrical system and garage, according to...
TULSA, OK
gotodestinations.com

8 of The Best Breakfast Spots in Tulsa, Oklahoma – (With Photos)

Tulsa, Oklahoma is a food lover’s paradise. The breakfast options are endless, and there’s something for everyone. Whether you’re looking for a quick bite or a leisurely meal, you’ll find it here. Here are just a few of the best breakfast spots in Tulsa. Table Of...
TULSA, OK

