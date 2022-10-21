Read full article on original website
Claypool disappointed Steelers not taking deep shots: We need more 'go-balls'
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool is taking issue with the team's lack of downfield passing attack after Sunday night's 16-10 loss to the Miami Dolphins. "I just think we need more go-balls, Claypool said postgame, according to ESPN’s Brooke Pryor. "We got playmakers. I haven't had a go-ball all year. George (Pickens) needs more, (Diontae) Johnson needs more."
Report: Cooks, Claypool among WRs generating trade interest before deadline
The Houston Texans have received multiple calls regarding the availability of wide receiver Brandin Cooks, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Additionally, Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool has also generated interest but isn't expected to be dealt, barring a shift from the club, Rapoport adds. Cooks has had a...
Report: Broncos receiving trade interest for Chubb, Jeudy
The Denver Broncos have been fielding multiple trade inquiries regarding pass-rusher Bradley Chubb and wide receivers Jerry Jeudy and K.J. Hamler, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter. Prospective teams don't believe the Broncos will sell low in any potential trades before the Nov. 1 trade deadline, Schefter reports. Additionally, the Broncos...
Rodgers: Teammates 'who are making too many mistakes shouldn't be playing'
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is calling out his teammates following a 3-4 start to the season. "We had so many mental errors and mistakes," Rodgers said Tuesday on "The Pat McAfee Show" regarding the Packers' defeat to the Washington Commanders last weekend. "It's not the kind of football that we're used to playing over the years."
Jets' Hall out for season with torn ACL
New York Jets rookie running back Breece Hall is out for the season after tests confirmed he tore his ACL in Sunday's 16-9 win over the Denver Broncos, head coach Robert Saleh announced Monday. Hall also suffered damage to his meniscus, a source told NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Saleh told...
Colts bench Ryan, name Ehlinger starter for remainder of season
The Indianapolis Colts have benched quarterback Matt Ryan and named Sam Ehlinger their starter for the remainder of the campaign, head coach Frank Reich announced on Monday. "Right now, the move is for Sam to be the starter for the rest of the season," Reich said, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Raiders trade veteran Hankins to Cowboys
The Las Vegas Raiders traded defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins and a 2024 seventh-round pick to the Dallas Cowboys in exchange for a 2023 sixth-round selection, the team announced. Hankins has started just one game this season and was recently a healthy scratch in Week 5 against the Kanas City Chiefs....
Sources: Packers actively pursuing trade for WR
The Green Bay Packers have been actively calling around the NFL to trade for a wide receiver, sources told Jordan Schultz, theScore's NFL insider. Green Bay is reportedly hoping to land a pass-catcher still on a rookie contract. The Packers, who traded All-Pro receiver Davante Adams to the Las Vegas...
Titans linebacker Bud Dupree credits Tennessee win streak: 'Goons on the team and a goon head coach'
Tennessee Titans outside linebacker Bud Dupree discussed the team's win streak Tuesday. After defeating the Indianapolis Colts 19-10 at home Sunday, the Titans have earned four consecutive wins since losing to the Buffalo Bills in Week 2, and sit atop the AFC South. Dupree discussed the team's success with reporters...
Report: Panthers rejected trade offer of multiple 1st-round picks for Burns
The Carolina Panthers declined an offer of two first-round picks for pass-rusher Brian Burns, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter. Carolina informed the offering team that it's not willing to part with Burns, who is currently in his fourth season with the club. The Panthers picked up the 24-year-old's $16-million fifth-year option for the 2023 season.
Fantasy: Waiver Wire - Week 8
Find positional rankings, additional analysis, and subscribe to push notifications in the NFL Fantasy News section. Every Monday during the season, theScore's Justin Boone runs down the recommended waiver-wire pickups. Roster percentages are based on Yahoo leagues. Free Agent Budget (FAB) amounts are based on a $100 salary cap. Only...
NFL Week 7 betting takeaways: Where oddsmakers rate the teams
Based on team power ratings, no one had a better week than the Bills and Eagles, and neither even played. That's where we're at with the rest of the NFL. Last week, we jokingly suggested flipping the teams upside down and betting them off an inverted rating, and that likely would have been profitable again.
Fantasy: Week 8 Rankings - Flex (Updated)
Find positional rankings, additional analysis, and subscribe to push notifications in the NFL Fantasy News section. theScore's Justin Boone was first overall in FantasyPros' Most Accurate Expert Competition in 2019 and finished among the top seven each of his last seven years in the contest. Follow the links below to see his rankings for Week 8.
Fantasy Podcast: Top waiver adds, Colts bench Ryan, injury roundup
Find positional rankings, additional analysis, and subscribe to push notifications in the NFL Fantasy News section. Welcome to theScore Fantasy Football Podcast, hosted by Justin Boone. In this episode, Boone discusses the latest injuries and the top players available on the waiver wire. Injury roundup: Breece Hall, DK Metcalf, Mike...
Unexpected hero emerges in Titans big victory
Tennessee Titans safety Andrew Adams introduced himself to Titans fans in loud fashion. Adams came through on Sunday with an impressive performance in his first home game at Nissan Stadium, and emerged as the unexpected hero the Titans’ defense desperately needed. The Titans signed Adams to their active roster...
Rodgers: Packers' 3-game slide 'might be the best thing for us'
Aaron Rodgers isn't ready to punt on the 2022 season despite the Green Bay Packers losing their third straight game Sunday with a defeat to the Washington Commanders. Rodgers told reporters that he still believes the Packers, who sit at 3-4, can make the postseason. Green Bay heads into Week 8 with a Sunday night contest against the 5-1 Buffalo Bills on the road.
Metcalf carted to locker room with knee injury, X-rays negative
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf was ruled out of Sunday's 37-23 win over the Los Angeles Chargers late in the first quarter after being carted to the locker room due to a knee injury. Initial X-rays on Metcalf’s knee were negative, and he'll undergo further testing after the team...
Titans keep playing with fire at key position and it’s burning them
The Tennessee Titans have had to navigate through a frustrating situation at receiver over the last few weeks. Injuries have been a big cause for the frustration, as the bug has bitten two of the Titans’ young receivers this year — Treylon Burks and Kyle Phillips — and has prevented a receiver the Titans had high hopes for — Racey McMath — from playing a single snap so far this season.
Fantasy Podcast: James Robinson trade reaction, Bears-Patriots takeaways
Find positional rankings, additional analysis, and subscribe to push notifications in the NFL Fantasy News section. Welcome to theScore Fantasy Football Podcast, hosted by Justin Boone. Find the show on iTunes, Spotify, Google, Stitcher, and Anchor. In this episode, Boone provides his takeaways from Monday Night Football and his thoughts...
Jaguars trade James Robinson to Jets
The Jacksonville Jaguars traded running back James Robinson to the New York Jets in exchange for a conditional draft pick Tuesday. Jacksonville will receive a sixth-round selection that can become a fifth-rounder if Robinson rushes for 600 yards this season, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter. He's 260 yards shy of that mark.
