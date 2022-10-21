ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Zacks.com

Best Income Stocks to Buy for October 21st

DAC - Free Report) : This company which is an owner of leading international containerships, chartering vessels to many of the world's largest liner companies, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.4% over the last 60 days. Danaos Corporation Price and Consensus. Danaos Corporation...
MemeStockMaven

GameStop Stock (GME): Lenders’ Most Profitable Stock In Q3

The U.S. securities lending market grew considerably this year. An increase in average fees, due to high demand for meme stocks, was a big driver of growth. GameStop stock currently sports very elevated borrow fees, which indicates that there is a lot of short interest. A Bit of Context. The...
kalkinemedia.com

US stocks close the week on a positive note; SNAP, VZ decline

Wall Street ended with sharp gains on Friday, October 21, with all three major indices notching strong weekly gains, as optimism over the third quarter earnings so far has lifted the market spirits. The S&P 500 rose 2.37 per cent to 3,752.75. The Dow Jones was up 2.47 per cent...
NASDAQ

Snag This Bargain 9.5% Yield Dividend Stock Even Cheaper Than Chief Financial Officer Roll Did

There's an old saying on Wall Street about insider buying: there are many possible reasons to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy. Back on September 14, Ares Capital Corporation's Chief Financial Officer, Penelope F. Roll, invested $47,600.00 into 2,500 shares of ARCC, for a cost per share of $19.04. Bargain hunters tend to pay particular attention to insider buys like this one, because presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money. In trading on Wednesday, bargain hunters could buy shares of Ares Capital Corporation (Symbol: ARCC) and achieve a cost basis 6.7% cheaper than Roll, with shares changing hands as low as $17.77 per share. Ares Capital Corporation shares are currently trading off about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ARCC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Benzinga

US Stocks Could Continue Momentum 3rd Day Straight As Earnings Drive Nasdaq, S&P 500 Futures Higher — Netflix, Tesla, Chip-Equipment Stocks In Focus

The U.S. index futures point to a higher opening by stocks on Wednesday following the strong runup seen in the previous two sessions. Tuesday, the major indices gap opened higher but gave back some of the gains over the course of the session before moving broadly sideways in a consolidation move. Traders were reacting to positive earnings from companies such as Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. GS and Lockheed Martin Corporation LMT, mixed economic tidings and a decline in oil prices.
tipranks.com

Stock Market Today – Stocks See a Strong Finish to the Week

Stock indices finished today’s trading session in the green. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 climbed 2.47%, 2.37%, and 2.39%, respectively. The communications sector was the session’s laggard, as it gained 0.66%. Conversely, the materials sector was the session’s leader, with a gain of 3.46%.
kitco.com

Corrective price rebounds for gold, silver

(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are higher in early U.S. trading Thursday, on modest upside corrections following recent selling pressure. A weaker U.S. dollar index and higher crude oil prices today are working in favor of the metals market bulls. December gold was last up $7.60 at $1,641.80 and December silver was up $0.296 at $18.66.
Entrepreneur

2 Stocks to Buy in October and Hold Forever

Better-than-expected corporate earnings and stubbornly high inflation numbers may be enough to convince the Fed to continue with its aggressive rate hikes, thereby dampening market sentiments. With the market volatility...
Zacks.com

Best Dividend Stocks to Buy Now According to the Zacks Rank

In September, prices for a wide range of goods and services increased more than expected as inflationary pressure continued to adversely impact the U.S. economy. Per the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the consumer price index (CPI) advanced 0.4% in September, more than the Dow Jones’ estimate of an increase of 0.3%.
parktelegraph.com

There’s No Getting Around Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (NYSE: WAB) Success

The risks associated with pre-market and after-hours trading may be slightly higher than the regular market hours. The reason is that extended-hours trading may result in wider spreads for particular security due to lower liquidity and higher volatility as issuers often announce critical financial information outside regular trading hours. After-hours trades for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (WAB) shows that investor sentiment remained same, with the stock’s consolidated last price remained same by $0.00, or 0.00%, to $87.10. The Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation has recorded 84,050 volume in the after hours trading session. Yahoo Finance discussed the stock recently as it posted Wabtec to Highlight Electrification and Sustainable Mining Operations at Bauma 2022.
Benzinga

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

On Friday morning, 446 companies hit new 52-week lows. Taiwan Semiconductor TSM was the largest, in terms of market cap, to set a new 52-week low. The smallest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low was SenesTech SNES. Kala Pharmaceuticals KALA saw the largest move...
Benzinga

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Biotricity BTCY shares increased by 28.0% to $1.22 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for Biotricity's stock is 5.3 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 8945.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $63.1 million. Candel Therapeutics CADL shares moved...
thebossmagazine.com

Dow Jones Posts Worst Performing September Since 2002

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA), America’s most reliable barometer of its most influential corporations, experienced its most bearish September performance in 20 years. The DJIA plunged almost 9% throughout the month, which was its poorest monthly decline since March 2020 and the initial onset of the global pandemic.

