gobulldogs.com
Bulldogs close out fall at Rainbow Wahine
Format: Stroke play/54 holes/5-count-4 (18/Monday, 18/Tuesday, 18/Wednesday) Dates: Oct. 24-26 (Mon.-Wed.) Golf Course: Kapolei Golf Club (Par 72, 6,208 yards) College of Charleston, Colorado State, CSU Bakersfield, CSUN, Fresno State, Grand Canyon, Gonzaga, Hawai'i, North Dakota State, Northern Colorado, Portland State, Sacramento State, Wyoming. Schedule of Events. Monday – 18...
scoringlive.com
Moanalua sweeps past KS-Maui, faces East rival Kahuku next
In the opening round of the New City Nissan/HHSAA Division I girls volleyball tournament, Moanalua advanced handily to set up collision with league rival Kahuku, taking down host Kamehameha-Maui in straight sets, 25-15, 25-18, and 25-15. "Coming from like a loss on Oahu in the OIAs (playoffs) I think our...
the university of hawai'i system
Cruz, Souza named KTA Superstars of the week
University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo women’s volleyball player Samara Cruz and men’s soccer player Christian Souza earned KTA Super Stores Superstars of the Week honors for October 12–18. Cruz, a junior outside hitter, put down a career-high 20 kills along with 15 digs against Holy Names...
Candidate Q&A: State Senate District 21 — Mike Gabbard
Editor’s note: For Hawaii’s Nov. 8 General Election, Civil Beat asked candidates to answer some questions about where they stand on various issues and what their priorities will be if elected. The following came from Mike Gabbard, Democratic candidate for state Senate District 21, which includes Fernandez Village,...
Comedian Jo Koy is bringing his world tour to Hawaii in 2023
Pre-sale tickets are available Tuesday, Oct. 25, at 12 p.m. Hawaii time.
JustLuxe.com
ESPACIO, The Jewel of Waikiki, Redefines Luxury in Hawaii
There is an air of luxury at ESPACIO, the Jewel of Waikiki, that stands apart from even the most luxe hotels in Waikiki. From the white glove service and personal concierges to just nine suites spanning an entire floor, something about the resort immediately feels different from other hotel experiences in the bustling neighborhood of Waikiki.
93K gallons of fuel removed from Red Hill as unpacking begins
Joint Task Force-Red Hill has began unpacking fuel at the fuel storage facility.
the university of hawai'i system
Finalists for School of Ocean and Earth Science and Technology dean announced
Four finalists have been identified for the position of dean of the School of Ocean and Earth Science and Technology at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa. The finalists are each scheduled for in-person visits over a two-day period that will include meetings with senior administrators, faculty, staff, students, internal and external constituents and a public presentation.
helihub.com
Kiewit awarded $53M contract to build helipads at Wheeler Army Airfield
Kiewit Infrastructure West Company, Honolulu, Hawaii, was awarded a $53,148,000 firm-fixed-price contract to construct a concrete rotary-wing aircraft parking apron, concrete taxiways with helipads and a concrete parallel taxiway at Wheeler Army Airfield. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work will be performed in Wahiawa, Hawaii, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 31, 2024. Fiscal 2022 military construction, Army funds in the amount of $53,148,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Honolulu, Hawaii, is the contracting activity (W9128A-23-C-0002).
Fort Shafter noise advisory: Army to fire canons
The U.S. Army is alerting residents that live near For Shafter of a noise advisory to take place on Monday, Oct. 24
the university of hawai'i system
UH Mānoa programs rank among world’s best by U.S. News and World Report
The University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa earned international recognition for academic and research excellence overall and in multiple subject areas, including a top 60 showing worldwide in meteorology, atmospheric sciences and geosciences, according to the 2022–23 Best Global Universities Rankings released on October 25 by U.S. News and World Report.
Hawaii Magazine
Your Favorite Chocolate Macadamia Nut Candy Turns 95
For the Hawaiian Islands, 1927 was a momentous year. The grand Royal Hawaiian Hotel opened its doors in Waikīkī, the Islands’ first drive-in restaurant welcomed hungry diners and the first art museum launched its inaugural exhibit. At Ellen Dye Candies, an unassuming shop in Downtown Honolulu, John Dye was experimenting with an ingenious candy idea, combining chocolate with Island-grown macadamia nuts.
KITV.com
Officials beg hikers and tourists to obey "no trespassing" signs
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Officials are urging both tourists and locals to stay away from closed hiking trails, after a woman died at Wailua Falls on Kauai over the weekend. Punaluu resident Lance Fairly said he assisted in the 1999 Sacred Falls tragedy and he urges tourists to honor “No Trespassing signs”.
hawaiinewsnow.com
City to begin new crackdown efforts on illegal short-term vacation rentals on Oahu
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The City and County of Honolulu is set to begin its new crackdown efforts on Monday on illegal short-term vacation rentals on Oahu. Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi said illegal rentals offering stays of under 30 days could now face fines of $10,000 per day. The mayor initially...
hawaiipublicradio.org
Taiwanese bakery chain opens 1st location in Hawaiʻi
A popular Taiwanese bakery chain is opening its first branch in Hawaiʻi at the Ala Moana Center in Honolulu. 85°C Bakery and Cafe had a soft opening Tuesday with limited hours of operation. The store is located on the Macy’s side of Ala Moana. "We thought it...
KITV.com
HART and Hitachi Rail Honolulu conduct emergency rescue exercise
KAPOLEI, HAWAII (KITV4) - HART and Hitachi Rail Honolulu worked with firefighters and other first responders and pulled off a staged but successful rescue exercise at the East Kapolei station. "We need to provide that security and safety. We need to reassure our community that rail, transit and buses are...
Fentanyl making its way to Hawaii via air mail, here’s how you can stop it
HONOLULU (KHON2) — United States Postal inspectors said illegal trafficking of fentanyl through the mail is nonstop. Officials warn this is just the beginning and they’re urging the public to help. Brian Shaughnessy, U.S. Postal Inspector for the U.S. Postal Inspection Service in Honolulu, said trafficking drugs like fentanyl through the mail is a huge […]
hawaiinewsnow.com
New project is aimed at making the state’s no. 1 tourist destination more pedestrian-friendly
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state is kicking off a new pilot project to increase pedestrian safety in Waikiki. Ala Moana Boulevard and Hobron Lane along with Ena and Kalia Road were turned into all-pedestrian crossings on Saturday. That means there will be a period when all traffic signals are red...
hawaiipublicradio.org
UH welcomes new research vessel for marine studies and outreach education
The University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa's Hawaiʻi Institute of Marine Biology (HIMB) is preparing to welcome a new multipurpose research vessel. Once complete, Imua will be able to conduct a wide range of research projects — from seafloor mapping to deploying equipment like buoys. The vessel...
Movie to shut down parts of Kapa’a Quarry Road
Beginning on Thursday, Oct. 27. Kapa'a Quarry Road will be host a car crash scene for a movie.
