Vice

Trump Just Blew Up His Rape Lawsuit Defense

Former President Donald Trump’s recent online tirade against E. Jean Carroll might have been a really bad idea. That’s because the move appears to have blown a new hole in Trump’s best defense against the magazine columnist’s lawsuit, in which Carroll accuses Trump of defamation by denying her accusation that he raped her in a New York department store over two decades ago.
WASHINGTON STATE
KTVZ

Top Trump aide Hope Hicks meets with January 6 committee

Hope Hicks, who served as former President Donald Trump’s communications director, is having a transcribed interview with the House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol, a source familiar with the details told CNN. Hicks previously had an “informal interview” with the committee, according...
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin's Health Called Into Question After Video Shows Russian Leader With 'IV Track Marks' On Back Of Hand

Vladimir Putin’s health has once again been called into question as IV track marks were seen on the back of his hand in a newly released video, RadarOnline.com has learned. The apparent track marks on the back of the 70-year-old Russian leader’s hand have reignited rumors Putin is battling some form of debilitating cancer. The development also comes as Putin continues his assault against Ukraine.
KTVZ

Attorney General Merrick Garland vows Justice Department ‘will not permit voters to be intimidated’ ahead of midterms

Attorney General Merrick Garland on Monday vowed that the US Justice Department “will not permit voters to be intimidated” during November’s midterm elections. “The Justice Department has an obligation to guarantee a free and fair vote by everyone who’s qualified to vote and will not permit voters to be intimidated,” Garland said during a press briefing.
FLORIDA STATE
KTVZ

4 takeaways from the New York governor debate

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul squared off with Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin on Tuesday in their first and only pre-election debate, offering a series of tense and testy exchanges over crime, abortion rights, the 2020 presidential election and campaign finance ethics. Their one-on-one came as recent polls show a tightening...
NEW YORK STATE
KTVZ

Biden to receive updated Covid-19 booster shot Tuesday

President Joe Biden will receive the updated Covid-19 booster shot Tuesday, White House assistant press secretary Kevin Munoz said Sunday evening. It has been more than three months since Biden contracted Covid-19, which is the amount of time the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says people may consider waiting before getting boosted.
KTVZ

Biden warns Russia not to use a tactical nuclear weapon

President Joe Biden said Russia would be making a “serious, serious mistake” should it deploy a tactical nuclear weapon in Ukraine, his latest warning to President Vladimir Putin against escalating the months-long conflict. Top administration officials are working to decipher Moscow’s claims that Kyiv is preparing to use...
KTVZ

Fact check: Biden falsely claims he got student debt forgiveness passed by Congress

President Joe Biden falsely claimed last week that he got his student debt forgiveness initiative passed by Congress. During an on-camera discussion conducted by progressive organization NowThis News and published online on Sunday, Biden told young activists that they “probably are aware, I just signed a law” that is being challenged by Republicans.
KTVZ

Putin urges his government to ‘speed up’ decision-making in Ukraine war

Russian President Vladimir Putin called his government to “speed up” decision-making and manufacturing of military equipment as Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine goes into its ninth month. “Now, we are also faced with the need to speed up resolution of the issues related to the provision of a...

